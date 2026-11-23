Clinical AI leader to advance Lumexa Imaging’s best-of-breed technology strategy and drive operational performance at scale

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumexa Imaging (Nasdaq: LMRI), one of the nation’s largest providers of outpatient imaging services, today announced the appointment of Ayis Pyrros, MD, as Chief Clinical Artificial Intelligence Officer (CAIO). Dr. Pyrros brings extensive expertise in radiology, clinical informatics, and artificial intelligence to advance the company’s adoption of clinical AI-enabled solutions across its national platform.

In this role, Dr. Pyrros will lead the evaluation and deployment of third-party AI technologies while identifying opportunities to develop targeted solutions internally. His work will focus on integrating clinical AI into workflows to help improve radiologist efficiency and support high-quality patient care.

“Artificial intelligence has tremendous potential to transform medical imaging, and our capital-light, best-of-breed approach positions us to capture that opportunity,” said Caitlin Zulla, Chief Executive Officer of Lumexa Imaging. “Dr. Pyrros brings a rare combination of clinical expertise and hands-on experience developing AI solutions for radiology. His leadership will help us accelerate the adoption of clinical AI innovation across our platform, enabling greater operational efficiency as we scale.”

“Lumexa Imaging has built a strong foundation for innovation through its commitment to clinical excellence and its differentiated approach to technology,” said Dr. Pyrros. “I’m excited to work alongside our radiologists and technology partners to bring meaningful AI solutions into everyday clinical practice, allowing physicians to focus more of their time on delivering high-quality patient care.”

Widely recognized for his pioneering research at the intersection of medical imaging and AI, Dr. Pyrros brings more than 15 years of clinical radiology experience and an extensive background in artificial intelligence research and development. He is board-certified in diagnostic radiology, neuroradiology, and clinical informatics. In addition to leading Lumexa’s clinical AI strategy, Dr. Pyrros will practice as a radiologist with Connexia, Lumexa Imaging’s teleradiology practice. He is also scheduled to deliver a keynote presentation and participate in multiple scientific sessions at the 2026 Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Annual Meeting.

About Lumexa Imaging

Lumexa Imaging is a nationwide provider of outpatient medical imaging. With over 5,000 team members and approximately 190 outpatient imaging centers, our team conducted approximately 4 million outpatient procedures system-wide in 2025. We are a partner of choice for health systems and radiologists, delivering best-in-class clinical excellence, operations, and state-of-the-art technology across our platform.

Media Contact

Melissa Weston

Melissa.Weston@LumexaImaging.com

IR Contact

Sue Dooley

Sue.Dooley@LumexaImaging.com