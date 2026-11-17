Landmark deal validates commercial strategy and reinforces confidence in LOTTE Biologics' advanced manufacturing capabilities

Establishes a commercial manufacturing partnership upon completion of the plant, with full-scale commercial production to begin in 2027

Accelerates 'Dual-Site' strategy linking Syracuse and Songdo, advancing toward becoming a leading global CDMO by 2030

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LOTTE Biologics (Co-CEOs James Park and Yoo-yeol Shin) today announced a major commercial manufacturing agreement with a global pharmaceutical company, marking a significant milestone in the commercialization of its Songdo Bio Campus.

The agreement represents the first major commercial manufacturing commitment for Songdo Plant 1, secured ahead of its operational launch. Under the partnership, LOTTE Biologics will provide integrated drug substance and drug product manufacturing services for key products in the customer's portfolio, with commercial production targeted to begin in 2027.

Early Commercial Success Validates Growth Strategy

Securing commercial manufacturing volume while the facility is still under development underscores customer confidence in LOTTE Biologics' technical expertise, execution capabilities, and long-term supply reliability.

By aligning capacity expansion with customer commitments from the outset, LOTTE Biologics is accelerating its path to commercialization and establishing a strong foundation for sustainable growth.

Advanced Infrastructure Built for Global Biologics Manufacturing

Designed to meet the evolving demands of global biopharmaceutical manufacturing, Songdo Plant 1 features state-of-the-art production infrastructure, advanced automation, and large-scale cold-chain warehousing to support efficient, reliable, and quality-driven operations.

The Songdo Bio Campus is being developed with a planned capacity of 360,000 liters across three plants, with Plant 1 providing 120,000 liters through eight 15,000-liter stainless-steel bioreactors.

The facility will complement LOTTE Biologics' established Syracuse Bio Campus in New York, which brings more than two decades of manufacturing experience, a track record supporting over 62 regulatory approvals, and a recent FDA inspection completed with zero observations.

Together, the two sites form an integrated global manufacturing network designed to deliver operational flexibility, consistent quality standards, and greater supply chain resilience.

Building a Differentiated Global CDMO

As pharmaceutical companies increasingly seek trusted manufacturing partners with proven execution capabilities and geographically diversified supply networks, LOTTE Biologics is positioning itself as a compelling partner for global biologics manufacturing.

This latest agreement marks a tangible step toward that ambition, translating strategic investment into commercial commitments and reinforcing the company's long-term growth trajectory.

James Park, Co-CEO of LOTTE Biologics, commented: "This agreement is a strong endorsement of our strategy and the confidence our customers place in LOTTE Biologics. We are not simply building manufacturing capacity. We are building a globally integrated platform designed to deliver quality, reliability, and speed. By combining Syracuse's proven expertise with Songdo's advanced infrastructure, we are well positioned to support our partners' success and bring life-changing medicines to patients worldwide."

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SOURCE Lotte Biologics