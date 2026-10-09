LEO Pharma to Present 21 Posters Across Chronic Hand Eczema, Generalized Pustular Psoriasis, Atopic Dermatitis and Pyoderma Gangrenosum at the 2026 Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference

Delgocitinib poster presentations will include new data from the Phase 3 DELTA TEEN Trial as well as findings from a wide range of health economics and outcomes research and real-world evidence 1-9

Multiple poster presentations will feature new data on real-world clinical characteristics and treatment patterns among patients with GPP10-14

MADISON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LEO Pharma, Inc., a global leader in medical dermatology, today announced its scientific program for the 2026 Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference, taking place October 8-11 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Among the 21 posters are presentations of new data on delgocitinib in chronic hand eczema (CHE), spesolimab in generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP), and tralokinumab in atopic dermatitis (AD). Other presentations include findings to characterize disease prevalence and burden among people with CHE, GPP and pyoderma gangrenosum (PG).1-21

New safety data from the Phase 3 DELTA TEEN trial will be shared that provide a greater understanding of the potential use of delgocitinib cream for adolescents with moderate to severe CHE.1,2 The use of delgocitinib in adolescents has been submitted for U.S. regulatory approval. The safety and efficacy of delgocitinib in this patient population has not been approved by the FDA. Additional posters will highlight health economics and outcomes research data on the impact of CHE on work productivity, quality of life and daily functioning of adults living with the condition.8,9

Several presentations will focus on GPP, a chronic, potentially life-threatening rare skin disease.10-14, 22 Data to be presented include long-term data and real-world use of spesolimab, as well as new research characterizing the U.S. prevalence and clinical characteristics of people living with GPP.10-14

Data to be presented on tralokinumab include real-world effectiveness and safety outcomes from the non-interventional TRACE study in adults with AD.15

“We look forward to sharing our latest safety data from the Phase 3 DELTA TEEN trial, along with new real-world data and treatment patterns that characterize the impact of living with chronic hand eczema and other challenging dermatologic conditions,” said Shannon Schneider, Vice President of North America Medical Affairs for LEO Pharma. “The research presented this year reflects LEO Pharma’s continued commitment to advancing medical dermatology and addressing gaps in the care of patients living with chronic hand eczema, generalized pustular psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and pyoderma gangrenosum.”

The company’s full roster of presentations at the 2026 Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference appears below. All 21 posters will be on display in the Poster Gallery in Cristal 1, 3, 5 and 7 at Wynn Las Vegas starting at 1:00 p.m. PDT on October 8, 2026. 1-21

Delgocitinib and Chronic Hand Eczema

Characteristics of adult patients treated with delgocitinib for chronic hand eczema in the United States: A retrospective claims-based analysis

Author: April W. Armstrong

Author: April W. Armstrong Greater burden of chronic hand eczema among patients with higher Monk skin tones: Findings from the cross-sectional study, CHECK-US

Author: Raj Chovatiya

Author: Raj Chovatiya Baseline burden and treatment history of adolescents with moderate to severe Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) enrolled in the randomized phase 3 DELTA TEEN trial

Author: Sonja Molin

Author: Sonja Molin The DELTA TEEN phase 3 trial: Systemic exposure and safety profile of delgocitinib cream in adolescents with moderate to severe chronic hand eczema

Author: Sonja Molin

Author: Sonja Molin Study design of a prospective observational Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) registry to describe real-world outcomes of CHE treatments in the US and Canada

Author: Jonathan I. Silverberg

Author: Jonathan I. Silverberg High topical corticosteroid utilization among employed patients with chronic hand eczema: A survey of patients in a large integrated healthcare system in the United States

Author: Stefan C. Weiss

Author: Stefan C. Weiss Impaired work productivity in adults with chronic hand eczema: A survey of patients in a large integrated healthcare system in the United States

Author: Stefan C. Weiss

Author: Stefan C. Weiss Quality of life and daily functioning impairment among working adults with chronic hand eczema in a large integrated healthcare system in the United States

Author: Stefan C. Weiss

Encore Presentations

Treatment patterns in chronic hand eczema in the US - Results from the RWEAL-US medical chart review

Author: Raj Chovatiya

Spesolimab and Generalized Pustular Psoriasis

GPP OBSERVE: Real-world clinical characteristics and treatment patterns among patients with generalized pustular psoriasis in the United States

Author: Mark G. Lebwohl

Author: Mark G. Lebwohl Real-world use of subcutaneous spesolimab for ongoing disease control in generalized pustular psoriasis: A report of two patient cases

Author: Sarah L. Lonowski

Author: Sarah L. Lonowski Prevalence and baseline characteristics of patients with Generalized Pustular Psoriasis (GPP) in the United States from 2016 to 2025

Author: Mona Nili

Encore Presentations

Intravenous spesolimab for (re)treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis flares in patients receiving subcutaneous spesolimab: Results from the 5-year, open-label, EFFISAYIL ON extension study

Author: Kenneth Gordon

Author: Kenneth Gordon Long-term (≥3 year) efficacy and safety of subcutaneous spesolimab for treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis: Results from the EFFISAYIL program

Author: Johann Gudjonsson

Tralokinumab and Atopic Dermatitis

Real-world effectiveness in combination with absence of treatment-related adverse events at assessed visits through 12 months of tralokinumab treatment in the non-interventional TRACE study

Author: April W. Armstrong

Author: April W. Armstrong Tralokinumab shifts skin lipid and natural moisturizing factor biomarkers toward a healthier profile in children with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in the phase 2 TRAPEDS 1 trial

Author: Michael J. Cork

Encore Presentations

Real-world characterization of early and delayed responses to tralokinumab among patients with atopic dermatitis: Results from the prospective, international, non-interventional 12-month TRACE study

Author: April W. Armstrong

Author: April W. Armstrong Real-world use of tralokinumab in patients with atopic dermatitis involving high-burden areas: Effectiveness and impact on quality of life in the prospective, non-interventional 12-month TRACE study

Author: April W. Armstrong

Author: April W. Armstrong Tralokinumab monotherapy improves atopic dermatitis severity in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic hand eczema

Author: Benjamin D. Ehst

Author: Benjamin D. Ehst Tralokinumab monotherapy rapidly improves sleep, daily functions, and health-related quality of life in patients with atopic dermatitis and moderate-to-severe hand involvement

Author: Sebastian Volc

Pyoderma Gangrenosum

Pyoderma gangrenosum in the United States: Incidence and prevalence estimates from a large administrative claims database

Author: Arash Mostaghimi

About Chronic Hand Eczema

Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) is defined as hand eczema that lasts for more than three months or relapses twice or more within a year.23 CHE is one of the most common skin diseases of the hands, affecting nearly 1 in 10 people worldwide.23, 24 CHE is a fluctuating disease characterized by itch and pain, and patients may experience signs such as erythema, scaling, lichenification, hyperkeratosis, vesicles, edema, and fissures on hands and wrists.23

CHE has been shown to cause psychological and functional burdens that impact patient quality of life, 25,26 with approximately 70% of individuals who live with severe CHE admitting to problems in performing everyday activities, and suffering disruption in their daily life due to the disease.27 Furthermore, careers and earning potential have also been shown to be impacted by the burden of living with CHE.28

About Generalized Pustular Psoriasis

Generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP) is a chronic, heterogeneous, neutrophilic autoinflammatory disease associated with skin and systemic symptoms that is distinct from plaque psoriasis. GPP is recognized as a separate clinical entity from other forms of psoriasis, with the IL-36 pathway being a key driver of GPP and triggering response to treatment.29,30 GPP can become life-threatening (mortality rates ranging from 2% to 16%) due to severe complications, such as multisystem organ failure and sepsis requiring urgent hospital care; many GPP patients also suffer from various comorbidities, which contribute to the ongoing burden for the patient and healthcare systems.22,31 GPP symptoms appear unpredictably and present on a continuum, which greatly impacts a patient’s quality of life, and may cause fear and anxiety over the disease course, as well as long-term impacts on quality of life related to work/school, emotional health, social activities and finances.31,32

About Atopic Dermatitis

Atopic Dermatitis (AD) is a chronic, inflammatory skin disease characterized by intense itch and eczematous lesions.33 AD is the result of skin barrier dysfunction and immune dysregulation, leading to chronic inflammation.34 Type 2 cytokines, including IL-13, play an important role in the key aspects of AD pathophysiology.33,34 Excessive IL-22 production is also known to contribute to the pathogenesis of AD.35

About Pyoderma Gangrenosum

Pyoderma Gangrenosum (PG) is a rare, severe, systemic neutrophilic inflammatory disease that rapidly progresses to painful ulcers that may occur spontaneously or be triggered by trauma or certain medications.36,37 PG has an unpredictable clinical course and patients with PG experience substantial disease burden due to severe pain and impaired quality of life.36,38 Variability in clinical presentation, lack of clear diagnostic criteria, and frequent misidentification contribute to a limited understanding of PG incidence and prevalence in the U.S.39,40

About ANZUPGO® (delgocitinib) Cream

ANZUPGO cream is a topical and non-steroidal pan-Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe CHE in adults. It inhibits the activation of JAK-STAT signaling, which plays a key role in the pathogenesis of CHE.24,41

ANZUPGO (delgocitinib) cream is FDA approved in the U.S. for moderate to severe chronic hand eczema (CHE) in adults who have had an inadequate response to, or for whom topical corticosteroids are not advisable. Use of ANZUPGO in combination with other JAK inhibitors or potent immunosuppressants is not recommended by the U.S. FDA.41

ANZUPGO is approved in the European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates for the treatment of moderate to severe Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) in adults for whom topical corticosteroids are inadequate or inappropriate.42 ANZUPGO cream is also under investigation in other markets.

In 2014, LEO Pharma obtained the exclusive rights to develop and commercialize delgocitinib for topical use in dermatological indications worldwide, excluding Japan, where Shionogi & Co., Ltd. owns the rights.

ANZUPGO HCP INDICATION and IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION:

INDICATION

ANZUPGO is indicated for the topical treatment of moderate to severe chronic hand eczema (CHE) in adults who have had an inadequate response to, or for whom topical corticosteroids are not advisable.

Limitations of Use : Use of ANZUPGO in combination with other JAK inhibitors or potent immunosuppressants is not recommended.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Serious Infections: ANZUPGO may increase the risk of infections. Eczema herpeticum was observed in a subject treated with ANZUPGO. Serious and sometimes fatal infections have been reported in patients receiving oral or topical JAK inhibitors. Avoid use in patients with an active or serious infection. Consider risks and benefits before initiating ANZUPGO in patients with chronic or recurrent infection; tuberculosis exposure; history of serious or opportunistic infection; or underlying conditions that may predispose to infection. Monitor for signs and symptoms of infection during and after treatment. Interrupt ANZUPGO if a serious infection develops; do not resume until the infection resolves or is adequately treated.

Viral reactivation, including herpes virus reactivation (e.g., herpes zoster), was reported in clinical trials with ANZUPGO. If herpes zoster develops, consider interrupting ANZUPGO until the episode resolves. The impact of ANZUPGO on chronic viral hepatitis reactivation is unknown; consider viral hepatitis screening and monitoring per clinical guidelines before and during therapy. If signs of reactivation occur, consult a hepatitis specialist. ANZUPGO is not recommended in patients with active hepatitis B or C.

ANZUPGO may increase the risk of infections. Eczema herpeticum was observed in a subject treated with ANZUPGO. Serious and sometimes fatal infections have been reported in patients receiving oral or topical JAK inhibitors. Avoid use in patients with an active or serious infection. Consider risks and benefits before initiating ANZUPGO in patients with chronic or recurrent infection; tuberculosis exposure; history of serious or opportunistic infection; or underlying conditions that may predispose to infection. Monitor for signs and symptoms of infection during and after treatment. Interrupt ANZUPGO if a serious infection develops; do not resume until the infection resolves or is adequately treated. Viral reactivation, including herpes virus reactivation (e.g., herpes zoster), was reported in clinical trials with ANZUPGO. If herpes zoster develops, consider interrupting ANZUPGO until the episode resolves. The impact of ANZUPGO on chronic viral hepatitis reactivation is unknown; consider viral hepatitis screening and monitoring per clinical guidelines before and during therapy. If signs of reactivation occur, consult a hepatitis specialist. ANZUPGO is not recommended in patients with active hepatitis B or C. Non-melanoma Skin Cancers: Non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell carcinoma, have been reported. Periodic skin examinations of application sites are recommended for all patients, particularly for patients with risk factors for skin cancer. Advise patients to avoid sunlamps and minimize sunlight exposure.

Non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell carcinoma, have been reported. Periodic skin examinations of application sites are recommended for all patients, particularly for patients with risk factors for skin cancer. Advise patients to avoid sunlamps and minimize sunlight exposure. Immunizations: Prior to ANZUPGO, complete all age-appropriate vaccinations per current immunization guidelines, including herpes zoster vaccinations. Avoid live vaccines immediately prior to, during, and immediately after ANZUPGO treatment.

Prior to ANZUPGO, complete all age-appropriate vaccinations per current immunization guidelines, including herpes zoster vaccinations. Avoid live vaccines immediately prior to, during, and immediately after ANZUPGO treatment. Potential Risks Related to JAK Inhibition: It is not known whether ANZUPGO may be associated with the observed or potential adverse reactions of JAK inhibition. In a safety trial of an oral JAK inhibitor with methotrexate in RA, patients ≥50 years with ≥1 cardiovascular risk factor had higher rates of all-cause mortality (including sudden cardiovascular death), MACE, overall thrombosis, DVT, PE, and malignancies (excluding non-melanoma skin cancer) versus TNF blockers. ANZUPGO is not indicated for use in rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Oral and topical JAK inhibitors have been associated with increased lipids (total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol, triglycerides). Oral JAK inhibitors have caused hypoglycemia in patients with diabetes.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

Adverse reactions reported in ≤1% of subjects were application site pain, paresthesia, pruritus, erythema, and bacterial skin infections, including finger cellulitis, paronychia, other skin infections, leukopenia, and neutropenia.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Lactation: To minimize potential infant exposure, advise breastfeeding women to avoid direct contact with the nipple and surrounding area immediately after applying ANZUPGO to the hands and/or wrists.

Please see full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide.

About SPEVIGO® (spesolimab-sbzo)

SPEVIGO® (spesolimab-sbzo) is a humanized, selective antibody that specifically blocks the activation of the IL-36R, a signaling pathway within the immune system shown to be involved in the pathogenesis of several autoinflammatory diseases, including GPP.43 It is the first targeted therapy for the treatment of GPP and has been evaluated in the largest clinical program specifically for the treatment of patients with GPP.44-46

SPEVIGO CONSUMER INDICATION and IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION:

INDICATION

SPEVIGO is a prescription medicine used to treat generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP) in adults and children 12 years of age and older who weigh at least 88 pounds (40 kg). It is not known if SPEVIGO is safe and effective in children under 12 years of age or who weigh less than 88 pounds (40 kg).

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Do not receive SPEVIGO if you or your child have had a severe or life-threatening allergic reaction to spesolimab-sbzo or any of the ingredients in SPEVIGO.

SPEVIGO may cause serious side effects, including:

Infections: SPEVIGO may lower the ability of your or your child’s immune system to fight infections and may increase your or your child’s risk of infections. Your healthcare provider should check you or your child for infections and tuberculosis (TB) before starting treatment with SPEVIGO and may treat you or your child for TB before you begin treatment with SPEVIGO if you have a history of TB or have active TB. Your healthcare provider should watch you or your child closely for signs and symptoms of TB during or after treatment with SPEVIGO. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you or your child have an infection or have symptoms of an infection during or after treatment with SPEVIGO, including, fevers, chills, or sweats, muscle aches, cough, shortness of breath, blood in your phlegm (mucus), burning when you urinate, urinating more often than normal

SPEVIGO may lower the ability of your or your child’s immune system to fight infections and may increase your or your child’s risk of infections. Your healthcare provider should check you or your child for infections and tuberculosis (TB) before starting treatment with SPEVIGO and may treat you or your child for TB before you begin treatment with SPEVIGO if you have a history of TB or have active TB. Your healthcare provider should watch you or your child closely for signs and symptoms of TB during or after treatment with SPEVIGO. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you or your child have an infection or have symptoms of an infection during or after treatment with SPEVIGO, including, fevers, chills, or sweats, muscle aches, cough, shortness of breath, blood in your phlegm (mucus), burning when you urinate, urinating more often than normal Allergic reactions and infusion-related reactions: Serious allergic reactions may happen during or after your or your child’s SPEVIGO injection. If you or your child have a serious allergic reaction, your healthcare provider will stop treatment with SPEVIGO. If you or your child are given SPEVIGO in a vein (intravenously) and have an infusion-related reaction, your healthcare provider will stop your or your child’s SPEVIGO infusion and treat your or your child’s symptoms and may restart SPEVIGO at a slower infusion rate. Tell your healthcare provider or get emergency medical help right away if you or your child get any of the following symptoms during or after your or your child’s SPEVIGO injection: feeling faint, dizzy, or lightheaded, swelling of your face, eyelids, lips, mouth, tongue, or throat, trouble breathing or throat tightness, fever, mouth sores, chest tightness, hives or skin rash that is different than the rash from generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP), itching, swollen lymph nodes

Before you or your child receive SPEVIGO, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you or your child:

have an infection that does not go away or that keeps coming back.

have TB or have been in close contact with someone with TB.

have recently received or are scheduled to receive an immunization (vaccine). You or your child should not receive live vaccines during and for at least 16 weeks after treatment with SPEVIGO. You or your child should be brought up to date with all vaccines before starting SPEVIGO.

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if SPEVIGO can harm your or your child’s unborn baby.

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if SPEVIGO passes into your breast milk. Talk to your healthcare provider about the best way to feed your or your child’s baby during treatment with SPEVIGO.

The most common side effects of SPEVIGO given in a vein (intravenously) for GPP flare treatment include feeling tired or weak, headache, nausea, itching or itchy bumps, a collection of blood under the skin at the infusion site or bruising, urinary tract infection

The most common side effects of SPEVIGO when given under the skin (subcutaneously) for treatment of GPP when not experiencing a flare include redness, pain, swelling, hardening, hives, or warmth at the injection site, joint pain, urinary tract infection, itching

These are not all of the possible side effects of SPEVIGO. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088.

Please see full Prescribing Information, including Medication Guide and Instructions for Use.

About ADBRY® (tralokinumab-ldrm)/ADTRALZA® (tralokinumab)

ADBRY® (tralokinumab-ldrm), which is marketed outside of the U.S. under the tradename ADTRALZA® (tralokinumab), is a high-affinity fully human monoclonal antibody developed to bind to and inhibit the interleukin (IL)-13 cytokine, which plays a role in the immune and inflammatory processes underlying atopic dermatitis signs and symptoms.47,48 Tralokinumab specifically binds to the IL-13 cytokine, thereby inhibiting interaction with the IL-13 receptor α1 and α2 subunits (IL-13Rα1 and IL-13Rα2).49

Tralokinumab is approved for the treatment of moderate-to-severe AD in adult and adolescent patients 12 years and older in the European Union, Canada, Great Britain, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, the U.S., and Saudi Arabia. Tralokinumab is approved for use in adults with moderate- to-severe AD in Switzerland and Japan.

ADBRY HCP INDICATION and IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION:

INDICATION

ADBRY is indicated for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in patients aged 12 years and older whose disease is not adequately controlled with topical prescription therapies or when those therapies are not advisable. ADBRY can be used with or without topical corticosteroids.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS

ADBRY is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to its ingredients.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis and angioedema, have occurred. If a serious hypersensitivity reaction occurs, discontinue immediately and initiate appropriate therapy.

Conjunctivitis and keratitis have occurred, and conjunctivitis was the most frequently reported eye disorder. Advise patients to report new onset or worsening eye symptoms.

Treat patients with preexisting parasitic infections before initiating ADBRY. If patients become infected while receiving ADBRY and do not respond to antihelminth treatment, discontinue ADBRY until the infection resolves.

ADBRY may alter a patient’s immunity and increase the risk of infection following administration of live vaccines. Prior to initiating therapy, complete all age-appropriate vaccines according to guidelines. Avoid use of live vaccines during treatment.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

Common adverse reactions include upper respiratory infections, conjunctivitis, injection site reactions, and eosinophilia.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

There is a pregnancy exposure registry that monitors pregnancy outcomes in women exposed to ADBRY during pregnancy. Healthcare providers are encouraged to register pregnant patients, or pregnant women may enroll themselves. There are limited data from the use of ADBRY in pregnant women to inform a drug-associated risk of adverse developmental outcomes.

There are no data on the presence of ADBRY in human milk, the effects on the breastfed infant, or the effects on milk production.

Please see full Prescribing Information, including Patient Information and Instructions for Use.

About LEO Pharma

LEO Pharma is a global leader in medical dermatology. We deliver innovative solutions for skin health, building on a century of experience with breakthrough medicines in healthcare. We are committed to making a fundamental difference in people’s lives, and our broad portfolio of treatments serves close to 100 million patients in over 70 countries annually. LEO Pharma is co-owned by majority shareholder the LEO Foundation and, since 2021, Nordic Capital. Headquartered in Denmark, LEO Pharma has a team of 4,400 people worldwide. Together, we reach far beyond the skin. For more information, visit www.leo-pharma.com.

References:

Molin S, et al. Baseline burden and treatment history of adolescents with moderate to severe Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) enrolled in the randomized phase 3 DELTA TEEN trial. Presented at the Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference 2026. Las Vegas, Nevada. 8-11 Oct. Poster Presentation. Molin S, et al. The DELTA TEEN phase 3 trial: Systemic exposure and safety profile of delgocitinib cream in adolescents with moderate to severe chronic hand eczema. Presented at the Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference 2026. Las Vegas, Nevada. 8-11 Oct. Poster Presentation. Armstrong A, et al. Characteristics of adult patients treated with delgocitinib for chronic hand eczema in the United States: A retrospective claims-based analysis. Presented at the Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference 2026.

Samantha Cranko

LEO Pharma External Communications, North America

Email: media@leo-pharma.com