New England Biolabs® spotlights multiomic profiling of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) and cell-free RNA (cfRNA) at the AMP 2026 Annual Meeting & Expo in Seattle, Washington

Leveraging over 50 years of expertise in enzymology, NEB® shares insights on reagents and workflows for molecular diagnostics, including cfDNA & cfRNA analysis, enzymatic methylation profiling, and high-fidelity PCR.

IPSWICH, Mass., Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New England Biolabs (NEB), a global leader in enzyme technologies and molecular biology solutions, will highlight its latest advances to support molecular diagnostics and infectious disease surveillance at the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) Annual Meeting & Expo, taking place November 10–15, 2026, at the Seattle Convention Center in Seattle, WA.

"AMP is a wonderful opportunity to engage with, and receive direct feedback from, the molecular pathology community about their scientific goals, open questions, and missing or challenging workflow steps. We always appreciate the warm welcome and generous sharing of knowledge that happens in scientific sessions, during coffee breaks, and at the NEB booth," said Betsy Young, Ph.D., Senior Product Marketing Manager for Next Generation Sequencing at NEB. "Our goal is to support these scientists with reagents and protocols that will advance their next major assay development project."

NEB is hosting a Corporate Workshop on Wednesday, November 11 in Tahoma 3, Level 3, at 10:00 AM, highlighting ongoing work towards new solutions for the analysis of cell-free nucleic acids. "Cell-free nucleic acids offer a valuable, minimally invasive window into disease biology, but realizing their full potential requires workflows that can recover and analyze multiple types of information from limited samples," said Nicole M. Nichols, Ph.D., Executive Director of Applications and Product Development at NEB. "This workshop reflects the streamlined combination of Monarch® Nucleic Acid Purification and NEBNext® NGS Library Preparation to develop integrated approaches for cfDNA and cfRNA – from extraction through sequencing – to help researchers investigate complementary mutation, methylation, and gene-expression signals with confidence." The workshop is open to all AMP registrants and complimentary registration is available to individuals not attending the AMP meeting.

NEB scientists will be attending the conference to participate in the engaging sessions and to share their recent work during the poster sessions. The posters will explore enzymatic approaches to DNA methylation profiling in highly damaged, patient-matched tumor-normal samples, as well as a new high-fidelity PCR master mix designed for broad compatibility with next-generation sequencing workflows and high-sensitivity applications. Together, these presentations will showcase NEB's work to address challenging sample types and demanding molecular analysis workflows.

NEB Events at AMP 2026:

Corporate Workshop: One Sample, Many Insights: Multiomic Profiling in cfDNA and cfRNA Samples Speakers: Margaret R. Heider, Ph.D., NEBNext Applications and Product Development Scientist III at New England Biolabs



Anagha Kadam, Ph.D., Monarch Applications and Product Development Scientist III at New England Biolabs



Date/Time: Wednesday, November 11th at 10:00 AM; Room Tahoma 3, Level 3

One Sample, Many Insights: Multiomic Profiling in cfDNA and cfRNA Samples

Poster Presentations: Poster #ST176: NEBNext Enzymatic Solutions Enable DNA Methylation Profiling of Highly Damaged Patient Matched Tumor-Normal Samples



Presenter: Margaret R. Heider, Ph.D. Poster #TT065: A New, High-fidelity PCR Master Mix with Broad NGS Workflow Compatibility and Superior Performance in High-sensitivity Applications



Presenter: Margaret R. Heider, Ph.D.



Registration is required to attend AMP Corporate Workshop Day. Register for free here: https://amp26.amp.org/corporate-workshops/attend-a-corporate-workshop/.

If you'll be in Seattle for the AMP Annual Meeting, we invite you to bring your questions to the NEB booth (#922) where members of NEB's Applications & Product Development and Sales teams will be available to help scientists explore how NEB can support their scientific research and assay development needs. If you aren't planning to attend AMP 2026, visit www.neb.com for a full list of NEB products and supported applications, or reach out to your local Sales Team member today.

About New England Biolabs

For over 50 years, New England Biolabs (NEB) has pioneered the discovery and production of innovative products tailored for molecular biology research. Our commitment to scientific discovery is evident in all that we do, including our ever-expanding product portfolio, investment in our basic and applied research program, and support of customers' research in academia and industry, including cutting-edge technologies for use in molecular diagnostics and nucleic-acid vaccines development. Guided by our founding principles, NEB proactively invests in efforts to improve the well-being of our employees, surrounding communities, as well as the future of our planet. NEB remains a privately held company with global reach, supported by our headquarters in Ipswich, MA, USA, subsidiary offices in 11 countries, and over 60 distribution partners around the world. For more information about New England Biolabs, visit www.neb.com.

NEW ENGLAND BIOLABS®, NEBNext®, and NEB® are registered trademarks of New England Biolabs, Inc.

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SOURCE New England Biolabs, Inc.