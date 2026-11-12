Lumexa Imaging Expands Partnership with Advocate Health Through New Illinois Joint Venture

10th Health System joint venture expands Lumexa Imaging’s geographic footprint and advances its disciplined growth strategy

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumexa Imaging (Nasdaq: LMRI), one of the nation’s largest outpatient imaging providers, today announced a new joint venture with Advocate Health to expand its outpatient imaging services in Illinois. The agreement builds on the existing partnership and marks Lumexa Imaging’s entry into Illinois.

With this agreement, Lumexa Imaging now has 10 joint ventures with 9 health systems, reflecting continued execution of its strategy to expand its presence in attractive healthcare markets and bring high-quality, convenient care closer to patients and referring providers.

“Expanding our relationship with Advocate Health into Illinois is an important milestone for our company,” said Caitlin Zulla, Chief Executive Officer of Lumexa Imaging. “Our demonstrated success partnering with health systems is a key differentiator as health systems look to expand their outpatient imaging capabilities and participate in the shift toward lower-cost settings. We look forward to bringing our clinical and operational expertise to Illinois as we establish our presence in this new geography.”

The new Illinois joint venture advances Lumexa Imaging’s disciplined geographic expansion strategy, which includes health system partnerships, de novo development, and acquisitions. The company remains focused on deploying capital efficiently in markets where it sees opportunities for sustainable, long-term growth.

About Lumexa Imaging

Lumexa Imaging is a nationwide provider of outpatient medical imaging. With over 5,000 team members and approximately 190 outpatient imaging centers, our team conducted approximately 4 million outpatient procedures system-wide in 2025. We are a partner of choice for health systems and radiologists, delivering best-in-class clinical excellence, operations, and state-of-the-art technology across our platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” or “will,” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations, goals, strategies and long-term objectives, including our ability to drive future growth, expand our outpatient imaging center footprint, execute on our health system partnership strategy, capitalize on market trends and demand, and realize the expected benefits of strategic joint ventures. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including but not limited to those risk factors identified in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and our later dated Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligations to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Melissa Weston

Melissa.Weston@LumexaImaging.com

Investors

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