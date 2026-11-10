New Abbott Panbio™ COVID-19/Flu A&B Self-Test Helps Canadian Families Make Informed Decisions During Respiratory Illness Season

New survey reveals 72 per cent of Canadians say knowing whether they had the flu or COVID-19 would help guide next steps i

Respiratory viruses often present with similar symptoms, making it difficult for families to know what steps to take when illness strikes

Abbott's Panbio™ COVID-19/Flu A&B Self-Test detects COVID-19, Influenza A and Influenza B from a single nasal swab in approximately 15 minutes

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- As respiratory viruses begin circulating across Canada, many families are left wondering what to do when illness strikes at home. To help provide greater clarity, Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced availability of its Panbio™ COVID-19/Flu A&B Self-Test, which can identify COVID-19, Influenza A and Influenza B from a single nasal swab in approximately 15 minutes.

A new Leger survey commissioned by Abbott highlights the uncertainty Canadian families face when illness strikes at home.i

Half of parents with children at home worry about mismanaging flu-like symptoms, compared to 36 per cent of the general population.

On a wider scale, 74 per cent of Canadians worry about spreading illness to loved ones, a concern that outweighs worry about their own personal symptoms.

Although 72 per cent agree that flu and COVID-19 testing supports better-informed health conversations, many still lack the confidence to know what steps to take when they are concerned about infection.

74 per cent of Canadians say they would take an at-home flu and COVID-19 test if that helped them decide what to do next.

The Challenge: Knowing What to Do Next



For families with young children, older adults or individuals with underlying health conditions, greater clarity can provide added confidence during illness, and having timely information can help families make more informed decisions about next steps, including seeking treatment, limiting spread within the household and protecting vulnerable loved ones.

Knowing which virus is causing symptoms enables healthcare providers to offer specific, timely guidance on antiviral eligibility, treatment windows, isolation decisions, and when to seek additional care. Antiviral medications are most effective when started within 5 days of COVID-19 symptom onset, and within 48 hours of flu symptom onset – a narrow window that depends on rapid, accurate diagnosis.ii, iii

The Solution: Confidence to Act When it Matters Most



The Panbio COVID-19/Flu A&B Self-Test offers rapid results, using a single nasal swab to test for three distinct respiratory viruses at once. The test detects the presence of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), Influenza A (flu A) and Influenza B (flu B), with results delivered in approximately 15 minutes with over 90 per cent accuracy.iv† The test is authorized by Health Canada for use by individuals aged 2 and older and is available in single-test and 4-test kit formats.

"When someone at home develops respiratory symptoms, families have to make quick decisions about school, work, holiday gatherings and visiting older parents or grandparents," said Shelita Dattani, PharmD, RPh., pharmacist and health consultant. "Knowing whether it's COVID-19 or the flu turns guesswork into a plan, including when to talk to your pharmacist or doctor. Like a first aid kit or a thermometer, having a test on hand is one more way to be ready this season."

Accessible When and Where Families Need It



Families can now easily access the Panbio COVID-19/Flu A&B Self-Test as it is carried in more than 1,800 pharmacies.

"Abbott has helped shape the rapid testing category for years, providing trusted diagnostic solutions used by millions of people around the world," said Cristina Baker, M.D., M.P.H., head of Medical and Scientific Affairs for Abbott's rapid diagnostics business. "With the Panbio COVID-19/Flu A&B Self-Test now widely available across Canada, we're helping to make multi-virus testing more accessible so families can better understand what may be causing their symptoms and determine appropriate next steps."

Frequently Asked Questions

What viruses does Abbott Panbio™ COVID-19/ Flu A&B Self-Test detect?



Abbott Panbio™ COVID-19/Flu A&B Self-Test detects SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and Influenza A and Influenza B from one nasal swab.

How long does Abbott Panbio™ COVID-19/ Flu A&B Self-Test take to give results?



Abbott Panbio™ COVID-19/Flu A&B Self-Test delivers results in approximately 15 minutes.

Who can use Abbott Panbio™ COVID-19/ Flu A&B Self-Test?



Abbott Panbio™ COVID-19/Flu A&B Self-Test is authorized by Health Canada for use by individuals aged 2 and older.

Where can I buy Abbott Panbio™ COVID-19/ Flu A&B Self-Test in Canada?



Abbott Panbio™ COVID-19/Flu A&B Self-Test is available at more than 1,800 pharmacies across Canada.

What kit sizes are available for Abbott Panbio™ COVID-19/ Flu A&B Self-Test?



Abbott Panbio™ COVID-19/Flu A&B Self-Test is available in single-test and four-test kit formats.

About the Panbio™ COVID-19/Flu A&B Self-Test



The Panbio™ COVID-19/Flu A&B Self-Test is a rapid antigen test intended for the qualitative detection of COVID-19, Flu A and Flu B from a nasal swab sample, for use by individuals aged 2 years and older who are experiencing symptoms. The test is intended for home use and delivers results in approximately 15 minutes. A negative result does not rule out infection; individuals whose symptoms continue are advised to follow local public health guidance and consult a healthcare provider. Full instructions for use, including performance data and limitations, are available at: Panbio™ COVID-19/Flu A&B Panel Self Test | Abbott Point of Care

About Abbott



Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 122,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com, and on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

DISCLAIMERS

*Results should be read within 15 minutes; reading outside this window may produce inaccurate results.

†Based on overall test accuracy (true positive + true negative results, as a share of total results) as reported in the Canada-approved Instructions for Use; accuracy for COVID-19, Flu A, and Flu B individually varies by pathogen.

REFERENCES

i Abbott Rapid Diagnostics Panbio Survey (2026). Data on file.



ii Ontario Health. Recommendations for Antiviral Therapy for Adults with Mild to Moderate COVID-19. Available at: https://ontariohealth.ca/content/dam/ontariohealth/documents/recommendations-for-antiviral-therapy-for-adults-with-mild-to-moderate-covid-19.pdf.



iii Public Health Agency of Canada. Available at: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/flu-influenza/canadian-pandemic-influenza-preparedness-planning-guidance-health-sector/the-use-of-antiviral-drugs-during-a-pandemic.html



iv Yu S-H, et al. Performance evaluation of the Panbio COVID-19/Flu A&B Panel for detection of SARS-CoV-2, influenza A, and influenza B antigens using mid-turbinate nasal swabs. J Clin Microbiol. 2024;62(7):e0020724.

SOURCE Abbott