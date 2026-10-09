NCCN Highlights Collaborations to Improve Global Cancer Outcomes During Meetings in North America and Asia

National Comprehensive Cancer Network participates in annual conferences for the International Gynecologic Cancer Society and Philippine Society of Medical Oncology in efforts to standardize cancer treatment recommendations.

MONTREAL and MANILA, Philippines, Oct. 8, 2026 /CNW/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®)--an alliance of leading academic cancer centers in the United States--is collaborating with several global organizations to publish new International Adaptations of the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) for the Philippines. These projects were outlined during NCCN's participation in two global conferences for cancer treatment: the International Gynecologic Cancer Society (IGCS) annual global meeting in Montreal October 1-3, and the Philippine Society of Medical Oncology (PSMO), Department of Health (DOH), and NCCN Summit taking place during the PSMO annual scientific meeting in Manila October 6-9.

"Our joint efforts... reflect a shared commitment to improving access to appropriate cancer care."

"Our joint efforts in the Philippines and beyond reflect a shared commitment to improving access to appropriate cancer care, reducing disparities in treatment, and strengthening oncology practice through proven guidance," said Crystal S. Denlinger, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN. "By working with regional experts to regionally tailor NCCN's guidelines for use in the Philippines, we combine our expertise to provide evidence-based recommendations that are more meaningful and usable for regional clinical settings. Through this global collaboration, we will create opportunities to grow our efforts with providers worldwide to develop practical tools that serve communities across the globe."

The new NCCN Guidelines for the Philippines reflect close collaborations between NCCN and PSMO, as well as with the Society of Gynecological Oncologists of the Philippines (SGOP), with support from IGCS. The planned adaptations will cover the following disease types:

B-Cell Lymphomas

Breast Cancer

Colon Cancer

Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Lung Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Rectal Cancer



(with PSMO)

Cervical Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Uterine Cancer



(with SGOP and IGCS)

All of the NCCN Guidelines for the Philippines will be available for free at NCCN.org/global in the months ahead.

On October 6th, PSMO, DOH, and NCCN hosted a high-level meeting to focus on the adaptation process and critical strategies to integrate these localized guidelines into national health policies and programs under the National Integrated Cancer Control Act (NICCA). Highlighting global implementation models, NCCN was joined by Professor Jacek Jassem of the Medical University of Gdańsk, who shared insights from Poland's successful experience in developing and implementing the NCCN Guidelines for Poland.

"NCCN Guidelines are the most reliable tools that cancer care providers use worldwide to improve prevention, treatment, and outcomes for people with cancer. Developing regionally tailored guidelines alongside NCCN and international experts allows us to seamlessly combine global clinical standards with our local expertise and regulatory environment," said Hiyasmin A. Alejandro MD, PSMO Vice President and Co-Lead of the NCCN adaptation project in the Philippines. "This collaboration directly strengthens our medical oncology practice, empowering Filipino healthcare providers to deliver more consistent, high-quality, and equitable care customized to the realities and regulations here in the Philippines."

"True collaboration means co-creating solutions that meet the specific needs of our patients," said Dr. Doris Benavides, SGOP's immediate past president. "By adapting the NCCN Guidelines for cervical, uterine, and ovarian cancers to the Philippine setting, we're giving our gynecologic oncologists evidence-based recommendations grounded in the realities of local practice in various regions of the country. This important initiative will raise the standard of care and improve long-term health outcomes for Filipino women and their families. We are grateful to NCCN and IGCS for their commitment to global collaboration. This partnership lets Filipino specialists to contribute local insight while benefiting from one of the world's most trusted oncology guideline frameworks."

Building on the success of the initiative in the Philippines for gynecologic cancers, NCCN recently signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with IGCS to explore the implementation of tailored gynecologic cancers guidelines in other regions as well. "IGCS is committed to improving gynecologic cancer care worldwide through education, training, and awareness," said Mary Eiken, MS, CEO of IGCS. "Our Strategic Alliance Partner Program brings together leaders and members of gynecologic oncology organizations across specialties and regions around the world. We're excited to collaborate with NCCN to help translate NCCN Guidelines into practice for gynecologic cancer patients."

There are currently more than 90 international adaptations of the NCCN Guidelines and more than 180 different translations across numerous languages. Learn more about NCCN's global efforts to expand access to high-quality, high-value, patient-centered cancer care for everyone, by visiting NCCN.org/global.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer Network



The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to defining and advancing quality, effective, equitable, and accessible cancer care and prevention so all people can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus-driven recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients® provide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the National Comprehensive Cancer Network Foundation (NCCNF). NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and research collaboration and publication in oncology. Visit NCCN.org for more information.

Media Contact:



Rachel Darwin



267-622-6624



darwin@nccn.org

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SOURCE National Comprehensive Cancer Network