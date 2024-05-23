SUBSCRIBE
Pictured: Novavax/Getty Images, STR/NurPhoto
Business
Novavax Misses Q2 Revenue Estimate, Cuts 2024 Forecast on COVID-19 Vaccine Sales
The vaccine maker on Thursday reported $415.5 million in total revenue in the second quarter, lower than the analyst consensus of $458.6 million.
August 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Sign outside BioNTech's building in Germany
Earnings
BioNTech’s Losses Jump Fourfold in Q2 Amid COVID-19 Cliff, Shift to Cancer
BioNTech on Monday reported nearly $885 million in losses in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $208.5 million during the same period last year.
August 5, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Vaccine bottles/iStock, May Lim
Vaccines
RSV Vaccine Makers Hit Hard by New CDC Guidelines
GSK, Moderna and Pfizer are all looking at potential respiratory syncytial virus vaccine sales slumps thanks to recently updated CDC guidelines regarding the use of RSV shots in seniors.
August 2, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Business people holding a meeting in a conference room
Earnings
Vir Lays Off 25% of Staff, Abandons Most Virus Work and Pivots to Cancer in Sanofi Deal
As part of a major reorganization, Vir Biotechnology has discontinued the bulk of its virology work and pivoted to cancer in an exclusive licensing deal with Sanofi.
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Facade of Moderna's building in Massachusetts
Earnings
Moderna Cuts Full-Year Revenue Guidance as COVID-19 Vaccine Sales Crater in Q2
Moderna’s stock price plunged more than 20% in Thursday morning trading after the company lowered its 2024 revenue guidance due to weak demand for its coronavirus vaccine in the second quarter.
August 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Photo illustration of hundred dollar bill and graph
Earnings
Pfizer, Merck Beat Wall Street Expectations Amid Strong Biopharma Q2 Earnings Season
Second-quarter revenues were better than analysts expected as Merck reported 16% growth for its blockbuster cancer treatment Keytruda, while Pfizer benefited from its ongoing cost-cutting efforts and sales of its COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid.
July 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
GSK's office in Dresden, Germany
Deals
GSK Pays $430M Upfront for CureVac’s COVID-19, Flu mRNA Vaccines
GSK on Wednesday restructured its contract with CureVac to gain access to the biotech’s influenza and COVID-19 programs for $430 million upfront and up to $1.13 billion in future payments.
July 3, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Facade of Moderna's building in Massachusetts
Drug Development
Moderna’s Next-Gen COVID Vaccine Beats Current Shot in Pivotal Adult Efficacy Trial
Moderna said Thursday it plans to talk to regulators about the next steps after showing its next-generation candidate is more efficacious in adults than the biotech’s existing Spikevax COVID-19 shot.
June 13, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Pictured: Facade of Moderna's building in Massachusetts
Drug Development
Moderna’s COVID-Flu Combo Shot Beats Separate Vaccines in Phase III Study
Moderna’s combination vaccine candidate for COVID-19 and influenza outperformed licensed vaccines in older adults, according to late-stage results reported on Monday.
June 10, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Entrance to Pfizer's office in Belgium
Drug Development
Pfizer’s Paxlovid Ineffective Against Long COVID Using 15-Day Regimen: Study
While a prolonged, 15-day regimen of Paxlovid is safe, it appears to be ineffective at lowering the symptoms of long COVID, according to results of a Phase II trial funded by Pfizer and conducted by Stanford Medicine.
June 10, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Sign outside BioNTech's building in Germany
Business
BioNTech Secures $145M to Boost mRNA Vaccine Capabilities in Africa
As BioNTech struggles to establish its footing in a post-pandemic world, the biotech has secured $145 million from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to expand its mRNA operations in Rwanda.
May 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Sign at the European Patent Office's headquarters in Germany
Drug Development
Moderna Gets Win in COVID-19 Patent Dispute with Pfizer, BioNTech
The European Patent Office last week upheld one of Moderna’s key patents, handing the biotech an important victory in its protracted COVID-19 vaccine battle with Pfizer and BioNTech.
May 20, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
AstraZeneca's sign on its office in California
Drug Development
AstraZeneca Withdraws COVID-19 Vaccine Worldwide as Demand Craters
AstraZeneca announced that it will voluntarily pull Vaxzevria from the global market amid a sharp decline in demand and following the company’s recent admission that its vaccine is linked with a rare side effect.
May 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Sign outside BioNTech's building in Germany
Business
BioNTech Misses Q1 Earnings, Revenue on Lower COVID-19 Sales
Reeling from “endemic-level demand” for its COVID-19 vaccine, BioNTech on Monday reported a steep decline in revenues and a loss per share that fell short of analysts’ consensus estimates for the first quarter of 2024.
May 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Pfizer's signage outside its office in Canada/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Business
Pfizer Beats Q1 Forecast Despite 20% Revenue Drop, Cuts Four Pipeline Programs
Despite being hit with a 20% sales decline due to a plunge in demand for its COVID-19 products, Pfizer on Wednesday reported $14.88 billion in revenue in the first quarter of 2024, exceeding analyst expectations.
May 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
PRESS RELEASES
Press Releases
Atea Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
August 8, 2024
 · 
14 min read
Press Releases
Virios Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Thursday, August 8, 2024
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Moderna Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
August 1, 2024
 · 
17 min read
Press Releases
AuraVax recognizes the University of Houston for publication on intranasal NanoSTING, a broad-spectrum host-directed therapeutic for respiratory viruses
July 31, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
COVID is Here to Stay and NV-387 is a Much Needed Drug Against It, Reminds NanoViricides
July 24, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Press Releases
Virios Therapeutics Announces Completion of Enrollment in IMC-2 Phase 2 Long-COVID Study Being Conducted by Bateman Horne Center
July 23, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Moderna And Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation Enter Joint Agreement to Promote Moderna’s mRNA Respiratory Vaccine Portfolio in Japan, Including COVID-19 Vaccines
July 8, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Drug Development
AB Science announces positive results of its Phase 2 study evaluating masitinib in Covid-19
July 8, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Drug Development
GSK and CureVac to Restructure Collaboration into New Licensing Agreement
July 3, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Drug Development
Biophytis Presented its Phase 2-3 COVA Study Results in Severe Forms of Covid-19 at the WCID in Paris
July 1, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Genetown
Invivyd Announces Antiviral Activity of VYD222 (pemivibart) Against SARS-CoV-2 KP.1.1 FLiRT & KP.3 Variants
June 14, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Drug Development
CyanVac Receives BARDA-Funded Project NextGen Award to Evaluate its Intranasal COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate in a Phase 2b Study
June 13, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Drug Development
Vaxart Receives BARDA-Funded Project NextGen Award Valued Up to $453 Million to Conduct a Phase 2b Study Evaluating Its COVID-19 Oral Pill Vaccine Candidate
June 13, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Drug Development
Moderna Announces Positive Phase 3 Efficacy Data for mRNA-1283, the Company’s Next Generation COVID-19 Vaccine
June 13, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Biotech Bay
MIT Selects Movano Health for Groundbreaking Study on Long COVID and Chronic Lyme Disease
June 10, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Drug Development
Moderna Announces Positive Phase 3 Data for Combination Vaccine Against Influenza and COVID-19
June 10, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Drug Development
Hope Biosciences Research Foundation Announces Topline Results of Cell Therapy Clinical Trial in Long COVID
May 31, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Policy
Invivyd Announces General Alignment with U.S. FDA on a Repeatable, Expedient EUA Pathway for the Prevention and Treatment of Symptomatic COVID-19, Based on Compact Clinical Programs to Establish Safety and Immunobridging for Serial mAbs
May 31, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Lone Star Bio
Researchers take step toward development of universal COVID-19 antibodies
May 30, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Pharm Country
Traws Pharma’s ICAR Poster Highlights Potency of COVID-19 Candidate
May 23, 2024
 · 
6 min read
