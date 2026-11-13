Mitotech to Present New Data on Oral Obesity Treatment Candidate MT-1101 at ObesityWeek® 2026

Two studies explore increased energy expenditure and a head-to-head comparison with semaglutide

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitotech Ltd, a biotechnology company developing MT-1101, a once-daily oral, muscle-sparing treatment for obesity, today announced that two abstracts featuring new preclinical data on MT-1101, have been selected for invited poster presentations at ObesityWeek® 2026, the annual meeting of The Obesity Society, in Washington, DC.

MT-1101 takes a differentiated approach to obesity treatment by targeting energy expenditure rather than relying primarily on appetite suppression.

The poster presentations will focus on:

Increasing energy expenditure: how MT-1101 accelerates the natural fat-burning process in mitochondria, and its effects on food intake, in a diet-induced model of obesity.

how MT-1101 accelerates the natural fat-burning process in mitochondria, and its effects on food intake, in a diet-induced model of obesity. Head-to-head comparison with semaglutide: evaluating weight loss with MT-1101 compared with semaglutide, including differences in their effects on food intake.

“Most obesity drugs today work by reducing appetite,” said Natalia Perekhvatova, Chief Executive Officer of Mitotech. “MT-1101 works on the other side of energy balance, and these two posters show what that means in practice. Having our data compared directly with semaglutide at the field’s leading conference is an important step as we prepare to take MT-1101 into the clinic.”

Both posters will be presented by Dr Anton Petrov, Chief Operating Officer of Mitotech in the Energy Expenditure, Metabolic Rate & Adaptation session on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 7:30 to 8:30 pm ET, in Exhibit Hall at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center.

About Mitotech Ltd

Mitotech Ltd is a London-based biotechnology company developing MT-1101, a once-daily oral treatment for obesity and MASH. Unlike appetite-suppressing therapies, MT-1101 increases energy expenditure by accelerating the natural fat-burning process in mitochondria. It is designed to complement GLP‑1 therapies: adding to their weight loss, preserving muscle, and helping maintain weight after GLP‑1 treatment stops. Mitotech partners with pharmaceutical ecosystem to take MT-1101 through late-stage development. For more information, visit www.mitotechpharma.com.

Jeffery Smith, (213) 784-1002, info@mitotechpharma.com