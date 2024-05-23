SUBSCRIBE
Sign outside BioNTech's building in Germany
Business
BioNTech Secures $145M to Boost mRNA Vaccine Capabilities in Africa
As BioNTech struggles to establish its footing in a post-pandemic world, the biotech has secured $145 million from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to expand its mRNA operations in Rwanda.
May 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Collage of biopharma production and Nige
Drug Delivery
GSK, Sanofi Exit Nigerian Market Amid Lingering Foreign Exchange Crisis
The biopharma industry in Nigeria takes a hit as GSK and Sanofi shut down their commercialization efforts in the country.
February 27, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Patience Asanga
Aerial view of Cape Town, South Africa/iStock, Ben
As Its Domestic Market Grows, South Africa Moves Toward Greater Local Biopharmaceutical Production
Partnerships with companies based in the U.S. and elsewhere are one factor driving growth in the industry, but obstacles remain.
December 13, 2023
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Patience Asanga
Pictured: Johnson & Johnson Business Center in Switzerland
Activists Declare Victory After Pushing J&J, Danaher to Lower Price of Tuberculosis Care
Social media campaigns may have been one factor that prompted Johnson & Johnson and Danaher to make a TB treatment and a test more accessible in low- and middle-income countries.
November 7, 2023
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Sanjukta Mondal
The first BioNTainer arrives in Rwanda/BioNTech
Drug Development
mRNA Vaccine Manufacturing Comes to Africa
The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted a need for local production of vaccines. Now, German pharma company BioNTech has said it will start manufacturing vaccines in Africa.
September 26, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Clemence Manyukwe
Businessperson Walking Out With Exit Sign On Wall
Business
Novartis, GSK and Sanofi Scale Back on Operations and Labor Forces Overseas - Updated
Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi have announced plans for significant cutbacks and changes in their labor force overseas for financial, operational and logistical reasons.
October 14, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kaley Lefevre
Pictured: World Health Organization sign/Fabrice C
Policy
WHO Mulls Emergency Declaration on Monkeypox, Poliovirus Detected in UK Water Supply
The WHO will decide whether to declare a public health emergency following the recent outbreaks of monkeypox, and poliovirus has been detected in London water samples.
June 23, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Jazmine Colatriano, M.S.
Policy
Moderna and Pfizer: Lawsuits and Charitable Giving on the Agenda
Monday, Moderna told a Delaware federal court that it was immune from patent-infringement charges over the COVID-19 vaccine because it supplied the vaccine for a U.S. government effort.
May 25, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Policy
Will Proposed COVID-19 TRIPS Waiver Help Patients or Harm Innovation?
The changes are unlikely to help people in developing countries but could reduce innovation among biopharma companies and ultimately do more harm than good.
May 15, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Gail Dutton
Drug Development
COVID-19 Changed the Biopharma Industry - and There’s No Going Back
From artificial intelligence breakthroughs to at-home genetic testing, here are some ways COVID-19 has changed the biopharma industry and what we may see in the near future.
March 8, 2022
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Hannah Chudleigh
Policy
Lessons from Past Wars Could Offer Insight for Biopharma During Ukraine War
Throughout history, many different countries have had their biopharma supply chains changed – sometimes profitably, sometimes detrimentally – by war.
March 2, 2022
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Hannah Chudleigh
Policy
Malawi Declares Polio Outbreak Following New Case in Lilongwe
Health authorities in Malawi discovered an outbreak of wild poliovirus type 1 on Thursday. The announcement comes after a case was detected in a young child in Lilongwe.
February 22, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Rosemary Scott
Pictured: BioNTech flags fly in the wind/Andreas A
Policy
BioNTainers Bring BioNTech “One Step Closer” to Providing Global mRNA Vaccines Access
BioNTech is opening one of the largest mRNA vaccines manufacturing facilities in the world to expand the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine.
February 16, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Policy
BioNTech Reps Accused of Holding Up WHO Africa Vaccine Production
kENUP had called the mRNA vaccine efforts in Africa “doomed to fail” since the project likely infringes on BioNTech and Moderna patents on the vaccine.
February 10, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Hannah Chudleigh
Policy
Defining “Hospitalized For or With COVID”, and Lions and Pumas, Oh My
Public health officials churn out a lot of statistics related to COVID-19, but it can often be difficult to determine just how accurate they are because there are just so many unreported test results.
January 21, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
PRESS RELEASES
Stemtech Corporation Expands Global Reach with New License Agreement in Africa
January 31, 2024
 · 
5 min read
BD Helps Advance Health Equity for Women in Kenya through Critical Cancer Screening
January 25, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Business
Thermo Fisher Scientific and Project HOPE Partner to Advance Health Equity Among HIV Positive Youth in Sub-Saharan Africa
December 1, 2023
 · 
4 min read
MRES: M2Bio Sciences Marks Milestone Expansion with Launch of Los Angeles Office
November 14, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Yemaachi Presents Findings on Mutation Profiles of Ghanaian Women with Breast Cancer at AORTIC 2023; Announces Formation of African Clinical Cancer Research Network
November 6, 2023
 · 
2 min read
Drug Development
African Ginger Patented for Influenza and SARS-CoV-2 Treatment: Insights from M2Bio Sciences Research Chair
November 3, 2023
 · 
7 min read
Business
Orbis International Teams Up with the Alcon Foundation and OMEGA to Improve Eye Care in Zambia
September 25, 2023
 · 
7 min read
M2Bio-Discovery Centre for AI-Driven Phytomedicine Research: Update
September 13, 2023
 · 
9 min read
Drug Development
Bredis Healthcare Awarded South Korean Government Grant for Advancing Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s Disease
August 22, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Fosun Pharma and IFC Partner to Improve Access to High Quality Medicines in Africa
June 6, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Business
RedHill Biopharma Announces Q4/22 & Full-Year 2022 Results and Operational Highlights
April 28, 2023
 · 
28 min read
Business
Ginkgo Bioworks and the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Announce Plans to Develop and Implement New Biosecurity Capabilities in the Region
April 14, 2023
 · 
8 min read
Biotech Bay
Accuray Announces First CyberKnife® Systems in Africa, Providing a New Option and Hope for Potentially Life-Saving Radiation Treatments for More Cancer Patients
September 30, 2022
 · 
7 min read
Cipla and DNDi launch child-friendly 4-in-1 antiretroviral treatment for young children living with HIV in South Africa
June 14, 2022
 · 
6 min read
Sartorius continues global capacity expansion with opening of extended plant in Tunisia
May 19, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Yemaachi, Africa’s Cancer Research Company, Raises Seed Round To Diversify Genomic Datasets & Advance Precision Oncology Globally
March 21, 2022
 · 
4 min read
OliX Pharmaceuticals to Present at SMi 13th Annual RNA Therapeutics Conference
February 7, 2022
 · 
1 min read
Drug Development
Oramed Announces Oravax’s Oral COVID-19 Vaccine Has Received South African Approval to Initiate Phase 1 Trial
October 29, 2021
 · 
5 min read
Business
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Collaboration With Biovac to Manufacture and Distribute COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Within Africa
July 21, 2021
 · 
17 min read
Nanox Signs MSaaS Agreement for the Deployment of 1,000 Nanox Systems in Nigeria
July 12, 2021
 · 
5 min read
