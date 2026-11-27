- First-in-human Phase 1/2 study evaluated NKT2152, an oral HIF-2α inhibitor, as monotherapy in patients with previously treated advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) -

- NKT2152 demonstrated durable antitumor activity, a manageable safety profile, and pharmacodynamic evidence of sustained target engagement in heavily pretreated patients -

- Exploratory analyses identified for the first time associations between HIF-2α inhibition, kidney injury molecule-1 (KIM-1), treatment response, and overall survival, supporting further evaluation of KIM-1 as a potential biomarker -

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NiKang Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing small-molecule oncology medicines, today announced the publication in Nature Cancer of results from its first-in-human Phase 1/2 study of NKT2152 monotherapy in patients with previously treated advanced ccRCC.

The article, titled “First-in-human results of NKT2152 monotherapy, an oral HIF-2α inhibitor, in advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma: an open-label, multi-center, phase 1/2 study,” reports findings on clinical activity, safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and exploratory KIM-1 biomarker analyses.

NKT2152 demonstrated durable antitumor activity, sustained HIF-2α pathway inhibition, and a manageable safety profile in heavily pretreated patients with ccRCC. The study also explored relationships among HIF-2α inhibition, circulating biomarkers, and clinical outcomes. In exploratory analyses, lower baseline circulating KIM-1 levels and early on-treatment reductions in KIM-1 correlated with higher response rates and prolonged survival. These findings support further investigation of KIM-1 as a potential biomarker for response monitoring and patient selection in HIF-2α-targeted therapy.

“This publication offers valuable translational insights into the relationships among HIF-2α pathway inhibition, antitumor activity, and circulating biomarkers, including KIM-1, in heavily pretreated patients with advanced ccRCC,” said Toni K. Choueiri, M.D., director of the Lank Center for Genitourinary (GU) Oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, the Jerome and Nancy Kohlberg chair and professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, and lead investigator of the study. “These findings reinforce the therapeutic potential of HIF-2α inhibition and provide a strong rationale for further evaluating biomarker-guided approaches to patient selection and treatment monitoring.” The KIM-1 biomarker efforts were led by Dr. Wenxin (Vincent) Xu also at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

“Publication of these clinical and translational findings in Nature Cancer underscores the scientific rigor of our NKT2152 program and its potential as a differentiated HIF-2α inhibitor,” said Zhenhai Gao, Ph.D., Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of NiKang. “We are particularly encouraged by the exploratory KIM-1 findings, which may help inform more precise treatment strategies for patients with advanced ccRCC. We remain committed to exploring innovative development strategies for NKT2152, both as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies, to improve outcomes for patients with ccRCC and other solid tumors.”

Read the full article in Nature Cancer: https://www.nature.com/articles/s43018-026-01282-4

About NKT2152

NKT2152 is a potent, selective, orally available small-molecule inhibitor that binds allosterically to HIF-2α, disrupting the HIF-2α/HIF-1β transcription factor complex and reducing expression of proteins that promote tumor growth. Beyond ccRCC, Roche’s ongoing MORPHEUS-liver platform trial (NCT04524871) is evaluating NKT2152 in combination with atezolizumab and bevacizumab as first-line treatment for unresectable or advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

About NiKang Therapeutics

NiKang Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing small-molecule medicines for patients with unmet medical needs. Combining insights into disease biology with structure-based drug design, NiKang pursues challenging oncology targets.

For more information, visit http://www.nikangtx.com

Kelsey Chen

Chief Financial and Operating Officer

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