Expanded pharmaceutical engagements, peer-reviewed publications and a TSX listing support NetraMark’s next phase of commercialization through direct sponsor relationships and CRO partnerships

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetraMark Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "NetraMark") (TSX: AIAI) (OTCQB: AINMF) (Frankfurt: PF0), an artificial intelligence company transforming clinical trials with AI-powered precision analytics in the pharmaceutical industry, today highlighted accomplishments for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2026, and outlined its strategic priorities for fiscal 2027.

Fiscal 2026 marked a substantial expansion in NetraMark’s contracted business. The Company reported record new contract bookings, secured its first commercial engagement through its CRO channel and expanded its peer-reviewed research base. NetraMark also completed its listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) and an insider-led financing, participated in U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) scientific dialogue and advanced the incorporation of NetraAI into CRO-led sponsor bids and proposals.

"Over the past three years, we have built the technology, assembled our team and established the scientific relationships that aim to support the commercialization of NetraAI. During 2025 and 2026, that foundation began translating into commercial contracts," said George Achilleos, Chief Executive Officer of NetraMark. "Our priority for fiscal 2027 is to build on these accomplishments through a focused and repeatable commercialization effort."

Fiscal 2026 accomplishments

Expanded commercial adoption and record contract bookings. NetraMark secured commercial contracts involving Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial datasets. As reported in the Company's August 20, 2026 business update, new contract bookings* for 2026 that totaled approximately C$3.415M, an increase of 645% over its previous annual high of C$458K. These engagements marked a substantial expansion in the scale of the Company's contracted business and the commercial use of NetraAI to analyze patient-level response and inform clinical-development decisions.

NetraMark secured commercial contracts involving Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial datasets. As reported in the Company's August 20, 2026 business update, new contract bookings* for 2026 that totaled approximately C$3.415M, an increase of 645% over its previous annual high of C$458K. These engagements marked a substantial expansion in the scale of the Company's contracted business and the commercial use of NetraAI to analyze patient-level response and inform clinical-development decisions. Completed the TSX listing and an insider-led C$3.5 million financing. NetraMark successfully completed its uplisting to the Toronto Stock Exchange in February 2026. In conjunction with this transition, the Company completed a non-brokered private placement raising $3.5M CDN million in gross proceeds. Insiders accounted for 65% of the offering, evidencing a strong vote of confidence in the Company and its future.

NetraMark successfully completed its uplisting to the Toronto Stock Exchange in February 2026. In conjunction with this transition, the Company completed a non-brokered private placement raising $3.5M CDN million in gross proceeds. Insiders accounted for 65% of the offering, evidencing a strong vote of confidence in the Company and its future. Completed direct FDA scientific engagement. In December 2025, NetraMark participated in a Critical Path Innovation Meeting (CPIM) with the FDA concerning machine learning for predictive clinical trial enrichment. The meeting provided a forum to discuss potential applications of the methodology and further evidence development.**

In December 2025, NetraMark participated in a Critical Path Innovation Meeting (CPIM) with the FDA concerning machine learning for predictive clinical trial enrichment. The meeting provided a forum to discuss potential applications of the methodology and further evidence development.** Refined CRO adoption plans and advanced commercial activation. NetraMark worked with its primary CRO to agree on practical steps for commercial activation, including how NetraAI could be incorporated into sponsor bids and proposal workflows. The work also included a training program for strategy leads; definition of technical integration requirements; and agreement on an approach to joint use cases drawn from clinical trial readouts. These initiatives were designed to help clinical and commercial teams identify relevant sponsor opportunities and communicate the role of NetraAI. The Company's annual planning review recorded NetraMark's inclusion in nine CRO-led bids and proposals. One of these opportunities resulted in its first signed commercial contract through its CRO channel, announced in July 2026, involving analysis of a Phase 2 neurodegeneration dataset. The bid activity reflects an additional route for reaching sponsors; however inclusion in a bid does not assure a contract award.

NetraMark worked with its primary CRO to agree on practical steps for commercial activation, including how NetraAI could be incorporated into sponsor bids and proposal workflows. The work also included a training program for strategy leads; definition of technical integration requirements; and agreement on an approach to joint use cases drawn from clinical trial readouts. These initiatives were designed to help clinical and commercial teams identify relevant sponsor opportunities and communicate the role of NetraAI. The Company's annual planning review recorded NetraMark's inclusion in nine CRO-led bids and proposals. One of these opportunities resulted in its first signed commercial contract through its CRO channel, announced in July 2026, involving analysis of a Phase 2 neurodegeneration dataset. The bid activity reflects an additional route for reaching sponsors; however inclusion in a bid does not assure a contract award. Expanded the scientific evidence base and research relationships. Research involving NetraAI was published in npj Digital Medicine, part of the Nature Portfolio, and MDPI’s AI journal. These peer-reviewed publications expanded the evidence available to sponsors evaluating NetraAI’s methodology and potential clinical-development applications. The Company also announced an Ontario Research Fund - Research Excellence award with CAMH and a research collaboration with Fondazione per la Medicina Personalizzata involving the ROME oncology dataset.***





Fiscal 2027 priorities

Fiscal 2027 priorities centre on expanding commercial adoption, strengthening NetraAI’s competitive position and pursuing new opportunities for growth, including the following:

Accelerate commercial momentum and grow contract bookings. Expand NetraMark’s customer base by pursuing new sponsor contracts and additional contracts with existing customers.

Expand NetraMark’s customer base by pursuing new sponsor contracts and additional contracts with existing customers. Scale commercial reach through CRO partnerships. Build on the relationship with Worldwide Clinical Trials to support NetraAI as a more established part of its sponsor proposals and clinical-development discussions. Actively pursue additional partner relationships that could extend NetraMark’s reach across more sponsors and clinical programs globally.

Build on the relationship with Worldwide Clinical Trials to support NetraAI as a more established part of its sponsor proposals and clinical-development discussions. Actively pursue additional partner relationships that could extend NetraMark’s reach across more sponsors and clinical programs globally. Strengthen NetraAI’s technology and scientific differentiation. Expand platform capabilities and clinical reporting tools to make NetraAI’s insights more useful in sponsor decision-making.

Expand platform capabilities and clinical reporting tools to make NetraAI’s insights more useful in sponsor decision-making. Explore new commercial opportunities in drug resurrection and repositioning. NetraMark plans to evaluate applications of NetraAI in drug resurrection and repurposing to help sponsors identify additional development opportunities from existing drug assets and clinical datasets. If successfully developed and commercialized, these applications could broaden NetraMark’s customer base and create additional revenue opportunities.****

NetraMark plans to evaluate applications of NetraAI in drug resurrection and repurposing to help sponsors identify additional development opportunities from existing drug assets and clinical datasets. If successfully developed and commercialized, these applications could broaden NetraMark’s customer base and create additional revenue opportunities.**** Expand investor visibility and institutional engagement. Build a sustained capital markets program that connects NetraMark’s commercial and scientific progress with a broader investment audience. Prioritize institutional relationships, targeted investor meetings and conference participation, supported by regular updates on execution and strategic milestones.





"We enter fiscal 2027 with a platform, a growing body of published research and commercial experience across direct sponsor and CRO relationships," added Mr. Achilleos. "Our focus is to bring those elements together: expand the contract pipeline, make our channels more repeatable and continue demonstrating where NetraAI can help support clinical-development decisions. We intend to keep investors informed as we execute against that strategy."

Additional information on the Company’s fiscal 2027 priorities is available in its Year-End Corporate update presentation at www.netramark.com.

For more information on NetraMark and NetraAI visit www.netramark.com.

Notes

* New contract bookings represent the aggregate value of new contracts signed by the Company during the specified reporting period, including amounts that may subsequently be recognized as revenue. New contract bookings are distinct from revenue recognized under IFRS and from the remaining unrecognized value of contracted work at a reporting date. Management uses new contract bookings to assess commercial activity during the period. Revenue is recognized as and when the applicable IFRS recognition criteria are satisfied. The timing and amount of revenue ultimately recognized depend on project commencement, sponsor timelines, contract amendments or termination, performance of services and applicable accounting requirements. There can be no assurance that the full value of new contract bookings will be recognized as revenue. This measure does not have a standardized meaning under IFRS, may not be comparable to similarly named measures used by other companies and should not be considered a substitute for IFRS revenue.

** CPIM discussions are non-binding and do not constitute FDA endorsement, qualification or approval of NetraAI.

*** The publications collectively covered retrospective analyses in depression, schizophrenia and pancreatic cancer. Prospective validation remains necessary to establish utility in future trials.

**** Both drug resurrection and repositioning remain exploratory; any renewed or expanded drug development would require appropriate data access, further scientific and clinical validation, regulatory consideration and commercial assessment.

About NetraAI

NetraAI is engineered to include focus mechanisms that separate small datasets into explainable and unexplainable subsets. Unexplainable subsets are collections of patients that can lead to suboptimal overfit models and inaccurate insights due to poor correlations with the variables involved. NetraAI uses explainable subsets to derive insights and hypotheses (including factors that influence treatment and placebo responses and adverse events), potentially increasing the likelihood of a clinical trial's success. Many other AI methods lack these focus mechanisms and assign every patient to a class, often leading to "overfitting," which drowns out critical information that could have been used to improve a trial's chance of success.

About NetraMark

NetraMark is focused on being a leader in the development of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI)/Machine Learning (ML) solutions that are targeted at the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. The Company's product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent data that activates traditional AI/ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets often prevalent in clinical trials, and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as help to classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and/or efficacy of treatment.

For further details on the Company please see the Company's publicly available documents filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR+).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this press release includes statements regarding the Company’s fiscal 2027 priorities, objectives and commercialization strategy; plans to expand commercial adoption of NetraAI and grow contract bookings, including through new and existing sponsor relationships; plans to scale the Company’s commercial reach through CRO partnerships, including its relationship with Worldwide Clinical Trials, and to pursue additional strategic relationships; plans to expand NetraAI’s platform capabilities and clinical reporting tools; the evaluation, development and potential commercialization of applications of NetraAI in drug resurrection and repurposing, including the potential for such applications to expand the Company’s customer base and create additional revenue opportunities; plans to expand investor visibility and institutional engagement; the Company’s plans to expand its contract pipeline and further develop its commercialization channels; and the timing and extent to which contracted amounts may ultimately be recognized as revenue. Forward-looking information is based on management’s current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs and views of future events.

Forward-looking information can generally be identified by words such as "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "potential", "continue", "pursue", "expand", "believe" and similar expressions, or statements that certain actions, events or results may, could, would or will occur or be achieved. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, NetraMark does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for NetraMark to predict all such factors.

When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind risks such as the risk that revenue from contracted projects will not be recognized in the near term or at all, and the timing and amount ultimately recognized may vary from potential contracted terms based on project commencement, sponsor timelines, potential early termination by the contracting party, contractual milestone satisfaction and applicable accounting requirements, the demand for NetraAI generally and through CRO pipelines, the continued market adoption of AI-driven clinical trial methodologies and potential material adverse changes in market or regulatory conditions along with the risk factors and other cautionary statements as set out in the materials we file with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com including our Annual Information Form for the year ended September 30, 2025. These risk factors and other factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information. The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information:

Swapan Kakumanu - CFO | swapan@netramark.com | 403-681-2549

Media Contact:

netramark@ampublicrelations.com