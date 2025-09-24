News
University of Notre Dame
NEWS
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
317 Main Building Notre Dame Indiana 46556 US
Tel: 574-631-5000
Visit website
NEWS
BioMidwest
Novel Platform Uses Nanoparticles To Detect Peanut Allergies, University of Notre Dame Study
June 27, 2017
·
1 min read
BioMidwest
The 7 Ways You Are Totally Unique, University of Notre Dame Study
January 11, 2017
·
1 min read
Genetown
Stimulating The Brain Can Bring Back Forgotten Short-Term Memories, University of Notre Dame Study
December 6, 2016
·
1 min read
Pharm Country
Cheap Paper Test Can Detect Fake Meds, University of Notre Dame Reveals
August 30, 2016
·
1 min read
BioMidwest
Emotionally Supportive Relationships Linked To Lower Testosterone, University of Notre Dame Study
November 12, 2015
·
1 min read
BioMidwest
University of Notre Dame Researchers Uncover Keys to Antibiotic Resistance in MRSA
October 7, 2013
·
1 min read
BioMidwest
Mosquitoes Smell You Better at Night, University of Notre Dame Study
September 3, 2013
·
1 min read
BioMidwest
Unattractive People are Targets for Cruelty at Work, University of Michigan and University of Notre Dame Study
July 18, 2013
·
1 min read
BioMidwest
The “Gold” Standard: a Rapid, Cheap Method of Detecting Dengue Virus, University of Notre Dame Study
June 28, 2013
·
1 min read
JOBS
Currently, there are no jobs for this company on BioSpace
Browse all jobs
here
Oops!
There was an issue retrieving the jobs list. Please reload the page to view more jobs.
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Space-Based Experiments to Advance Early Cancer Detection Through Blood Tests
September 4, 2024
·
3 min read
Policy
Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Announces Spider Silk Patent Granted in Canada
March 2, 2021
·
2 min read
Biotech Bay
NTT Research and University of Notre Dame Collaborate to Explore Continuous-Time Analog Computing
September 14, 2020
·
4 min read
Business
LifeOmic and the Indiana Clinical and Translational Sciences Institute Partner to Accelerate “All IN for Health”
July 30, 2019
·
5 min read
Business
Notre Dame and Dixie State University to collaborate with MedLite ID to improve quality of care, save lives
June 25, 2019
·
4 min read
Business
Medigene AG: Medigene and Structured Immunity announce collaboration aimed at improving T Cell receptor development
August 30, 2018
·
4 min read
Business
Perlara announces Glycogen Storage Diseases PerlQuest with the University of Notre Dame
August 15, 2018
·
3 min read
Genetown
CogState Ltd Announces First U.S. Deployment Of The Cognigram System At University of Notre Dame
October 11, 2017
·
2 min read
Business
Retrophin Announces Research Collaboration With The Grace Wilsey Foundation And The Warren Family Research Center For Drug Discovery And Development At University of Notre Dame
November 5, 2015
·
3 min read
Business
University of Notre Dame Release: Novel Approach to Malaria Genetics Will Help Combat Drug-Resistant Parasites
June 22, 2015
·
1 min read
