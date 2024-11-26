SUBSCRIBE
LOTTE BIOLOGICS

6000 Thompson Rd, East Syracuse,
NY 13057
Visit website
LOTTE BIOLOGICS Announces Songdo Bio Plant Development Plan at JPM Healthcare Conference 2024
January 9, 2024
LOTTE BIOLOGICS to Kick off their CDMO Business Campaign at ‘BIO International Convention 2023'
June 4, 2023
Deals
LOTTE to Purchase Bristol Myers Squibb Manufacturing Facility in East Syracuse, New York
May 13, 2022
Biotech Bay
LOTTE ADVANCED MATERIALS INTRODUCES EVERMOIN™ NON-SILVER ANTIMICROBIAL/ANTIFUNGAL TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS FOR PP, ABS, AND PC RESINS
March 26, 2019
