First patient begins the NG01 treatment process at the University of Miami today with bone marrow aspiration

LAFAYETTE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroGenesis Bio Inc., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company advancing innovative cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared NeuroGenesis to make its lead neuronal threshold cell therapy candidate, NG01, available to eligible U.S. patients with Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (MS) who are unable to participate in the company’s formal clinical trials.

Under the FDA’s expanded access (“compassionate use”) framework, the Agency has reviewed the company’s Expanded Access Program (EAP) submission and cleared the way for treating physicians to request NG01 for appropriate patients with serious or immediately life-threatening diseases and no comparable or satisfactory alternative therapy. The program will operate alongside NeuroGenesis’ clinical development of NG01, which, earlier this year, received the Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the FDA for Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis.

NeuroGenesis’ NG01 Expanded Access Program will launch first at the University of Miami, where it is being led by Dr. Flavia Nelson, lead principal investigator of the upcoming Phase 2b clinical trial, a professor of neurology, chief of the Central Nervous System Autoimmune Disorders Division, and director of the Multiple Sclerosis Center of Excellence at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, in collaboration with the team of Dr. Denise Pereira, Associate Director for Clinical Operations, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. The first EAP patient has been screened and is scheduled to undergo bone marrow aspiration today, the first step in manufacturing NG01 from the patient’s own cells. Additional U.S. sites are expected to follow.

The program is supported in part by a $500,000 gift from the Mendoza Family Fund, created in partnership with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, to UHealth, University of Miami Health System and the Miller School of Medicine. The gift reflects the family’s personal commitment to advancing progress for people affected by MS and will support the University of Miami’s efforts to provide eligible individuals with access through the Expanded Access Program, along with the patient care needed throughout treatment.

“NG01 takes a different approach from the therapies available to us today. It is a cell therapy that is designed to act at the affected areas in the brain and spinal cord rather than on the peripheral immune system alone, which is precisely the biology that drives disability in progressive disease,” said Dr. Nelson. “The promising results of the Phase 2 trial on disability progression, walking speed, and neurodegenerative biomarkers are the reasons our center wanted to gain experience with this therapy. A philanthropic gift from the Mendoza Family Fund now provides support to us to offer expanded access treatment with NG01 to patients who are not eligible for the upcoming Phase 2b clinical trial, expected to start in the first half of 2027 at the University of Miami and additional medical centers.”

“This milestone reflects our deep commitment to the Multiple Sclerosis community and to the principle that no patient facing a devastating disease should be left without hope,” said Tal Gilat, Chief Executive Officer of NeuroGenesis Bio. “The generosity of the Mendoza family and the support of the University of Miami embody the kind of collaboration between science, medicine, and community that makes access to an investigational therapy possible for the people who need it most. We are grateful for and humbled by their support.”

“The FDA’s clearance to proceed is a pivotal step for patients with Progressive MS who have limited treatment options,” said Dr. Guy Bar-Klein, Senior Vice President, Clinical and Strategy at NeuroGenesis Bio, who leads the company’s clinical programs and regulatory affairs. “Expanded access allows us to responsibly extend NG01 to patients outside of our trials while we continue to advance the program toward approval.”

About the NG01 Expanded Access Program

NeuroGenesis Bio is deeply committed to ensuring patients with high unmet medical needs can access investigational therapies. Expanded Access, sometimes called “compassionate use,” is an FDA-regulated pathway that allows patients with serious or immediately life-threatening conditions to receive an investigational therapy outside of a clinical trial when no comparable or satisfactory alternative treatment options are available. With FDA clearance now in hand, NeuroGenesis will work with participating institutions to define treatment logistics. Updates regarding the program and eligibility criteria, including contact information, are available on the company’s website (https://neurogenesis-cell.com/policy). Patients interested in the program are encouraged to consult with their treating neurologist.

NeuroGenesis is also working with philanthropic partners to raise funds to support the Expanded Access Program. The company is directly funding a significant portion of the Expanded Access Program’s costs.

About NG01

NG01 is an investigational autologous neuronal threshold cell therapy (the patient’s own cells, manufactured to secrete neurotrophic and anti-inflammatory factors) designed to induce remyelination. It is administered directly into the cerebrospinal fluid via intrathecal injection, a targeted delivery method that bypasses the blood-brain barrier and reaches areas of active, compartmentalized central nervous system (CNS) inflammation that lead to neuronal injury. Unlike standard-of-care therapies that primarily target peripheral immune cells, NG01 uses a targeted, multi-domain mechanism. It is designed to secrete neurotrophic factors directly at sites of nerve damage to reduce local inflammation and induce oligodendrocyte recruitment, thereby promoting active myelin repair.

Across four completed interventional studies, including a Phase 2 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of 48 patients with Progressive Multiple Sclerosis, the results of which were published in the peer-reviewed journal Brain (Petrou et al., 2020), the following observations were reported:

Reduced Disease Disability: Fewer patients treated with NG01 than with placebo experienced disability worsening, and NG01-treated patients showed reduced disability, as measured by the Expanded Disability Status Scale, a standard clinical method used by neurologists to quantify and monitor disability progression in MS.

Fewer patients treated with NG01 than with placebo experienced disability worsening, and NG01-treated patients showed reduced disability, as measured by the Expanded Disability Status Scale, a standard clinical method used by neurologists to quantify and monitor disability progression in MS. Improved Physical Function: Patients treated with NG01 experienced a mean improvement in walking speed (Timed 25-Foot Walk) and fine motor skills (9-Hole Peg Test), compared with worsening in the placebo group.

Patients treated with NG01 experienced a mean improvement in walking speed (Timed 25-Foot Walk) and fine motor skills (9-Hole Peg Test), compared with worsening in the placebo group. Reduced Biomarkers of Degeneration: Biomarker analyses showed reductions in neurodegenerative markers, including neurofilament light chain (NfL), a marker for neuronal damage, and glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP), a marker for neuroinflammation.



NG01 in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Beyond Multiple Sclerosis, NeuroGenesis is advancing NG01 in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), a rapidly progressive and uniformly fatal neurodegenerative disease with few effective treatments. In a long-term, open-label study of 20 patients without a control group (Petrou et al., 2025), the following were observed:

Long-Term Survival: Median overall survival of 7.2 years, with 45% of patients alive at more than 10 years.

Median overall survival of 7.2 years, with 45% of patients alive at more than 10 years. Survival in Fast-Progressing Patients: NG01-treated patients achieved this survival despite rapid functional decline before treatment (mean ALSFRS-R progression rate of −1.05 ± 0.86 points per month), a rate associated with shorter survival.

NG01-treated patients achieved this survival despite rapid functional decline before treatment (mean ALSFRS-R progression rate of −1.05 ± 0.86 points per month), a rate associated with shorter survival. Favorable Safety: No significant adverse events were reported.



These long-term data support the continued clinical development of NG01 in ALS.

About Progressive Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple Sclerosis is an unpredictable, disabling disease of the central nervous system. Progressive forms of MS are characterized by a steady, progressive accumulation of neurological disability (such as worsening mobility and cognitive decline), often driven by compartmentalized, smoldering inflammation within the CNS. Currently, approved treatments and those under investigation are not designed to repair existing nerve damage or reverse disability in Progressive MS, underscoring the profound unmet need for new therapeutic approaches.

About NeuroGenesis Bio

NeuroGenesis Bio Inc. is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on developing innovative cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Utilizing a proprietary manufacturing process, the company’s platform aims to deliver neuroprotective and anti-inflammatory proteins directly to damaged CNS regions using a patient’s own neuronal threshold cells.

Media Contact:

NeuroGenesis Bio Inc.

Email: info@neurogenesis-cell.com

Website: https://neurogenesis-cell.com/

Patient and physician inquiries: https://neurogenesis-cell.com/policy

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding NeuroGenesis Bio’s Expanded Access Program, the investigational therapy NG01, its ongoing clinical development in Multiple Sclerosis and ALS, including the anticipated timing of the Phase 2b clinical trial, and philanthropic funding for the Expanded Access Program. NG01 is an investigational product that has not been approved by the FDA or any other regulatory authority. FDA clearance to proceed with an Expanded Access Program does not constitute approval of NG01, and there can be no assurance regarding future clinical results, availability, or eventual approval. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. Risks include the timing of site activation and patient enrollment, manufacturing, and possible modification or suspension of the program by FDA or an institutional review board.