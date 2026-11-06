Natera Announces Leadership Transition - November 5, 2026

Solomon Moshkevich appointed Chief Executive Officer to lead the company's next phase of expansion

Company separately reports third quarter 2026 financial results

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natera, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA and precision medicine, today announced that Solomon Moshkevich has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Steve Chapman will step down from the CEO role and remain a consultant to the company for an extended period of time. Chapman will also remain an advisor to the Board of Directors.

Moshkevich joined Natera in 2011. In his 15 years with the company, he has built and led multiple teams, including global marketing, product management, medical and scientific affairs, commercial operations, clinical trial operations, international sales and business development, regulatory and quality affairs, and portfolio strategy. He has played a leading role in the development, clinical validation, and commercial success of all of Natera’s cell-free DNA products including Panorama™, Prospera™, and Signatera™. Most recently, Moshkevich served as the company’s President, Clinical Diagnostics, and he has played an integral role in the company’s expansion into oncology, overseeing a period of tremendous growth as the company’s first General Manager of Oncology.

“It is my pleasure to introduce Solomon as the next CEO of Natera,” said Steve Chapman. “I hired Solomon in 2011, and he’s been an integral part of our success ever since. Solomon has been deeply involved with every major decision the company has made, and has my full support. I’m extremely proud of what we’ve accomplished together. During my tenure as CEO, we have made an extraordinary impact for millions of patients, while growing our revenue roughly tenfold and creating significant value for shareholders. We achieved this by building an exceptional team that is positioned to build on our momentum and deliver on the strategy ahead. This was the right time for a transition, and I look forward to supporting the company going forward.”

“On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Steve for his excellent leadership and dedication to Natera,” said Matthew Rabinowitz, PhD, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Natera. “Steve led Natera’s growth in women’s health and our expansion into oncology and organ health. He has had an indelible impact on our company and on the patients who rely on our tests every day. During his tenure, Natera launched many products that have dramatically impacted patient care, including Panorama and Signatera, which have been transformative in women’s health and cancer care. It also gives me great pride that, for the second time, we are promoting to the role of CEO a member of the Natera team who has been deeply connected to this business. Solomon has spent 15 years building Natera, initially as a leader in reproductive health, and most recently as an instrumental leader in our expansion into organ health and oncology.”

“I am honored to lead this extraordinary team into our next chapter of innovation and expansion as Natera’s CEO,” said Moshkevich. “I’m deeply grateful to Steve for his leadership, his mentorship, and his lasting impact on Natera’s growth and on the patients we serve. At Natera, we are building an enduring healthcare company that is transforming the practice of medicine by enabling earlier, more targeted interventions for those who need them and sparing unnecessary treatment for those who don’t. In the years ahead, we intend to generate more diagnostic insights from every clinical sample, bring novel technologies to new patient populations, integrate more seamlessly at the point of care, and help shape the next frontier of precision medicine.”

Third quarter 2026 results

Natera separately reported its third quarter 2026 financial results today. The earnings release is available on the investor relations section of Natera’s website at investor.natera.com. Management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

About Natera

Natera is a global leader in cell-free DNA and precision medicine, dedicated to oncology, women’s health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard-of-care to protect health and inform earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera’s tests are supported by more than 400 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate excellent performance. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas, San Carlos, California, and Boulder, Colorado. For more information, visit www.natera.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not a representation that Natera’s plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Natera’s expectations as of the date of this press release, and Natera disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including with respect to whether the results of clinical or other studies will support the use of our product offerings, the impact of results of such studies, our expectations of the reliability, accuracy, and performance of our tests, or of the benefits of our tests and product offerings to patients, providers, and payers. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in “Risk Factors” in Natera’s recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, and in other filings Natera makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available at www.natera.com/investors and www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., investor@natera.com

Media: Lesley Bogdanow, VP of Corporate Communications, Natera, Inc., pr@natera.com