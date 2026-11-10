Mercy BioAnalytics Selected to Participate in NHS Multicancer Blood Test Trial

STRIDE-RCT will evaluate whether blood tests can help general practitioners identify patients who need urgent investigation for possible cancer

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercy BioAnalytics, Inc. ("Mercy"), a commercial-stage company developing blood-based tests for early cancer detection, today announced that it was selected to participate in STRIDE-RCT, a randomized interventional trial funded by the Office for Life Sciences through the UK's National Institute for Health and Care Research and led by the University of Birmingham. Mercy is one of two U.S.-based companies among the first four selected to contribute tests to the trial. The multi-arm trial includes blood tests designed to detect multiple types of cancer in patients presenting with vague abdominal symptoms. The trial will evaluate whether Mercy's test can support more rapid triage of patients for appropriate follow-up and more efficient use of healthcare resources.

STRIDE-RCT, announced by the UK Department of Health and Social Care on November 4, 2026, is expected to involve more than 20,000 NHS patients across at least 200 general practices in England. Adults aged 45 and older who visit participating practices with abdominal symptoms such as persistent bloating or discomfort will be offered the opportunity to take part.

In England, approximately 71,000 people are diagnosed each year with pancreatic, stomach, liver, ovarian or bowel cancer, and these cancers account for nearly 35,000 deaths annually, according to the UK Department of Health and Social Care. These are among the cancers covered by STRIDE-RCT.

In announcing the trial, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Yvette Cooper said, "The earlier cancers are diagnosed, the more chance they can be successfully treated, and lives can be saved. This world-first trial will establish whether simple blood tests can help GPs (general practitioners) identify much sooner the patients who need urgent support. Innovations like these are a key part of our National Cancer Plan."

For most tests in the trial, patients will give a blood sample at their GP practice alongside routine blood work. Researchers will assess whether results, used alongside clinical judgment, can help GPs decide who needs an urgent referral. A positive result could help inform an urgent referral, with further investigation needed to confirm a diagnosis.

Mercy's participation in the STRIDE-RCT draws on the company's liquid biopsy platform that powers its Evident™-branded tests.

"We are delighted to contribute our testing platform to this important multicancer trial," said Dawn Mattoon, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Mercy. "STRIDE-RCT provides an opportunity to assess how innovative blood testing can help clinicians identify patients who need rapid workup to enable earlier cancer detection while optimizing use of precious healthcare resources."

About STRIDE-RCT



STRIDE-RCT is a cluster randomized platform trial evaluating blood-based multicancer detection tests in NHS primary care. The University of Birmingham leads the study, with Professor Aneel Bhangu and Associate Professor Dmitri Nepogodiev serving as co-chief investigators.

About Mercy



Mercy BioAnalytics, Inc. is on a mission to relieve suffering and save lives through the early detection of cancer. Early-stage cancer is difficult to detect, but when found, is more often amenable to curative therapy. The Mercy Halo™ liquid biopsy platform utilizes biomarker colocalization to interrogate highly abundant, blood-based extracellular vesicles and particles that carry unique cancer signatures from their parent cells. Mercy's initial focus is the early detection of ovarian and lung cancers.

Media Contact



info@mercybio.com

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SOURCE Mercy BioAnalytics