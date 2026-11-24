The test, developed by Notre Dame researchers, was 90 to 99 percent accurate in detecting early markers of pancreatic cancer, glioblastoma, colorectal cancer, and Alzheimer's disease.

NOTRE DAME, Ind., Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new diagnostic platform is able to screen and identify four different diseases—colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, pancreatic cancer, and Alzheimer's disease—using little blood in an hour. The patent-pending technology was developed by a team of researchers led by Hsueh-Chia Chang at the University of Notre Dame.

The diagnostic platform was tested in a blind setting using 87 plasma samples from patients who either were healthy or had one of the four diseases. The platform was found to be 90 to 99 percent accurate for detecting the presence or absence of each disease type.

"We believe that if we can screen these diseases earlier, then patients may have a better chance at surviving," said Chang, the Bayer Corporation Professor of Engineering in the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at Notre Dame.

The study was funded by the National Institutes of Health and published in Nature Biomedical Engineering.

Using immunojanus particles to detect disease



The disease detection platform works by detecting exosomes found in the blood, which carry proteins that can provide an early indication of disease. To detect these proteins, the Chang Lab created immunojanus particles, or tiny spheres that have distinct halves. One half is affixed with antibodies and the other is fluorescent.

To run a test, 10 microliters of blood is diluted with a saline solution and mixed with immunojanus particles for 10 to 60 minutes, allowing the immunojanus particles to fully disperse throughout the blood mixture. As the immunojanus particles disperse, the antibodies will lock onto the disease-specific proteins on the surface of exosomes.

The mixture is then analyzed under a microscope. While the antibodies on the immunojanus particles are essential for capturing markers of disease, the fluorescent half is critical for signaling to researchers when those markers are present.

Detecting cancer with high accuracy



When the blood mixture is analyzed under the microscope, the immunojanus particles will appear like stars twinkling in the night sky. Chang and his lab designed a proprietary computer program to analyze this movement using Brownian motion—or the random, erratic movement of microscopic particles suspended in fluid—to tell them if a disease marker is present.

Not only is the blood test considered significantly more accurate than the leading exosome detection technology, the method is also intentionally fast and low-cost.

Read the full story behind the technology, the results, and its potential for earlier detection.

About the University of Notre Dame

The University of Notre Dame is a leading Catholic research university and a member of the Association of American Universities (AAU), a consortium of the nation's leading public and private research universities. Notre Dame advances research and scholarship in service to humanity, pursuing discoveries that address complex challenges, improve lives, and contribute to the common good. nd.edu

Contact: news@nd.edu

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SOURCE University of Notre Dame