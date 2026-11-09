Monte Rosa Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data at ACR Convergence 2026 on the Potential of MRT-8102 in Gout

NEK7-directed molecular glue degrader inhibited NLRP3 inflammasome activation in human experimental systems and demonstrated anti-inflammatory activity in a rabbit model of gouty arthritis

GEMINI-1, a Phase 2 study of MRT-8102 in patients with gout, is expected to initiate in Q4 2026, with initial data expected in H2 2027

Poster presentation on November 9, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. ET

BOSTON, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLUE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel molecular glue degrader (MGD)-based medicines, today announced the presentation of preclinical data showing that MRT-8102, a NEK7-directed MGD, inhibited NLRP3 inflammasome activity in human experimental systems and reduced inflammation in a rabbit model of gouty arthritis, supporting the Company’s planned Phase 2 study in patients with gout. The data are being presented at ACR Convergence 2026, being held November 6-11 in Orlando, FL.

“MRT-8102 offers a novel approach to addressing NEK7/NLRP3-driven inflammation in gout by selectively degrading NEK7, a critical component of the inflammasome,” said Sharon Townson, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Monte Rosa Therapeutics. “Oral MRT-8102 reduced joint swelling and improved ultrasound-assessed joint pathology in a preclinical model of gouty arthritis. We believe these findings, together with inhibition of crystal-induced inflammasome activation in human macrophages and suppression of IL-1β release in blood samples from donors with gout, support the potential of MRT-8102 as a new therapeutic option for gout and provide a strong rationale for clinical evaluation in patients with recurrent flares.”

The poster, entitled “MRT-8102, an Orally Bioavailable NEK7-Selective Molecular Glue Degrader, Suppresses NLRP3 Inflammasome Activation and Demonstrates Efficacy in a Rabbit Model of Gouty Arthritis” (Poster #1082), will be presented by Philippe Pagni, Ph.D., Director of Biology, Monte Rosa Therapeutics, during Poster Session B, “Innate Immunity,” on Monday, November 9, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET.

Summary of preclinical study results:

MRT-8102 reduced caspase-1 activity in human macrophages stimulated with monosodium urate (MSU) or calcium pyrophosphate dihydrate (CPPD) crystals, supporting its potential to address crystal-induced inflammation in gout and pseudogout.

MRT-8102 suppressed IL-1β release in ex vivo-stimulated whole blood from donors with and without gout.

In an MSU-induced rabbit model of gouty arthritis, oral administration of MRT-8102 reduced joint swelling and improved musculoskeletal ultrasound composite scores relative to vehicle controls.

In the rabbit model, MRT-8102 reduced joint swelling with activity that compared favorably to selected clinical and mechanistic benchmarks, including prednisolone, colchicine, and an NLRP3 inhibitor.

MRT-8102 induced NEK7 degradation in rabbit spleens and reduced synovial-fluid C-reactive protein, consistent with target engagement and suppression of NLRP3-associated inflammation.





GEMINI-1, a Phase 2 study of MRT-8102 in patients with gout, is expected to initiate in Q4 2026. The study will evaluate prevention of flare recurrence following acute flare management, with initial data expected in H2 2027.

About MRT-8102

MRT-8102 is a potent, highly selective, and orally bioavailable investigational molecular glue degrader (MGD) that targets NEK7, a protein required for NLRP3 inflammasome assembly and activation. The NEK7/NLRP3 pathway is implicated in numerous inflammatory diseases, including atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), gout, and hidradenitis suppurativa. In ASCVD, the NEK7/NLRP3 pathway drives multiple processes relevant to plaque formation and growth, vessel wall alterations, and thrombosis. In gout, MSU crystals trigger NEK7-mediated NLRP3 complex assembly, driving release of IL-1β and damage-associated molecular patterns (DAMPs) and inducing flare pathology. By degrading NEK7, MRT-8102 is designed to inhibit NLRP3 inflammasome activation and downstream inflammatory signaling, including the release of IL-1β and DAMPs that contribute to tissue inflammation and damage. In the Phase 1 GFORCE-1 study involving participants with obesity and elevated cardiovascular risk, MRT-8102 reduced key pathogenic drivers of ASCVD to levels comparable to healthy volunteers. MRT-8102 was well tolerated, with no serious adverse events reported and treatment-emergent adverse event rates comparable to placebo.

About Monte Rosa

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing highly selective molecular glue degrader (MGD) medicines for patients living with serious diseases. MGDs are small molecule protein degraders that have the potential to treat many diseases that other modalities, including other degraders, cannot. Monte Rosa’s QuEEN™ (Quantitative and Engineered Elimination of Neosubstrates) discovery engine combines AI-guided chemistry, diverse chemical libraries, structural biology, and proteomics to rationally design MGDs with unprecedented selectivity. Monte Rosa has developed the industry’s leading pipeline of first-in-class and only-in-class MGDs, spanning autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, oncology, and beyond, with three programs in the clinic. Monte Rosa has ongoing collaborations with leading pharmaceutical companies in the areas of immunology, oncology and neurology. For more information, visit www.monterosatx.com.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes express and implied “forward-looking statements,” including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and in some cases, can be identified by terms such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “objective,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements about the ongoing development of our NEK7-directed MGD, referred to as MRT-8102, including statements regarding the potential for MRT-8102 to address NEK7/NLRP3-driven inflammation and serve as a potential new, differentiated therapeutic option in gout, including in gout flare prophylaxis, our rationale for further clinical evaluation of MRT-8102, our expectations to initiate multiple Phase 2 studies of MRT-8102, including the GEMINI-1 study in gout patients in Q4 2026 with initial data expected in H2 2027, and our expectations for our initial clinical data, among others. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those risks and uncertainties set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 17, 2026, and any subsequent filings, that could cause actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements, as well as the risk that outcomes of preclinical studies may not be predictive of clinical trial results and the risk that initial or interim results from a clinical trial may not be predictive of the final results of the trial or the results of future trials. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although our management believes that the expectations reflected in our statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, performance, or events and circumstances described in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Recipients are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made and should not be construed as statements of fact. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, any future presentations, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Certain information contained in these materials and any statements made orally during any presentation of these materials that relate to the materials or are based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and our own internal estimates and research. While we believe these third-party studies, publications, surveys and other data to be reliable as of the date of these materials, we have not independently verified, and make no representations as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third-party sources. In addition, no independent source has evaluated the reasonableness or accuracy of our internal estimates or research and no reliance should be made on any information or statements made in these materials relating to or based on such internal estimates and research.