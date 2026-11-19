Highly competitive grant award provides significant non-dilutive funding to support Phase 2 development of MT-601 in CAR-relapsed lymphoma

CPRIT award builds on encouraging Phase 1 clinical results, with additional patient data and updated response durability data expected later this year

Independent scientific, clinical, and commercial review reinforces the potential of MT-601 in relapsed large B-cell lymphoma

HOUSTON, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRKR) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing multi-antigen recognizing (MAR)-T cell therapies under an exclusive worldwide license from Baylor College of Medicine for patients with cancer. Today, Marker announced that the Company has been awarded a $16.2 million Product Development Research grant from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). The funding will support the advancement of the Company’s lead investigational MAR-T cell therapy, MT-601 (neldaleucel), in the planned Phase 2 APOLLO study for patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) following treatment with CD19-directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cells.

The CPRIT Product Development Research program is a highly competitive funding initiative established by the State of Texas to advance innovative cancer therapies toward commercialization. Applications undergo a rigorous multistage evaluation involving independent scientific and industry experts, including assessment of scientific merit, clinical development strategy, regulatory considerations, intellectual property, manufacturing feasibility, and commercial potential. For this funding cycle, CPRIT received 207 applications and awarded a total of $74.3 million to 12 projects.

“Securing this $16.2 million award from CPRIT is an important milestone for Marker and further reinforces our confidence in the potential of MT-601 in CAR-relapsed lymphoma,” said Juan Vera, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Marker Therapeutics. “Following a highly competitive selection and review process, this award provides meaningful external recognition of our differentiated MAR-T cell approach and substantial non-dilutive funding to support our Phase 2 APOLLO study to translate our early clinical findings into a much-needed new treatment option for patients with limited therapeutic alternatives. We look forward to providing updated clinical results later this year and advancing MT-601 through its next stage of clinical development.”

The CPRIT award builds on encouraging clinical results from the Phase 1 APOLLO study (clinicaltrials.gov identifier: NCT05798897) evaluating MT-601 in patients with heavily pretreated lymphoma, including patients who had previously received CAR-T cells and bispecific antibodies. In August 2025, Marker reported a 66% objective response rate and a 50% complete response rate among 12 evaluable patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Durable responses were observed, including responses lasting up to 24 months at the time of the data cutoff (Press Release, August 26, 2025). MT-601 also demonstrated a favorable safety profile across evaluated dose levels, with no dose-limiting toxicities or immune-effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS).

“Despite significant advances in the treatment of large B-cell lymphoma, patients who relapse following CAR-T therapy continue to face limited treatment options and poor clinical outcomes,” commented Geoffrey Shouse, D.O., Ph.D., Principal Investigator at City of Hope National Medical Center in Duarte, California. “Through our experience with MT-601 in the Phase 1 APOLLO study, we have observed encouraging clinical activity and a favorable safety profile in heavily pretreated patients, including those who have progressed following multiple prior lines of therapy. We believe MT-601 represents a promising therapeutic approach and has the potential to meaningfully change the treatment landscape for patients with LBCL who relapse after CAR-T therapy.”

The CPRIT award further strengthens Marker’s track record of securing competitive federal and state funding to support the Company’s innovative MAR-T cell platform. The award builds on previously secured non-dilutive funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program to support the Phase 1 clinical development of MT-601 in CAR-relapsed lymphoma.

“The awards funded reflect the extraordinary innovation taking place across Texas," said CPRIT Chief Executive Officer Kristen Doyle, commenting on CPRIT’s latest funding awards. "These investments support researchers, clinicians, entrepreneurs, and community leaders who are helping shape the future of cancer care and bringing new hope to Texans and Texas families.”

About the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT)

Created by the Texas Legislature and approved by Texas voters in 2007, the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) is the state's premier agency for advancing cancer research, prevention, and innovation. In 2019, Texans overwhelmingly reaffirmed their commitment to CPRIT by approving an additional $3 billion in funding, bringing the state's total investment to $6 billion.

Since its inception, CPRIT has awarded more than $4 billion in grants to Texas research institutions and organizations through its academic research, prevention, and product development programs. CPRIT-funded investments have helped recruit 370 distinguished researchers to Texas, supported the establishment, expansion, or relocation of 90 companies, and delivered 13 million cancer prevention services across all 254 Texas counties.

About MT-601

The Company’s lead product, MT-601 (neldaleucel), is a multi-antigen recognizing (MAR) T cell product that utilizes a non-genetically modified approach that specifically targets six different tumor antigens upregulated in lymphoma cells (Survivin, PRAME, WT-1, NY-ESO-1, SSX-2, MAGEA-4). Marker is currently investigating MT-601 in the Company-sponsored Phase 1 APOLLO trial (clinicaltrials.gov identifier: NCT05798897) for the treatment of patients with lymphoma who have relapsed after or are not candidates for anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapies.

About APOLLO

The APOLLO trial (clinicaltrials.gov Identifier: NCT05798897) is a Phase 1, multicenter, open-label study designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of MT-601 (neldaleucel) in participants with relapsed or refractory lymphoma who have either failed anti-CD19 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy or are not candidates for anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy. The primary objective of this exploratory Phase 1 clinical trial is to evaluate the optimum dose, safety, and preliminary efficacy of MT-601 in participants with various lymphoma subtypes. The APOLLO study is supported by competitive federal and state research grants, including from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) and the National Cancer Institute of the National Institutes of Health (Award Number R44CA291521).

About MAR-T cells

The multi-antigen recognizing (MAR) T cell platform (formerly known as multiTAA-specific T cells) is a novel, non-genetically modified cell therapy approach that selectively expands tumor-specific T cells from a patient's/donor’s blood capable of recognizing a broad range of tumor antigens. Unlike other T cell therapies, MAR-T cells allow the recognition of hundreds of different epitopes within up to six tumor-specific antigens, thereby reducing the possibility of tumor escape. Since MAR-T cells are not genetically engineered, Marker believes that its product candidates will be easier and less expensive to manufacture, with an improved safety profile compared to current engineered T cell approaches and may provide patients with meaningful clinical benefits.

About Marker Therapeutics, Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a Houston, TX-based clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The Company was founded at Baylor College of Medicine, and clinical trials that enrolled more than 200 patients across various hematological and solid tumor indications showed that the Company’s autologous and allogeneic MAR-T cell products were well tolerated and demonstrated durable clinical responses. Marker’s goal is to introduce novel T cell therapies to the market and improve patient outcomes. To achieve these objectives, the Company prioritizes the preservation of financial resources and focuses on operational excellence. Marker’s unique T cell platform is strengthened by non-dilutive funding from U.S. state and federal agencies supporting cancer research, including the National Cancer Institute of National Institutes of Health, U.S. Department of War, the FDA Orphan Drug program and the Cancer Prevention Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT).

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Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release concerning the Company’s expectations, plans, business outlook or future performance, and any other statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: our research, development and regulatory activities and expectations relating to our non-engineered multi-tumor antigen specific T cell therapies; the effectiveness of these programs or the possible range of application and potential curative effects and safety in the treatment of diseases; and the timing, conduct, interim results announcements and outcomes of our clinical trials of our product candidates, including neldaleucel (MT-601) for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer or lymphoma. Forward-looking statements are by their nature subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to the risks set forth in the Company’s most recent Form 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings which are available through EDGAR at WWW.SEC.GOV. The Company assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release except as may be required by law.

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