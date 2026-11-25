MUMBAI, India and NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- Global pharmaceutical leader Lupin Limited (Lupin) (BSE: 500257) (NSE: LUPIN) (REUTERS: LUPIN.BO) (BLOOMBERG: LPCIN) today announced that it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Sitagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets, 50 mg/500 mg and 50 mg/1,000 mg.

Sitagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets, 50 mg/500 mg and 50 mg/1,000 mg, are bioequivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Janumet® Tablets of Merck Sharp and Dohme LLC (Merck). Sitagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets, 50 mg/500 mg and 50 mg/1,000 mg, are indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Sitagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets (RLD Janumet®) had estimated annual sales of USD 439.2 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT September 2026).

About Lupin

Lupin Limited is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with a strong presence across India, the U.S., Other Developed Markets, and Emerging Markets, with products distributed in over 100 markets. Lupin has a diversified portfolio spanning generics, complex generics, specialty medicines, and biosimilars, and continues to strengthen its market position through a differentiated portfolio. The company maintains strong leadership in the U.S. and India across core therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, respiratory, diabetes, gastrointestinal, and women's health. 15 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities support sustainable operations, with 6 research centers and a dedicated workforce of over 26,000 professionals. Lupin continues to expand the healthcare ecosystem through diagnostics, digital health, patient-support programs, and disease management initiatives. Sustainability continues to be a core pillar of the company's business strategy.

To know more, visit www.lupin.com or follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/lupin

*Safe Harbor Statement

Janumet is the registered trademark of Merck Sharp and Dohme LLC.

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SOURCE Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.