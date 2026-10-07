New Signatera™ Data Presented at ASTRO Conference, Highlights Utility for Radiation Oncologists

Four oral presentations spanning gastrointestinal and gynecologic cancers demonstrated Signatera’s role in informing personalized care management, including radiotherapy treatments

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA and precision medicine, today announced new data recently shared at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) 2026 Annual Meeting. The presentations marked Natera’s first participation at ASTRO and a significant step in demonstrating Signatera’s role in treatment response monitoring and risk stratification. All four abstracts were selected for oral presentations, reflecting the breadth of tumor types and treatment settings in which Signatera is demonstrating clinical utility.

Two presentations from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center evaluated Signatera for risk stratification in cancers where organ preservation is a treatment goal. In locally advanced rectal cancer (LARC), a real-world study showed that Signatera identified every instance of local cancer growth or recurrence (100% sensitivity), and showed 97% specificity following neoadjuvant treatment. A study in anal squamous cell carcinoma (ASCC) demonstrated that Signatera positivity after definitive chemoradiation therapy (CRT) identified a high-risk group, with 18-month progression-free survival (PFS) of 8% and 18-month overall survival (OS) of 73% after a positive result; among patients who remained Signatera-negative after CRT, 18-month PFS was 97%.

Two presentations in gynecological cancers further support the value of Signatera as a tool for risk stratification and post-treatment monitoring. The first study found that Signatera status by the end of treatment identified patients with significantly improved progression-free survival in patients with vulvovaginal cancer. Signatera positivity also preceded radiographic recurrence in all patients (100% sensitivity) with a median lead time of 117 days. In the second study, in patients with locally advanced cervical cancer treated with chemoradiation, Signatera positivity at the midpoint of treatment identified a patient with subsequent recurrence nine months later, while all patients who were Signatera-negative at the midpoint remained disease free.

“Cancer management is a multidisciplinary effort that includes both local and systemic treatment,” said Minetta Liu, M.D., chief medical officer, oncology and early cancer detection, Natera. “Radiation oncologists are on the front lines of some of the most consequential treatment decisions in cancer care, and the data presented at ASTRO support the value of including Signatera monitoring as part of the clinical toolkit. What excites us about these findings is not just the strength of the data, but what they signal about where this field is heading. We are proud to be generating the evidence to help move it there.”

Full list of presentations at ASTRO 2026 included:

Abstract #1040

Presenter: Revathi Ravella, M.D.

Tumor-Informed Circulating Tumor DNA for Prediction of Organ Preservation and Enhanced Surveillance in Locally Advanced Rectal Cancer: A Real-World Cohort

Abstract #211

Presenter: Bin Gui, M.D., MS

The Prognostic Role of Circulating Tumor DNA in Vulvovaginal Cancers Undergoing Radiotherapy

Abstract #213

Presenter: Bin Gui, M.D., MS

Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA) as an Early Predictive Biomarker of Response in Locally Advanced Cervical Cancer Treated with the Interlace Regimen: A Preliminary Report

Abstract #228

Presenter: Elisa Liu, M.D.

Circulating Tumor DNA Positivity after Chemoradiation Marks an Imminent High-Risk State in Anal Squamous Cell Carcinoma

About Natera

Natera is a global leader in cell-free DNA and precision medicine, dedicated to oncology, women’s health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard-of-care to protect health and inform earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera’s tests are supported by more than 400 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate excellent performance. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas, and San Carlos, California, and through Foresight Diagnostics, its subsidiary, operates an ISO 27001-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory certified under CLIA in Boulder, Colorado. For more information, visit www.natera.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not a representation that Natera’s plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Natera’s expectations as of the date of this press release, and Natera disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including with respect to our efforts to develop and commercialize new product offerings, whether the results of clinical or other studies will support the use of our product offerings, the impact of results of such studies, our expectations of the reliability, accuracy, and performance of our tests, or of the benefits of our tests and product offerings to patients, providers, and payers. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in “Risk Factors” in Natera’s recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, and in other filings Natera makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available at www.natera.com/investors and www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., investor@natera.com

Media: Lesley Bogdanow, VP of Corporate Communications, Natera, Inc., pr@natera.com