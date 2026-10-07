Paul Bridges, PhD, is president of Parexel’s Consulting organization, comprising Access Consulting, Regulatory Consulting, Strategic Compliance and Medical Communications—as well as Health Advances and The Medical Affairs Company (TMAC). In this role, he leads a global team of more than 2,100 colleagues, including former regulators and Health Technology Assessment (HTA) professionals. Parexel’s Consulting businesses support decision-making to minimize risk and maximize the probability of commercial success.

In his nearly two decades with Parexel, Bridges’ experience includes serving as vice president, European Account Management for Parexel Consulting as well as senior director of the regional U.K. Integrated Product Development Consulting team. He joined the organization as a principal consultant providing strategic regulatory advice on all aspects of drug development with a special focus on chemistry, manufacturing and controls.