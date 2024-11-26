News
Drug Development
FDA
Drug Delivery
Deals
Business
Policy
Cell and Gene Therapy
Weight Loss
Rare Disease
Cancer
Job Trends
Artificial Intelligence
NextGen: Top Start Ups to Watch
Podcasts
Reports
Webinars
Press Releases
All News & Releases
Insights
Jobs
Career Advice
Companies
Hotbeds
More
Best Places to Work
Employer Resources
Post Jobs
Talent Solutions
Advertise
Submit a Press Release
SUBSCRIBE
Menu
SUBSCRIBE
Show Search
News
Drug Development
FDA
Drug Delivery
Deals
Business
Policy
Cell and Gene Therapy
Weight Loss
Rare Disease
Cancer
Job Trends
Artificial Intelligence
NextGen: Top Start Ups to Watch
Podcasts
Reports
Webinars
Press Releases
All News & Releases
Insights
Jobs
Career Advice
Companies
Hotbeds
More
Best Places to Work
Employer Resources
Post Jobs
Talent Solutions
Advertise
Submit a Press Release
Search Query
Submit Search
LOTTE BIOLOGICS
ABOUT
NEWS
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
6000 Thompson Rd, East Syracuse,
NY 13057
Visit website
linkedin
JOBS
Currently, there are no jobs for this company on BioSpace
Browse all jobs
here
Oops!
There was an issue retrieving the jobs list. Please reload the page to view more jobs.
Load More
Title
Location
Company Name
Desc
View details
IN THE PRESS
LOTTE BIOLOGICS Announces Songdo Bio Plant Development Plan at JPM Healthcare Conference 2024
January 9, 2024
·
6 min read
LOTTE BIOLOGICS to Kick off their CDMO Business Campaign at ‘BIO International Convention 2023'
June 4, 2023
·
3 min read
Deals
LOTTE to Purchase Bristol Myers Squibb Manufacturing Facility in East Syracuse, New York
May 13, 2022
·
5 min read
Biotech Bay
LOTTE ADVANCED MATERIALS INTRODUCES EVERMOIN™ NON-SILVER ANTIMICROBIAL/ANTIFUNGAL TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS FOR PP, ABS, AND PC RESINS
March 26, 2019
·
1 min read