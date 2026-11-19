Collaboration combines oncology expertise and deep biological profiling to advance AI models for cancer target discovery and clinical response prediction

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Noetik--Noetik, an AI company building frontier intelligence of human biology to redefine clinical outcomes in oncology, today announced a collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) to advance the next generation of cancer biology world models. The collaboration brings together MSK’s depth of oncology expertise and research resources with Noetik’s AI and data foundry capabilities to enable a more diverse and comprehensive model view of cancer development and enhance clinical outcomes.

“Our ambition is to build frontier therapeutic intelligence to solve cancer biology, and decode insights that change how we discover and develop medicines,” said Ron Alfa, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and Co-founder of Noetik. “Working with MSK creates an extraordinary opportunity to deepen what these models can learn about cancer. We want to understand how tumors behave, why therapies work, and how to turn that understanding into better therapeutic choices.”

The collaboration grants Noetik access to unique and proprietary data spanning a diversity of cancers taken during routine patient care and curated by MSK's Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine. These data will span tens of thousands of patients, anchored by MSK’s Clinicogenomic Harmonized Oncologic Real-World Dataset (CHORD). By complementing Noetik’s proprietary multimodal datasets derived from patient tumors, these resources will enrich both model pre-training and post-training to enhance therapeutic response prediction.

"We are encouraged by the potential for advanced AI methods to help accelerate cancer research and drug development. By enabling responsible use of high-quality oncology data resources, collaborations like this may contribute to new insights that ultimately benefit patients," said JJ Gao, Ph.D., Head of Engineering, Cancer Data Science Initiative at MSK.

The collaboration is a step toward an AI foundation for oncology that connects a deeper understanding of human biology with the decisions that shape the next generation of cancer medicine, demonstrating Noetik’s ongoing momentum to transform patient care.

About Noetik

NOETIK is an AI company building foundation models of human biology to redefine clinical outcomes in oncology. From the largest proprietary multimodal spatial oncology dataset of its kind, NOETIK's OCTO foundation models precisely match therapeutic targets to patient populations, enable novel target discovery, and predict clinical efficacy. By working with clinical developers and pharmaceutical companies such as GSK, NOETIK is deploying the AI infrastructure layer for translational medicine and co-developing therapeutics with the potential for a higher probability of clinical success. To learn more about NOETIK, visit https://www.noetik.ai

MSK holds financial interests in Noetik.

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