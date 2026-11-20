Medicure Inc. ("Medicure" or the "Company") (TSXV:MPH)(OTC Pink:MCUJF), a company focused on the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products for patients and prescribers in the United States market, today reported its results from operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 and will have a conference call to present the Financial Results on November 23, 2026 at 8:30 am Eastern Time.

Quarter Ended September 30, 2026 Highlights:

Recorded total net revenue of $7.9 million during the period ended September 30, 2026, compared to $8.2 million for the period ended September 30, 2025;

Recorded total net revenue from the sale of ZYPITAMAG ® of $1.7 million ($781,000 through the traditional insured channels, and $930,000 through Marley Drug) during the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to $1.7 million ($769,000 through the traditional insured channels, and $917,000 through Marley Drug) for the quarter ended September 30, 2025;

of $1.7 million ($781,000 through the traditional insured channels, and $930,000 through Marley Drug) during the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to $1.7 million ($769,000 through the traditional insured channels, and $917,000 through Marley Drug) for the quarter ended September 30, 2025; Recorded total net revenue from the sale of AGGRASTAT ® of $979,000 during the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to $1.0 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2025;

of $979,000 during the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to $1.0 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2025; The Pharmacy Business Segment, which includes Marley Drug, and the Company's two 2025 acquired pharmacies, Gateway Medical Pharmacy and West Olympia Pharmacy, recorded total net revenue of $6.1 million ($930,000 from sales of ZYPITAMAG ® , and $5.2 million from other pharmacy revenue) during the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to net revenue of $6.4 million ($917,000 from sales of ZYPITAMAG ® , and $5.4 million from other pharmacy revenue) during the quarter ended September 30, 2025;

, and $5.2 million from other pharmacy revenue) during the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to net revenue of $6.4 million ($917,000 from sales of ZYPITAMAG , and $5.4 million from other pharmacy revenue) during the quarter ended September 30, 2025; Medicure invested $676,000 in research and development during the quarter ended September 30, 2026, underscoring our commitment to advancing innovative therapies, such as the Phase 3 trial of the Company's investigational product MC-1 for the treatment of PNPO deficiency and delivering long-term value to patients and shareholders;

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA 1 ) for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 was negative $820,000, compared to negative adjusted EBITDA of $597,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and;

) for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 was negative $820,000, compared to negative adjusted EBITDA of $597,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and; Net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 was $1.3 million or $0.13 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.4 million or $0.13 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2025; the net loss includes non-cash expenses of $669,000 relating to amortization of the assets relating to the purchase of ZYPITAMAG® and the Pharmacy Business Segment.

Financial Results

Marley Drug recorded net revenue of $3.5 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2026 compared to net revenue of $3.3 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2025.The pharmacy business continues to focus on diversifying its revenue by securing exclusive product offerings and partnerships. Going forward, the focus of Marley Drug is to continue growing its sales of ZYPITAMAG® and increasing its exclusive product offerings and business partnerships.

West Olympia Pharmacy and Gateway Pharmacy, both acquired in the first half of 2025, contributed net revenue of $2.0 million and $739,000, respectively, during the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to $2.2 million and $890,000 of revenue, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

ZYPITAMAG through insured channels contributed $781,000 of revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, consistent with $769,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The slight increase in ZYPITAMAG® revenue during the period ended September 30, 2026, can be attributed to higher utilization of the product through insurance formularies. This amount does not include sales of ZYPITAMAG® through the Pharmacy Business Segment.

Net AGGRASTAT® product sales for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 were $979,000, compared to $1.0 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The slight decrease in AGGRASTAT® revenues compared to the same period in the prior year is the result of a decrease in the volume of AGGRASTAT® sold and pricing competition from generic tirofiban.

Research and development expenditures for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 totaled $676,000 compared to $717,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Research and development expenditures include costs associated with the Company's on-going clinical development and pre-clinical programs including salaries and monitoring costs, as well as research and development costs associated with the development projects being undertaken to develop additional products.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 was negative $820,000 compared to adjusted EBITDA of negative $597,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The main factors contributing to the decrease in adjusted EBITDA during the current period are an increase in cost of goods sold, after adding back the recovery of previously written down inventory.

Net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 was $1.3 million or $0.13 per share, consistent with a net loss of $1.4 million or $0.13 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

At September 30, 2026, the Company had unrestricted cash totaling $1.1 million, a decrease from the $3.8 million of unrestricted cash held as of December 31, 2025. The decrease in cash during the current period is primarily due to changes in working capital as a result of a decrease in accounts payable.

All amounts referenced herein are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

The full financial statements are available at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.medicure.com.

Notes

The Company defines EBITDA as "earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and other income or expense" and Adjusted EBITDA as "EBITDA adjusted for non‑cash and non-recurring items". The terms "EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA", as it relates to the three month period ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 results prepared using IFRS, do not have any standardized meaning according to IFRS. It is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Conference Call Info:

Topic: Medicure's Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2026

Call date: Monday, November 23, 2026

Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Time (8:30 AM Manitoba Time)

Toll Free: 1 (877) 545-0320

International: 1 (973) 528-0002

Participant Access Code: 476389

Webcast: This conference call will be webcast live over the internet at the following link: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2965/54875

About Medicure Inc.

Medicure is a company focused on the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products for patients and prescribers in the United States market. The present focus of the Company is the marketing and distribution of AGGRASTAT® (tirofiban hydrochloride) injection and ZYPITAMAG® (pitavastatin) tablets in the United States, where they are sold through the Company's U.S. subsidiary, Medicure Pharma Inc. Medicure also operates Marley Drug Inc. ("Marley Drug"), a pharmacy subsidiary servicing all 50 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico. Marley Drug® is committed to improving access to medications for all Americans together with exceptional customer service and free home delivery. Medicure also operates Gateway Medical Pharmacy, located in Portland, Oregon in a medical office building near major transportation lines and multiple healthcare clinics and centers. In addition to regular customers, the pharmacy services multiple long-term care facilities and provides non-sterile compounding services. Medicure also operates West Olympia Pharmacy, located in Olympia, Washington in a medical office complex near multiple clinics. For more information visit www.marleydrug.com. For more information about Medicure please visit www.medicure.com. For additional information about AGGRASTAT®, please visit www.aggrastat.com or refer to the full Prescribing Information. For additional information about ZYPITAMAG®, please visit www.zypitamag.com or refer to the full Prescribing Information.

To be added to Medicure's e-mail list, please visit:

http://medicure.mediaroom.com/alerts

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information: Statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believes", "may", "plans", "will", "estimates", "continues", "anticipates", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. federal securities laws (such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are hereinafter collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements, include estimates, analysis and opinions of management of the Company made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors which the Company believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances. Inherent in forward-looking statements are known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Company's ability to predict or control that may cause the actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, and as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, among others, the Company's future product revenues, expected results, including future revenue from P5P, the likelihood of receiving a priority review voucher from the United State Food and Drug Administration, expected future growth in revenues, stage of development, additional capital requirements, risks associated with the completion and timing of clinical trials and obtaining regulatory approval to market the Company's products, the ability to protect its intellectual property, dependence upon collaborative partners, changes in government regulation or regulatory approval processes, and rapid technological change in the industry. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions about: general business and economic conditions; the impact of changes in Canadian-US dollar and other foreign exchange rates on the Company's revenues, costs and results; the timing of the receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals for the Company's research and development projects; the availability of financing for the Company's commercial operations and/or research and development projects, or the availability of financing on reasonable terms; results of current and future clinical trials; the uncertainties associated with the acceptance and demand for new products and market competition. The foregoing list of important factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements or the foregoing list of factors, other than as may be required by applicable legislation. Additional discussion regarding the risks and uncertainties relating to the Company and its business can be found in the Company's other filings with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities or the US Securities and Exchange Commission, and in the "Risk Factors" section of its current Form 20F.

AGGRASTAT® (tirofiban hydrochloride) injection, ZYPITAMAG® (pitavastatin) tablets, and Marley Drug® are registered trademarks.

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Albert D. Friesen

Chief Executive Officer

Tel. 888-435-2220

Fax 204-488-9823

E-mail: info@medicure.com

www.medicure.com

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

September 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,077 $ 3,835 Accounts receivable 5,152 4,817 Inventories 2,805 2,942 Prepaid expenses 215 293 Total current assets 9,249 11,887 Non-current assets: Property and equipment 897 945 Intangible assets 6,340 7,748 Goodwill 4,410 4,260 Other assets 112 109 Total non-current assets 11,759 13,062 Total assets $ 21,008 $ 24,949 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 9,959 $ 10,587 Income taxes payable 6 90 Current portion of lease obligations 437 464 Acquisition payable - 388 Holdback payable - 84 Total current liabilities 10,402 11,613 Non-current liabilities Lease obligations 411 427 Total non-current liabilities 411 427 Total liabilities 10,813 12,040 Equity: Share capital 81,014 81,014 Contributed surplus 11,048 11,055 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,722 ) (5,172 ) Deficit (77,145 ) (73,988 ) Total equity 10,195 12,909 Total liabilities and equity $ 21,008 $ 24,949

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

For the three months ended

September 30 For the nine months ended September 30 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue, net $ 7,906 $ 8,159 $ 23,280 $ 20,312 Cost of goods sold 5,326 5,386 13,981 11,261 Gross profit 2,580 2,773 9,299 9,051 Expenses Selling 2,137 2,199 6,848 6,161 General and administrative 1,038 1,167 3,303 3,526 Research and development 676 717 2,139 2,028 3,851 4,083 12,290 11,715 Finance costs (income): Finance expense (income), net 15 2 44 (52 ) Foreign exchange loss, net 29 21 56 105 44 23 100 53 Net loss before income taxes $ (1,315 ) $ (1,333 ) $ (3,091 ) $ (2,717 ) Income tax expense Current 8 63 66 159 Net loss $ (1,323 ) $ (1,396 ) $ (3,157 ) $ (2,876 ) Other comprehensive income: Item that may be reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on translation of foreign subsidiaries (51 ) 362 450 (695 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (51 ) 362 450 (695 ) Comprehensive loss $ (1,374 ) $ (1,034 ) $ (2,707 ) $ (3,571 ) Loss per share Basic $ (0.13 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.28 ) Diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.28 )

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

For the nine months ended September 30 2026 2025 Cash (used in) provided by: Operating activities: Net loss for the period $ (3,157 ) $ (2,876 ) Adjustments for: Amortization of property, plant and equipment 338 373 Amortization of intangible assets 1,640 1,594 Share-based compensation (7 ) 101 Inventory recovery, net (212 ) - Finance expense (income), net 44 (52 ) Unrealized foreign exchange loss 56 105 Income tax expense 66 159 Change in the following: Accounts receivable (244 ) 819 Inventories 434 (524 ) Prepaid expenses 83 (128 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (963 ) (28 ) Interest (paid) received, net (4 ) 109 Income taxes paid (150 ) (244 ) Cash used in operating activities (2,076 ) (592 ) Investing activities: Acquisition of Gateway Pharmacy (388 ) (542 ) Acquisition of West Olympia Pharmacy - (1,635 ) Cash flows used in investing activities (388 ) (2,177 ) Financing activities: Lease payments (324 ) (304 ) Cash flows used in financing activities (324 ) (304 ) Foreign exchange gain on cash held in foreign currency 30 - Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (2,758 ) (3,073 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 3,835 7,191 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,077 $ 4,118

SOURCE: Medicure, Inc.

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