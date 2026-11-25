MONTPELLIER, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medincell (Euronext Paris: MEDCL), a commercial- and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical licensing company developing long-acting injectable treatments, today announced its participation in the Evercore Healthcare and Piper Sandler Healthcare Conferences by Christophe Douat, Chief Executive Officer and Dr Grace Kim, Chief Strategy Officer, U.S. Finance.

9th Evercore Healthcare Annual Conference (Miami, November 30 - December 2, 2026)

Webcast of the presentation on November 30, 2026, at 3:50 p.m. EST/ 9:50 p.m. CET:

https://event.summitcast.com/view/FkwyWrnNgoveMhBfJS2NCC/guest_book?session_id=hFHFPhyhF2dftkDVErFJ8F

38th Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference (New York, December 1-3, 2026)

Meetings may be scheduled with conference coordinators or directly with Medincell

About Medincell

Medincell is a clinical- and commercial-stage innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company developing and licensing long-acting injectable treatments across multiple therapeutic areas. Our innovative treatments are designed to ensure adherence to medical prescriptions, enhance the effectiveness and accessibility of medicines, and reduce their environmental impact.

These treatments combine active pharmaceutical ingredients with our proprietary BEPO® / BEPO® Star technologies, which enable controlled drug delivery at therapeutic levels for several days, weeks, or months following a subcutaneous or local injection of a small, fully bioresorbable depot.

Risperidone LAI was the first treatment based on BEPO® technology to receive FDA approval, initially for schizophrenia in April 2023 (one- and two-month dosing), and subsequently for Bipolar I Disorder in October 2025 (one-month dosing). It is marketed in the United States by Teva under the brand name UZEDY®.

Olanzapine LAI as a once-monthly treatment for schizophrenia in adults received FDA approval in October 2026 with launch in the United States by Teva under the brand name WELTRUZA™ planned in Q4 2026. A European Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Olanzapine LAI was also accepted by EMA in May 2026.

medincell.com

UZEDY® and WELTRUZA™ are trademarks of Teva Pharmaceuticals. Medincell’s BEPO® technology is licensed to Teva as SteadyTeq™, a trademark of Teva Pharmaceuticals.

David Heuzé

Head of Corporate and Financial Communications, and ESG

david.heuze@Medincell.com / +33 (0)6 83 25 21 86

Grace Kim

Chief Strategy Officer, U.S. Finance

grace.kim@medincell.com / +1 (646) 991-4023