Accelerating business development in the African market and creating new business opportunities

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Tokyo:4183; President & CEO: Satoshi Ichimura; “Mitsui Chemicals”) has decided to establish Mitsui Chemicals Africa (Pty) Ltd (“MCAF”), a local subsidiary near Johannesburg, South Africa, to expand its business in the African market. MCAF will commence operations in April 2027.

Africa is a region with prospects for medium- to long-term market expansion, supported by population growth and economic development. Demand is expected to increase across a wide range of industries, including packaging materials, automotive, construction, agriculture and healthcare, making Africa one of the Mitsui Chemicals Group’s priority markets.

South Africa, in particular, has one of Africa’s leading industrial bases and financial sectors, as well as good access to neighboring countries, giving it an important role as a hub for business development in the region.

The Mitsui Chemicals Group has been developing its business in the African market through its affiliates in India and Europe. Going forward, MCAF will be responsible for business development in Africa, particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa*, through sales and marketing of Mitsui Chemicals Group products, identifying customer needs, developing new applications and promoting collaboration with partner companies. Through locally focused sales activities, MCAF will also enhance its ability to propose solutions to customers and respond swiftly to market changes.

* Sub-Saharan Africa: The region of Africa located south of the Sahara Desert.

Company name Mitsui Chemicals Africa (Pty) Ltd Location Near Johannesburg, South Africa Establishment During fiscal 2026 Start of operations April 2027 Business activities Sales and marketing of Mitsui Chemicals Group products, market research and business developments in Sub-Saharan Africa Ownership Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.: 100%

Through the establishment of MCAF, the Mitsui Chemicals Group will strengthen its customer relationships and business foundation in Africa. By creating business opportunities, the Group will contribute to the development of local communities and help address industrial challenges.

For inquiries relating to this release, please contact:

Corporate Communications Division, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Tel: +81-3-6880-7500

URL: https://form.mitsuichemicals.com/corporate/cc_pr_csr_en?param=13