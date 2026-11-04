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News   Business

Q3 earnings roll on, FDA pushes rare disease, uniQure’s Huntington’s therapy reaches review

November 4, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Jef Akst, Annalee Armstrong, Heather McKenzie, Gabrielle Masson

The majority of the large pharmas have now reported third quarter earnings—spoiler alert: Eli Lilly made more money than anyone expected. Plus, the FDA dropped another initiative aimed at accelerating rare disease treatments; HHS greenlights the compounding of six unapproved peptides; and uniQure’s embattled gene therapy for Huntington’s disease has finally been accepted for review.

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Big Pharma earnings continued over the past week, with no fewer than a dozen companies reporting third quarter results, including AstraZeneca, Biogen, GSK, Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck, Sanofi, AbbVie and Regeneron.

Pfizer reported flat revenue for the quarter but still beat expectations, pleasing investors. Eli Lilly, meanwhile, made more money with its tirzepatide franchise than Pfizer did across its entire portfolio. Lilly’s sales were so good, in fact, that analysts questioned why the pharma wasn’t better at predicting its own growth.

On the other hand, Alnylam suffered through a tough earnings call, even as the company reported a 59% revenue increase for its transthyretin franchise. CEO Yvonne Greenstreet admitted that the franchise has not been performing as Alnylam had hoped.

On the regulatory front, the FDA issued new draft guidance for the regulation of gene-edited therapies. The “plug and play” strategy would allow one regulatory application to cover gene-editing therapies addressing various disease-causing mutations in a single gene. Analysts flagged Beam Therapeutics and Prime Medicine as two potential beneficiaries of this approach.

Another bit of regulatory news this week was not so well received by industry. A new interim policy from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) essentially allows compounding pharmacies to produce six unapproved peptides. As Robert Popovian, a pharmacist and chief science policy officer at the Global Healthy Living Foundation, wrote in an opinion piece for BioSpace, the policy could not only put Americans in harm’s way but also threaten the overall industry by weakening incentives for rigorous drug development.

And uniQure has finally had an application for its embattled gene therapy for Huntington’s disease accepted for review by the FDA, with an action date of May 1, 2027. May Day is a European festival that marks the beginning of summer. Will it also be the beginning of a disease-modifying treatment for Huntington’s?

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Eli Lilly and Company uniQure Pfizer Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Jef Akst
Jef Akst Jef Akst
Jef Akst is managing editor of BioSpace. She is an award-winning journalist and editor specializing in the life sciences and biopharma. In 2026, she was awarded the Marianne Dekker Mattera Mentor Award for exceptional mentorship in B2B journalism. You can reach her at jef.akst@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn and Twitter @JefAkst.
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is an award-winning biopharma journalist covering the business of drug development. She has been a journalist for more than 18 years, covering the pharmaceutical and biotech industry for the last eight. She is senior editor at BioSpace and curates the Biopharm Executive newsletter every Wednesday. You can reach her at  annalee.armstrong@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie is senior editor at BioSpace and curator of the ClinicaSpace newsletter. She is an award-winning journalist specializing in rare disease and neuroscience, in addition to her extensive coverage of the FDA and regulatory science. You can reach her at heather.mckenzie@biospace.com. Also follow her on LinkedIn.
Gabrielle Masson
Gabrielle Masson Gabrielle Masson
Gabrielle Masson is an award-winning biopharma editor and writer with more than seven years of journalism experience in life sciences and healthcare. Subscribe to the daily GenePool and weekly Manufacturing Brief newsletters she curates here, and contact her at gabrielle.masson@biospace.com.

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