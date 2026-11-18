MAXONA Pharmaceuticals is Developing MAX-001 as a Non-Opioid, Non-NSAID Oral Therapy for the Treatment of Acute and Chronic Pain

MAX-001 is a Proprietary Optimized Extended-Release Form of Nefopam

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MAXONA Pharmaceuticals today announced that the first participant has been dosed in the Company's Phase 2 clinical trial of MAX-001 for acute pain following surgical extraction of impacted third molars (NCT07937657). MAXONA Pharmaceuticals is developing MAX-001 as a New Molecular Entity (NME), non-opioid, oral therapy for the treatment of acute and chronic pain.

MAX-001 is a proprietary optimized extended-release (ER) formulation of nefopam that specifically delivers both a rapid onset and extended duration of non-opioid pain relief. Nefopam has been studied extensively and continues to be widely prescribed outside the United States as a non-scheduled treatment for moderate to severe acute and chronic pain.

"The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have repeatedly highlighted the critical necessity of expanding non-pharmacologic and non-opioid pharmacologic treatments to manage acute and chronic pain while reducing opioid misuse. MAXONA was founded to address the urgent need through the development of MAX-001," said Shawn Fatholahi, President & CEO of MAXONA Pharmaceuticals. "The launch of this Phase 2 clinical trial marks a significant moment for our Company and the goal of providing healthcare professionals and their patients with new safe and effective non-opioid options for relief of acute and chronic pain."

The Phase 2 clinical trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Dental Impaction Pain Model (DIPM) study evaluating the safety and efficacy of MAX-001 across a dose range in 276 patients undergoing extraction of bilateral impacted mandibular third molar teeth. The study is being conducted in the U.S. under the direction of Dr. Todd Bertoch, Chief Medical Officer, CenExel Medical Research. Dr. Bertoch is a recognized expert in acute and chronic pain therapeutics and an experienced leader in clinical trials to support analgesic drug development.

"The DIPM is the gold standard acute pain model used in clinical research to test and evaluate how well an experimental painkiller relieves moderate-to-severe acute surgical pain," said Dr. Bertoch. "DIPM offers high assay sensitivity because the patient population is relatively homogeneous, allows researchers to measure onset, peak effect, and duration of pain relief, and can be pre-selected via X-rays to target specific intensity levels of postsurgical pain."

In March 2025, MAXONA released Phase 1 clinical trial results that showed MAX-001 was well tolerated. There were no reported serious adverse events, early discontinuations due to related adverse events, or severe adverse events. There were no concerning findings or abnormal trends in clinical labs, ECGs, and vital signs.

About MAX-001

MAX-001 is MAXONA's proprietary optimized extended-release (ER) formulation of nefopam. Nefopam is a non-opioid, non-NSAID analgesic that has been studied extensively and continues to be widely prescribed for acute and chronic pain outside the United States. MAX-001 is designed specifically to deliver both a rapid onset and extended duration of pain relief, exerting its effect primarily through a novel mechanism of action as a triple neurotransmitter re-uptake inhibitor with relative potency greatest on norepinephrine, and on serotonin greater than dopamine. If authorized for use in the U.S., MAX-001 would be the only triple monoamine re-uptake inhibitor with an indication for the treatment of acute pain.

About MAXONA Pharmaceuticals

MAXONA Pharmaceuticals, headquartered in Malvern, PA, is a privately held clinical-stage pharmaceutical company committed to developing the next generation of therapies to help patients maximize life. The Company is distinguished by its strong and diversified leadership team with expertise in neuroscience, drug development, drug formulation and delivery technology, clinical trial design and pharmacology to develop patient-centric therapies that are safe, efficacious, clinically proven and trusted by physicians and their patients. The Company's initial focus is on advancing MAX-001 as a safe and highly effective non-opioid option for the treatment of acute and chronic pain.

For more information, please visit www.maxonapharm.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

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SOURCE Maxona Pharmaceuticals