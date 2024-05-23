Africa
As BioNTech struggles to establish its footing in a post-pandemic world, the biotech has secured $145 million from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to expand its mRNA operations in Rwanda.
The biopharma industry in Nigeria takes a hit as GSK and Sanofi shut down their commercialization efforts in the country.
Partnerships with companies based in the U.S. and elsewhere are one factor driving growth in the industry, but obstacles remain.
Social media campaigns may have been one factor that prompted Johnson & Johnson and Danaher to make a TB treatment and a test more accessible in low- and middle-income countries.
The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted a need for local production of vaccines. Now, German pharma company BioNTech has said it will start manufacturing vaccines in Africa.
Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi have announced plans for significant cutbacks and changes in their labor force overseas for financial, operational and logistical reasons.
The WHO will decide whether to declare a public health emergency following the recent outbreaks of monkeypox, and poliovirus has been detected in London water samples.
Monday, Moderna told a Delaware federal court that it was immune from patent-infringement charges over the COVID-19 vaccine because it supplied the vaccine for a U.S. government effort.
The changes are unlikely to help people in developing countries but could reduce innovation among biopharma companies and ultimately do more harm than good.
From artificial intelligence breakthroughs to at-home genetic testing, here are some ways COVID-19 has changed the biopharma industry and what we may see in the near future.
Throughout history, many different countries have had their biopharma supply chains changed – sometimes profitably, sometimes detrimentally – by war.
Health authorities in Malawi discovered an outbreak of wild poliovirus type 1 on Thursday. The announcement comes after a case was detected in a young child in Lilongwe.
BioNTech is opening one of the largest mRNA vaccines manufacturing facilities in the world to expand the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine.
kENUP had called the mRNA vaccine efforts in Africa “doomed to fail” since the project likely infringes on BioNTech and Moderna patents on the vaccine.
Public health officials churn out a lot of statistics related to COVID-19, but it can often be difficult to determine just how accurate they are because there are just so many unreported test results.
