Results from the PARADIGM study showed a statistically significant treatment effect using NeuraLight's brain function biomarkers, with separation evident during the double-blind phase and strengthening through the open-label extension, a striking result considering the small sample size and short trial duration. This finding underscores the value of NeuraLight's biomarkers in advancing drug development for neurodegenerative diseases.

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuraLight, the leader in precision brain function biomarkers, today announced positive results obtained using its proprietary biomarker platform in the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) Phase 2b PARADIGM study conducted by NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company developing disease-modifying treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The results demonstrated a statistically significant separation in the deterioration of brain function between patients treated with NeuroSense's investigational therapy, PrimeC, and those receiving placebo, measured by NeuraLight's precision brain function biomarkers.

As detected by NeuraLight's brain-function biomarkers, patients treated with PrimeC had a significantly slower deterioration of brain function compared with placebo after just six months of the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase (85% effect size; p=0.04), with separation between the original treatment groups becoming even more pronounced during the subsequent open-label extension.

These results are remarkable given the short duration of the double-blind phase and the small sub-cohort of just 36 ALS patients, underscoring the sensitivity of NeuraLight's biomarkers in detecting treatment-related changes in brain function.

The findings provide an independent, objective functional readout that complements PARADIGM's previously reported clinical and biological outcomes. As reported in JAMA Neurology, patients treated with PrimeC demonstrated slower functional decline, alongside modulation of disease-relevant biological biomarkers.

Measuring changes in brain function remains one of the greatest challenges in neurodegenerative disease drug development, particularly in short-duration trials with small patient populations. NeuraLight's AI-powered platform derives precise, objective and quantitative biomarkers of brain function from eye-movement measurements, enabling pharmaceutical companies to assess changes in disease-relevant neural pathways throughout drug trials.

The convergence of objective brain function measurements, clinical outcomes and biological biomarkers in the PARADIGM study highlights the potential of NeuraLight's platform to help pharmaceutical companies demonstrate whether a therapy's biological activity translates into measurable preservation of brain function.

"Being able to detect a statistically significant treatment signal in a cohort of just 36 patients illustrates the potential of precision brain function measurements to transform neurodegenerative disease drug development," said Edmund Ben-Ami, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of NeuraLight. "Our platform is designed to capture subtle changes in brain function that conventional clinical assessments may miss. By bringing objective, sensitive and scalable biomarkers into clinical trials, our goal is to enable pharmaceutical companies to make more informed decisions earlier in development and build stronger evidence for the next generation of disease-modifying therapies."

"The hardest problem in ALS drug development is measuring whether a treatment is working within a short period of time. ALSFRS-R is a rater-administered questionnaire, and its inherent variability is one reason trials in this disease need to be large and long. An objective, quantitative measure of brain function that can detect a treatment signal in a study of this size is worth paying attention to," said Alon Ben-Noon, Chief Executive Officer of NeuroSense Therapeutics. "These are exploratory findings and they require confirmation. What makes them meaningful to us is that they point in the same direction as everything else we saw in PARADIGM - function, disease-related complications, and biomarkers. Independent methods converging on the same answer is what builds confidence in a result. It also shapes how we think about measurement as we prepare for the pivotal trial."

About NeuraLight

NeuraLight is a healthtech company on a mission to make brain function accurately measurable and actionable. Fusing decades of world-class neuroscience with a breakthrough AI engine and proprietary data, the NeuraLight platform sets a new standard by quantifying core aspects of brain function at scale. NeuraLight's technology is embedded in commercial partnerships and endorsed by leading neurologists, Nobel laureates, and major research foundations, establishing it as prominent infrastructure for brain health. Visit www.neuralight.ai.

About NeuroSense Therapeutics

NeuroSense Therapeutics is a late-clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel treatments for severe neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Alzheimer's disease. The Company's lead product candidate, PrimeC, is a novel oral therapy designed to target multiple key biological pathways underlying disease progression, including neuroinflammation, oxidative stress and dysregulated iron metabolism. NeuroSense has completed analysis of long-term follow-up data from its Phase 2b PARADIGM study in ALS, which showed slowing of functional decline relative to placebo. The Company reported significant biological activity across multiple biomarkers associated with ALS, including microRNAs, supporting PrimeC's multi-target mechanism of action and representing a potentially important advance in the treatment of ALS.

Media Contact

Keren Sharon, PMM , info@neuralight.ai

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SOURCE NeuraLight