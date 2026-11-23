AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA and precision medicine, today announced a new collaboration with KSQ Therapeutics, Inc. (KSQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing cancer and autoimmune therapies based on precision functional genomics. The collaboration will incorporate Signatera™ Genome with Phased and Structural variants into an ongoing phase I/II clinical study of KSQ-004EX, an investigational engineered autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (eTIL) therapy in which the genes encoding SOCS1 and Regnase-1 are inactivated using CRISPR/Cas9.

In KSQ-004EX, a patient’s own tumor-fighting immune cells are genetically modified with the goal of enhancing their potency and durability against cancer. The phase I/II study (NCT06598371) is designed to evaluate patients with late-stage metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and cervical cancer.

Using its Signatera Genome test, Natera will conduct retrospective analyses of patient samples collected from the clinical trial at multiple timepoints, including at baseline, to understand how treatment with KSQ-004EX impacts circulating tumor DNA levels and to identify potential correlates with clinical responses.

“Understanding tumor response kinetics at a molecular level is becoming essential to early-phase oncology development, and Signatera Genome with Phased and Structural variants provides unparalleled sensitivity,” said Eric Matthews, General Manager of Biopharma at Natera. “We are excited to partner with KSQ to help advance KSQ-004EX.”

About Natera

Natera is a global leader in cell-free DNA and precision medicine, dedicated to oncology, women’s health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard-of-care to protect health and inform earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera’s tests are supported by more than 475 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate excellent performance. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas, San Carlos, California, and Boulder, Colorado. For more information, visit www.natera.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not a representation that Natera’s plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Natera’s expectations as of the date of this press release, and Natera disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including with respect to our efforts to develop and commercialize new product offerings, whether the results of clinical or other studies will support the use of our product offerings, the impact of results of such studies, our expectations of the reliability, accuracy, and performance of our tests, or of the benefits of our tests and product offerings to patients, providers, and payers. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in "Risk Factors" in Natera’s recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, and in other filings Natera makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available at www.natera.com/investors and www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., investor@natera.com

Media: Lesley Bogdanow, VP of Corporate Communications, Natera, Inc., pr@natera.com