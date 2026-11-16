Nomination Committee of Alligator Bioscience proposes new board and reduced fees ahead of extraordinary general meeting on 27 November 2026

Alligator Bioscience (STO:ATORX)

The Nomination Committee of Alligator Bioscience AB (publ) ("Alligator" or the "Company") presents its proposals for items 8-10 on the agenda of the extraordinary general meeting to be held on 27 November 2026. The proposals concern the number of board members, board fees, and the election of the board and its chairman.

Background

The notice of the extraordinary general meeting, published on 27 October 2026, stated that the Nomination Committee's proposals would be published by press release once they were ready. The Company is entering a new strategic direction following the sale of mitazalimab. In light of this, the Nomination Committee considers continuity and expertise on the board to be of great importance. It therefore proposes that the board be reduced to three ordinary members.

Proposals

Item 8, number of board members. The Nomination Committee proposes that the board shall consist of three ordinary board members elected by the extraordinary general meeting.

Item 9, board fees. The Nomination Committee proposes that the fee to the chairman of the board be reduced by 30 per cent to SEK 455,000, and that the fee to each of the other board members who are not employed by the Company be reduced by 30 per cent to SEK 210,000. It is hereby noted that Søren Bregenholt shall not receive board or committee remuneration during the time he remains as CEO of the company, i.e. up to and including 31 December 2026.The Nomination Committee proposes that committee fees remain unchanged, namely SEK 125,000 to the chairman of the Audit Committee, SEK 50,000 to each other member of the Audit Committee, SEK 50,000 to the chairman of the Remuneration Committee and SEK 25,000 to each other member of the Remuneration Committee. The reduced fees will apply from and including the extraordinary general meeting until the next annual general meeting, pro rata.

Item 10, board and chairman. The Nomination Committee proposes the re-election of Hans-Peter Ostler and Anna Törner and the election of Søren Bregenholt as ordinary board members. It proposes the re-election of Hans-Peter Ostler as chairman of the board. Jörg Möller and Denise Goode will not be proposed for re-election. The Nomination Committee thanks them for their contributions to the Company.

Søren Bregenholt, born 1971, is CEO of Alligator Bioscience until 31 December 2026. He has 20 years of experience in operational and strategic senior management roles in the international pharmaceutical and biotech industry, including at Novo Nordisk, Symphogen and Macrophage Pharma. He has led and negotiated a large number of licensing and collaboration agreements. Søren Bregenholt has been employed by the Company since June 2021.

Education: PhD in biomedical research from the University of Copenhagen, and doctoral training at the Institut Pasteur in Paris.

Other current assignments: Chairman of the board of A Bioscience Incentive AB, Atlas Therapeutics AB, Oblique Therapeutics AB and Kripthonite Therapeutics ApS.

Shareholding in Alligator Bioscience AB: 27,315,434 shares and 900,000 warrants in programme TO 2024/2027 I, 12,500,000 warrants in series TO 15 and 12,500,000 warrants in series TO 16.

Søren Bregenholt is not considered independent of the Company and its management, but is independent of the Company's major shareholders.

Documents

The Nomination Committee's proposals for resolutions and reasoned statement will be kept available at the company's office at Medicon Village, Scheeletorget 1, SE-223 81 Lund, Sweden and at the company's website (www.alligatorbioscience.com) ahead of the extraordinary general meeting, and will be sent to shareholders who request it and provide their address. Copies of documents will also be available at the extraordinary general meeting.

For further information

Greta Höög, IR & Communications Manager, Alligator Bioscience AB, ir@alligatorbioscience.com, +46 46 540 82 00

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 4:00 p.m. CET on November 13, 2026.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience is a biotechnology company that has historically focused on tumor-directed immuno-oncology. Following a strategic refocus, Alligator is prioritizing the value of its economic interest in HLX22, an anti-HER2 monoclonal antibody being developed by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc., from which Alligator is entitled to a share of revenues without incurring development costs. Alligator has discontinued further internal development of mitazalimab and in October 2026 agreed to sell the asset to Biossil Inc.

Alligator is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

Attachments

Nomination Committee of Alligator Bioscience proposes new board and reduced fees ahead of extraordinary general meeting on 27 November 2026

SOURCE: Alligator Bioscience

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