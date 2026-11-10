Marvel Announces Final Shank3 Data: MB-204 Highly Effective at Reversing Autism Behaviours

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marvel Biosciences Corp. (TSXV: MRVL | OTCQB: MBCOF), and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Marvel Biotechnology Inc. (collectively the “Company” or “Marvel”), a drug discovery company developing novel therapeutics for autism spectrum disorder (“ASD”) and related neurodevelopmental disorders, is pleased to share part of the preliminary data set from its preclinical Shank 3Δex13-16 mouse model study (clinically manifests as Phelan-McDermid syndrome) conducted in collaboration with Dr. Julie Le Merrer and Dr. Jerome Becker at the iBraiN Institute.

The findings represent an important milestone in the development of MB-204, with the compound demonstrating the ability to normalize multiple disease-associated behavioural abnormalities. Importantly, high-dose MB-204 demonstrated broader efficacy than Istradefylline, its parent compound, returning six measured behavioural endpoints to wild-type levels, while Istradefylline failed to achieve normalization across those same measures. The results provide further evidence supporting the potential therapeutic advantages of MB-204 and reinforce the Company's rationale for advancing the compound into Phase 1 clinical evaluation.

The study evaluated MB-204, Marvel’s lead compound (1, 2.5 mg/kg per oral), in comparison to Istradefylline (1 mg/kg per oral, the highest dose that does not affect locomotion). Animals were studied one to three hours post dosing. Istradefylline is a clinically approved drug for the treatment of Parkinson’s Disease.

Key Data Highlights:

High Dose of MB-204 returned behaviour to wild type (normal) levels on the number of nose contacts, the number of paw contacts, the mean duration of nose contacts, the mean duration of paw contacts, the number of spontaneous alternation (SPAs) in the Y-maze and the number of alternate arm returns (AARs).

Istradefylline did not return behaviour to wild type levels on the number of nose contacts (p<0.001), the number of paw contacts (p<0.05), the mean duration of nose contacts (p<0.001), the mean duration of paw contacts (p<0.05), the number of spontaneous alternation in the Y-maze (p<0.001) and the number of alternate arm returns (p<0.01).

Both high dose of MB-204 and Istradefylline reduced the number of grooming episodes (a repetitive behaviour) and the number of same arm returns in the Y-maze (SARs: also a repetitive behaviour) to normal levels.

Low dose MB-204 returned behaviour to normal levels on the mean duration of nose and paw contacts, the number of grooming episodes and on the number of SPAs, AARs and SARs in the Y-maze. On other endpoints, the low dose performed similarly to Istradefylline.

“We are very pleased with the results”, commented Marvel Chief Science Officer Dr. Mark Williams “which confirms the efficacy of MB-204 as a potential first and best-in-class treatment for autism. We look forward to testing MB-204 for the first time in patients as we prepare for our Phase 1 clinical trial.”

Significance of the Shank3 Preclinical Model

The Shank 3Δex13-16 model is particularly relevant to Marvel's development program given its association with Phelan-McDermid syndrome, a rare genetic neurodevelopmental disorder frequently characterized by autism-related symptoms and behavioural abnormalities. Evaluating MB-204 in this model provides an opportunity to investigate its activity across multiple behavioural domains associated with genetically defined forms of autism. The breadth of behavioural improvements observed in this study, together with the comparative results against Istradefylline, adds to the growing preclinical rationale for MB-204 and supports further investigation of its potential across autism and related neurodevelopmental conditions.

Shank3 Preclinical Study – Video Demonstrations

To further illustrate the study findings, the Company has made available three video demonstrations providing visual insight into the Shank3 preclinical model and the observed effects of MB-204. The videos include: (1) video demonstrating normal behavioural interactions in wild-type (control) mice, (2) a demonstration of Shank3-associated behaviours in the preclinical model; and (3) a demonstration of the effects of MB-204 on Shank3-associated behaviours, highlighting the observed behavioural improvements following treatment.

Video 1: Normal Behaviour – Wild-Type Control at this link

Video 2: Shank3 Preclinical Model can be viewed at this link

Video 3: Effect of MB-204 on Shank3 can be viewed at this link

Marketing Engagements

The Company also announces expanded investor awareness and digital marketing initiatives as it advances its lead drug candidate, MB-204, toward Phase 1 clinical trials. With MB-204 progressing toward an important clinical development milestone, the Company is expanding its communications reach to increase awareness of its scientific platform, development progress and potential therapeutic opportunities among a broader investment audience.

The Company announces that it has engaged Outside The Box Capital Inc. ("OTB") of Oakville, Ontario as part of its awareness efforts to provide digital communications services under a marketing services agreement dated October 22, 2026 (the "OTB Agreement"), with services and promotional activity to commence on or after October 22, 2026. Under the OTB Agreement, OTB will distribute Company content, including video, and conduct investor communications on social media. The Agreement has a term of two (2) months, from October 22, 2026, to December 21, 2026. For its services, the Company has agreed to pay OTB a total cash fee of $50,000, plus applicable taxes. OTB and its principals are arm's length from the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right or intent to acquire such an interest. OTB can be contacted at 2202 Green Orchard Place, Oakville, Ontario L6H 4V4, by email at jason@outsidethebox.capital, or by telephone at (289) 259-4455. The OTB Service Agreement is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company announces that it has engaged Investing News Network – INN (Dig Media Inc.) (“INN”) to provide digital campaigns and other investor relations activities on behalf of the Company dated October 30, 2026 (the “INN Agreement”), with the campaign commencing on or around October 30, 2026, and continuing for a 6-month period, or until the inventory is finished, and will not automatically renew. INN has been providing independent news and education to investors since 2007 at www.investingnews.com. The services may include news distribution and promotional content through email, social media and other digital channels to a targeted investor audience, including company profile, lead generation, content channels, press release syndication, news marketing, ads, notifications and interviews distributed across INN’s channels and YouTube, and articles distributed through syndicates. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the INN Service Agreement and as consideration for the services provided by INN, the Company has agreed to provide INN with a cash fee of $45,000. INN and its principals are arm's length from the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right or intent to acquire such an interest. INN’s business is located at 1200 – 736 Granville Street. Vancouver, BC, V6Z 1G3, Canada, and the email contact is info@investingnews.com and its phone number is (604) 688-8231. The INN Service Agreement is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Marvel Biosciences Corp.

Marvel Biosciences Corp. (TSXV:MRVL | OTCQB:MBCOF), and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Marvel Biotechnology Inc., is a Calgary-based pharmaceutical development biotechnology company entering Phase 1 clinical stage. The Company is developing MB-204, a novel fluorinated derivative of the approved anti-Parkinson’s drug Istradefylline, the only clinically approved adenosine A2a antagonist. A significant and growing body of scientific evidence suggests drugs that block the adenosine A2a receptor, such as MB-204, could be useful in treating other neurological diseases such as autism, depression and Alzheimer’s Disease. The Company is actively investigating its potential in addressing other neurodevelopmental disorders, such as Rett Syndrome and Fragile X Syndrome, to expand its therapeutic reach.

Contact Information: Marvel Biosciences Corp.

J. Roderick (Rod) Matheson, Chief Executive Officer

Email: rod@marvelbiosciences.com

Dr. Mark Williams, President and Chief Science Officer

Email: mark@marvelbiosciences.com

Tel: 403 770 2469

Website: www.marvelbiotechnology.com | Twitter/X | LinkedIn

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is deﬁned in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release. All information contained in this news release with respect to the Company and its subsidiary,(collectively, the "Parties") were supplied by Marvel, respectively, for inclusion herein and each parties' directors and oﬃcers have relied on each other for any information concerning such Party.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identiﬁed by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could diﬀer materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to diﬀer materially from the expectations of the Company and include other risks detailed from time to time in the ﬁlings made by the Company under securities regulations.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to diﬀer materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that the above events on the terms will occur and within the time disclosed herein or at all. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may diﬀer materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualiﬁed by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.