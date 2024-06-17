SUBSCRIBE
Abbott Laboratories

NEWS
BioMidwest
10 Reasons to Keep an Eye on Chicago Biotech in 2023
Between top-notch academic institutions, solid venture capital funding, expanding lab space and governmental support, Chicago is emerging as a true hotbed for biotech growth.
October 18, 2022
5 min read
Lisa Munger
Courtesy of Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
Policy
FDA Review: Incyte, Pfizer, Iovance and More
The FDA is keeping busy as summer winds down, with approvals, Orphan Drug Designations and other actions. Here’s what the agency has been up to this week.
August 26, 2022
5 min read
Mark Terry
Policy
WHO says “Window of Opportunity” Exists to Control Monkeypox Cases
The WHO reports it’s too early to tell if the monkeypox outbreak could become a pandemic, but believe there is a window of opportunity to control the cases.
May 31, 2022
3 min read
Mark Terry
Formula Shortage Highlights Supply Chain Concerns Facing Pharma Industry
The crisis caused by the shutdown of one plant is a stark reminder of critical supply chain issues in other sectors, including the pharmaceutical industry.
May 23, 2022
2 min read
Alex Keown
Policy
Novartis, Lilly, Merck and More Halt Business Operations in Russia
More pharmaceutical companies are joining to put economic pressure on Russia by suspending some or all operations within that country following the invasion of Ukraine.
March 16, 2022
3 min read
Alex Keown
Bio NC
BioSpace Launches 2022 Hotbed Maps to Highlight Thriving Life Sciences Clusters
As BioSpace proudly introduces our 2022 Hotbed Maps, let’s explore the industry’s most thriving territories, research leading employers and search for relevant jobs on BioSpace.
January 17, 2022
6 min read
Heather McKenzie
Courtesy of Intellia Therapeutics
Genetown
Biotech Company Driven by Cutting Edge Science and Patients, Not Ego
On June 26, Intellia announced the first-ever clinical data supporting the safety and efficacy of in vivo CRISPR genome editing in human patients.
August 30, 2021
5 min read
Heather McKenzie
Sundry Photography/Shutterstock
Business
Companies Proving They’re Good for More than COVID-19 Diagnostics
For the past year, Abbott Laboratories and Quest Diagnostics saw their revenue driven by COVID-19 diagnostics, but that seems to be changing as more and more vaccinated individuals are seeking medical advice for non-viral related issues.
July 22, 2021
2 min read
Alex Keown
Business
Q1 2021: A Look at Top 25 Biopharma Companies by Market Cap
BioSpace takes an in-depth look at the Top 25 of Q1. You should be aware of these biopharma companies as they hold a great future ahead. So, check them out.
May 2, 2021
14 min read
Heather McKenzie
FDA
Abbott’s Breakthrough Dissolving Stent Receives FDA Approval for Arteries Below the Knee
April 29, 2024
4 min read
BioMidwest
Late-Breaking Data Show an Aspirin-Free Medication Regimen Benefits People with Abbott’s HeartMate 3™ Heart Pump
November 13, 2023
5 min read
Policy
Abbott Receives FDA Approval for HPV Test to Run on Alinity m, Offering Primary HPV Screening and Assessment of High-Risk Cancer-Causing Types of HPV
November 2, 2023
4 min read
BioMidwest
Abbott and Stereotaxis Technologies Used in First Integrated Procedures in the United States
October 31, 2023
4 min read
Job Trends
Late-Breaking Data Show Esprit™ BTK Drug-Eluting Resorbable Scaffold Reduces Chronic Limb-Threatening Ischemia Progression Compared to the Standard of Care
October 25, 2023
5 min read
Job Trends
Late-Breaking Data Showcase the Benefits of Abbott’s Minimally Invasive Devices for People With Leaky Heart Valves
October 24, 2023
5 min read
Business
Abbott Hosts Conference Call for Third-Quarter 2023 Earnings
September 27, 2023
1 min read
Business
Abbott Declares 399th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend
September 21, 2023
1 min read
Job Trends
Abbott Broadens Access to Cutting-Edge Biosimilars in Key Emerging Markets
September 20, 2023
4 min read
Deals
Abbott to Acquire Bigfoot Biomedical, Furthering Efforts to Develop Personalized, Connected Solutions for People with Diabetes
September 5, 2023
6 min read
