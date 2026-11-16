Nasus Pharma Appoints Nir Sassi as Chief Financial Officer

Seasoned Biopharmaceutical Finance Executive Brings Nearly 25 Years of Experience in Capital Markets, Corporate Finance and Public Company Leadership

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasus Pharma Ltd. (NYSE American: NSRX) (“Nasus Pharma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative intranasal products, today announced the appointment of Mr. Nir Sassi as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 11, 2026. Mr. Sassi brings nearly 25 years of experience in public company finance, capital markets, and biopharmaceutical operations to Nasus Pharma, and has served as chief financial officer of two Nasdaq-listed biopharmaceutical companies.

“We are delighted to welcome Nir to Nasus Pharma,” said Udi Gilboa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Nasus Pharma. “Nir brings a wealth of financial leadership experience, a strong track record in the capital markets, and a deep understanding of the biopharmaceutical industry. His expertise and perspective will be particularly valuable as Nasus enters an important phase of its development, and I am confident he will be a strong addition to our leadership team.”

"Nir joins us at an important time as we prepare to initiate our planned NS002 pivotal study and finalize our pre-commercial plans," said Brendan O'Grady, Chief Executive Officer of Nasus Pharma. "His record of financial and operational management for biopharmaceutical companies will provide us with important support as we progress NS002 toward a pivotal clinical Phase 3 study in the fourth quarter of 2026 and a topline data readout in the first quarter of 2027. I look forward to working with Nir as we advance NS002 and our Nasax® platform programs toward their full clinical and commercial potential."

Mr. Sassi most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc., a Nasdaq-listed clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, where he oversaw its financial operations, strategic financial planning, and capital markets activities. Previously, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Intec Pharma Ltd. and began his professional career at PwC. Mr. Sassi holds a B.A. in Economics and Accounting from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev and is a Certified Public Accountant in Israel.

"I am excited to join Nasus Pharma at this stage of the Company's development," said Mr. Sassi. "NS002 has the potential to offer patients and caregivers an intranasal alternative to injectable epinephrine for severe allergic reactions, and the Nasax® platform supports a growing pipeline of intranasal product candidates across multiple therapeutic areas. I look forward to working with Brendan, Udi, and the entire Nasus Pharma team to support disciplined execution and to build long-term value for our shareholders."

The Company plans to initiate its pivotal clinical Phase 3 study in the fourth quarter of 2026 and have a topline data readout from that study in the first quarter of 2027.

Additional information regarding Mr. Sassi's appointment will be furnished by the Company in a Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

About Nasus Pharma Ltd.

Nasus Pharma Ltd. (NYSE American: NSRX) is a biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative intranasal therapies through its proprietary intranasal powder technology platform. The Company’s lead product candidate, NS002, is being developed as an intranasal epinephrine treatment for Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. In addition to NS002, Nasus is leveraging its proprietary technology platform to develop a growing pipeline of differentiated intranasal product candidates designed to provide rapid, reliable and patient-friendly drug delivery across multiple therapeutic areas. For further information about the Company, please visit www.nasuspharma.com or follow on Twitter (X) or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. federal securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding: the Company’s expectations regarding its growth, the advancement of its clinical programs, and anticipated clinical and commercial milestones; the planned timing of the planned NS002 pivotal clinical Phase 3 study and topline data readout the Company’s plans to strengthen its financial and operational capabilities and build its leadership team; that Mr. Sassi’s experience will prove highly valuable to the Company; the significant opportunity of the Company’s intranasal drug delivery platform and its ability to bring innovative drug delivery products to patients and address significant unmet medical needs; and the Company’s beliefs about the impact of its leadership additions, including the appointment of Mr. Sassi, on its long-term growth and execution of its corporate strategy. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These risks include, among others, risks relating to regulatory interactions and alignment, the timing and outcome of the planned NS002 pivotal clinical Phase 3 study, topline data readout, clinical-trial results, regulatory approval, the Company’s ability to obtain additional financing, and the development and implementation of pre-commercial and commercial plans. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 25, 2026 and in the Company’s subsequent filings and reports furnished to the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Corporate Contact

Nasus Pharma Ltd. Israel

info@nasuspharma.com

Investors Contact

Mike Moyer

LifeSci Advisors

+1-617-308-4306

mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com