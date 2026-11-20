Long-Tail Survival Evidence Points to the Global Potential of IO 2.0

NANJING, China, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanjing Leads Biolabs Co., Ltd. ("Leads Biolabs" or the "Company," Stock Code: 9887.HK) presented the differentiated profile of opamtistomig (LBL-024) to global pharmaceutical companies and investors at the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London, underscoring the therapy's global competitiveness in next-generation immuno-oncology (IO 2.0).

Dr. Kang Xiaoqiang, the Company's founder, Chairman and CEO, delivered the invited presentation. He built it around three lines of evidence: the mechanism and clinical evidence behind long-tail survival, activity across tumor types, and safety.

The clinical data support opamtistomig's potential as a pan-tumor IO 2.0 backbone therapy with durable survival benefit. Results from multiple trials point to activity in settings where conventional immunotherapy has limited reach. Those include low response rates, immunologically "cold" tumors, and tumors with negative or low PD-L1 expression. Deep responses in major indications and a doubling of median overall survival (OS) versus historical data in refractory cold tumors reinforce that positioning. Together, the findings outline five dimensions of value for a next-generation immunotherapy backbone.

(1) Long-term survival potential and managing cancer as a chronic disease: every indication with sufficiently long follow-up — including first-line combination chemotherapy and last-line monotherapy — has shown long-tail survival benefit. Median OS in extrapulmonary neuroendocrine carcinoma (EP-NEC) doubled compared with historical data. In small cell lung cancer (SCLC), median OS remains immature at 18 months of follow-up. Among the first 18 patients with NSCLC, follow-up has passed 12 months and the survival trend is encouraging. With mature follow-up, monotherapy also produced markedly longer OS in later-line biliary tract cancer (BTC), hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), ovarian cancer (OC) and other cold tumors. The findings suggest advanced cancer may become a chronic disease managed over the long term.

(2) Broad-spectrum efficacy: to date, breakthrough efficacy has been demonstrated in seven tumor types, supporting the potential to become a next-generation broad-spectrum immunotherapy backbone.

(3) Breakthroughs in cold tumors: to date, breakthrough efficacy has been demonstrated in five immunologically cold tumor types, offering the potential to overcome the efficacy limitations of first-generation immunotherapy.

(4) Coverage across patient populations: consistent trends of benefit have been observed in patients with positive, negative and low PD-L1 expression, offering the potential to cover a broader patient population.

(5) Excellent safety: more than 800 patients have received treatment, with no dose-limiting toxicities observed. The overall safety profile is similar to that of PD-(L)1 monoclonal antibodies, supporting long-term administration in broader patient populations.

At the conference, Leads Biolabs disclosed for the first time plans to launch several ADC combination programs in 2027. The programs include combinations with its in-house next-generation bispecific ADCs and T-cell engager ADCs (TCE-ADCs), as well as with ADCs from leading industry players.

Long-Tail Survival: A Mechanism Built on Long-Lived Memory T Cells

Opamtistomig is built with high affinity for PD-L1 and very low affinity for 4-1BB. The design enables conditional 4-1BB activation in the tumor microenvironment. Checkpoint blockade and co-stimulation therefore occur only within the tumor microenvironment. While avoiding hepatotoxicity caused by 4-1BB activation in normal tissues, this design reshapes the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment. It significantly promotes T-cell activation and proliferation, stimulates abundant cytokine secretion and substantially reduces the number of regulatory T cells. Most importantly, it generates long-lived memory T cells. Those cells continue immune surveillance after treatment stops, which is the fundamental basis for opamtistomig’s ability to overcome the limitations of conventional immunotherapy and deliver durable survival benefits to patients.





Figure 1. Opamtistomig drives accumulation of 4-1BB-positive cells in tumors and markedly expands CD8+ T cells.

Clinical Data: Median OS Doubled in EP-NEC, with Long-Tail Trends in SCLC and Three Other Tumor Types

EP-NEC is the indication with the most mature survival data for opamtistomig. Long-term survival data have been reported from both first-line and heavily pretreated studies (2026 ESMO late-breaking abstract and selected oral presentation data).

In the pivotal registrational study of opamtistomig monotherapy in third-line or later EP-NEC (n=96), median follow-up was 16.3 months. Median OS was 8.7 months, versus approximately 3-4 months in historical data.

In first-line EP-NEC with combination chemotherapy (n=69), median follow-up was 21.2 months. Median OS was immature, and the 18-month OS rate was 55.7%. Historical median OS with first-line chemotherapy was 11.5-12.5 months.

In small cell lung cancer (SCLC), median follow-up has reached 18 months. OS data remain immature, and the long-term survival trend is encouraging. In monotherapy cohorts of heavily pretreated patients from an early basket trial, follow-up has passed two years and OS data are mature. All three tumor types showed encouraging long-tail benefit trends.

In third-line or later biliary tract cancer (BTC) (n=31), median OS was 7.5 months as a third-line or later treatment, numerically exceeding historical second-line data of 6.2 months with mFOLFOX and 5.3 months with regorafenib. In hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) previously treated with immunotherapy (n=14), median OS was 13.3 months. Historical second-line data were 10.6 months with regorafenib and 10.2 months with cabozantinib. In second-line or later ovarian cancer (OC) (n=11), median OS was 26.5 months. Historical second-line data with bevacizumab plus chemotherapy were 13.3 months.

The conference also included updated follow-up for the first 18 patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Follow-up reached 12.3 months, and responses continued to deepen. The data also point to long-tail potential.

All subtypes showed responses lasting longer than historical median progression-free survival (PFS) for standard treatment in the same indication. Every patient still on treatment had maintained a response for about 12 months. Historical median PFS was approximately 3-4 months in immunotherapy-pretreated non-squamous NSCLC, 8-9 months in first-line non-squamous NSCLC and about 7 months in first-line squamous NSCLC.

Prolonged responses were seen in PD-L1-positive and squamous populations. Two PD-L1-positive patients with first-line non-squamous disease and five patients with first-line squamous disease had each remained on treatment for more than 357 days. All were still on treatment. The Company views these durations as a meaningful survival signal and sees competitive potential against other bispecific antibodies.

Many patients remained in response at longer follow-up. The Company had presented these 18 patients at the 2026 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC), when median follow-up was about 10 months. Compared with that update, nine patients remained on treatment at the longer follow-up and only two additional progressions were recorded. That pattern is consistent with the course of cancer treatment.





Figure 2. Updated follow-up data for 18 patients with NSCLC presented at the Company's first R&D Day on Oct. 31, 2025 (Cohort 1A: immunotherapy-pretreated non-squamous NSCLC; Cohort 2A: first-line non-squamous NSCLC; Cohort 2B: first-line squamous NSCLC).

Broad Activity: Responses in Seven Tumor Types and Six Oral Presentations at Major Congresses

Responses have been observed repeatedly in seven indications, including the major indication of NSCLC and five immunologically "cold" tumor types. Studies have been selected six times for oral presentations at leading international oncology congresses, including the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) and the World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC).





Figure 3. Opamtistomig has received seven global regulatory designations and marketing application acceptances, and has been selected for six oral presentations at leading international oncology congresses.

First-Line NSCLC (2026 WCLC Oral Presentation Data)

In the squamous cohort (n=31), median follow-up was 7.4 months. The objective response rate (ORR) was 87.1% and the disease control rate (DCR) was 96.8%. The six-month PFS rate reached 86.7%. Patients with positive and negative PD-L1 expression showed consistent benefit trends. ORRs were 84.6% and 88.2%, respectively. Six-month PFS rates were 84.6% and 87.4%, respectively.

In the non-squamous cohort (n=31), median follow-up was 6.9 months. ORR was 54.8% and DCR was 93.5%. In the PD-L1-positive subgroup, ORR reached 81.8% and DCR reached 100.0%. The six-month PFS rate reached 90.0%. Responses were also seen in patients with low PD-L1 expression, with a tumor proportion score of 1%-49%.

First-Line BTC (2026 ESMO Poster Data)

In the overall population (n=20), median follow-up was 8.6 months. ORR was 70.0% and DCR was 95%. Median PFS was 8.0 months, and the six-month OS rate was 90.0%. In the PD-L1-positive subgroup, ORR was 100.0% and the six-month OS rate was 100.0%. In the PD-L1-negative subgroup, ORR was 50.0% and DCR was 91.7%. Median PFS was 7.2 months, and the six-month OS rate was 83.3%.

First-Line HCC

Data were updated with a larger sample and longer follow-up than the 2026 interim results disclosure. In the overall population (n=23), median follow-up was approximately seven months. ORR was 43.5% and DCR was 82.6%. In the PD-L1-positive subgroup, ORR was 50% and DCR was 75%. The subgroup grew from five to 12 patients since the 2026 interim results, with the response level holding steady.

First-Line Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma (ESCC)

Data were updated with longer follow-up than the 2026 interim results disclosure. In the overall population (n=20), median follow-up was approximately 5.5 months. ORR was 70% and DCR was 90%. In the PD-L1-positive subgroup, ORR was 77.8% and DCR was 100%.

Platinum-Resistant OC

In the overall population (n=12), median follow-up was approximately 2.5 months. ORR was 16.7% and DCR was 66.7%. Neither median PFS nor median OS had been reached. In the PD-L1-positive subgroup, ORR was 40% and DCR was 80%. Neither median PFS nor median OS had been reached.

First-Line SCLC

ORR was 88.1% and DCR was 96.6%. As of October 2026, median follow-up was 18 months and OS data remained immature.

EP-NEC

Data from multiple clinical studies of monotherapy in previously treated EP-NEC demonstrated consistent benefits across lines of therapy. In second-line, second-line or later, and third-line or later settings, ORRs were 38.1%, 33.3% and 26.0%, respectively. Median PFS was 4.1, 2.8 and 1.4 months, respectively. Median OS was 11.8, 11.9 and 8.7 months, respectively.

In first-line EP-NEC with combination chemotherapy, ORR was 69.2% and DCR was 90.8%. Median PFS was 5.7 months. Median OS was immature, and the 18-month OS rate was 55.7%.

Safety: More Than 800 Patients Treated With No Dose-Limiting Toxicities

Hepatotoxicity has long limited the clinical use of 4-1BB agonists. Opamtistomig's conditional 4-1BB activation is designed to address that challenge at the mechanistic level. To date, more than 800 patients have received opamtistomig across 14 indications. No dose-limiting toxicities have been observed. The maximum tolerated dose was not reached even with dose escalation to 25 mg/kg. Safety and tolerability were similar across monotherapy and combination trials. The overall safety profile was similar to that of PD-(L)1 monoclonal antibodies. Those findings support longer-term dosing in broader populations and further study of combination regimens.

Building on the responses seen with opamtistomig plus chemotherapy in cold tumors, the Company plans to test combinations with antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). The approach retains the targeted cytotoxic effect of ADCs while using the immune system to clear tumor cells. The goal is a next-generation standard of care. Combinations under consideration include opamtistomig with an EGFR/PD-L1 ADC, a CDH17/CD3/ADC and a DLL3/CD3/ADC, as well as several ADCs from leading industry players. Beyond ADC combinations, the Company also plans to explore regimens with other molecules, including anti-VEGF agents and T-cell engagers (TCEs), to establish new standards of care in specific tumor types.





Figure 4. Planned combination studies for opamtistomig.

During the conference, the Company's senior management held a series of closed-door, one-on-one business development and investor meetings. Discussions with overseas institutions covered registration timelines by indication, global clinical development plans, commercialization strategy and pipeline synergies.

Executive Commentary

"Taking part in Jefferies was about more than sharing clinical data," said Dr. Kang Xiaoqiang, founder, Chairman and CEO of Leads Biolabs. "It let us present the full logic behind our differentiated innovation to global investors and industry partners. It also helped advance our global registration plans and international partnerships.

"Cancer immunotherapy has entered the IO 2.0 era. Opamtistomig's value lies in a manageable safety profile and the potential for long overall survival benefit across tumor types. Together, those features offer a new treatment framework in areas that conventional immunotherapy has struggled to reach."

About the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Hosted by U.S. investment bank Jefferies, the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference is one of the world's largest healthcare investment summits. The 2026 invitation-only meeting took place Nov. 16-19 at The Waldorf Hilton, London and ME London, alongside London Life Sciences Week. The conference covers biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices and healthcare services. Company presentations, one-to-one and small-group investor meetings, and panel discussions focus on near- and longer-term investment opportunities and industry trends in global healthcare.

About Opamtistomig

Opamtistomig (LBL-024) is emerging as a next-generation pan-cancer backbone therapy with potential overall survival (OS) benefit that simultaneously targets PD-L1 and the co-stimulatory receptor 4-1BB. Currently, opamtistomig is being evaluated in 14 indications, including one pivotal single-arm registrational study, one confirmatory Phase III study, and nine proof-of-concept studies, covering major indications such as NSCLC and multiple cold tumors. To date, opamtistomig has demonstrated robust antitumor activity across seven tumor types—extrapulmonary neuroendocrine carcinoma (EP-NEC), non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), small cell lung cancer (SCLC), biliary tract cancer (BTC), hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC), and ovarian cancer (OC)—highlighting its clinical value and broad therapeutic promise.

Developed using Leads Biolabs’ proprietary X-body bispecific platform, opamtistomig is designed to simultaneously block PD-1/PD-L1 immune suppression and conditionally activate 4-1BB, an agonist pathway, resulting in a potent and synergistic anti-tumor immune response. It has a safety profile comparable to PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors and demonstrates broader-spectrum anti-cancer potential. Mechanistically, 4-1BB agonism can reactivate exhausted T cells and promote robust T-cell proliferation, offering significant promise for PD-1/PD-L1–resistant or immunologically “cold” tumors and potentially offering durable survival benefits.

Recognizing its clinical potential in EP-NEC, opamtistomig received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in October 2024, Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in November 2024, Fast Track Designation from the FDA and ODD from the European Commission in January 2026, and ODD from Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) in September 2026. In October 2026, the FDA granted a second Fast Track Designation, this one for first-line advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer.

In July 2026, its New Drug Application (NDA) was granted priority review designation by the NMPA, followed by NDA acceptance in August 2026, positioning opamtistomig as a potential world's first approved 4-1BB-targeting antibody, the first approved agonist antibody, and the first approved treatment for EP-NEC.

About Leads Biolabs

Founded in 2012, Leads Biolabs is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies to address underserved medical needs in oncology, autoimmune, and other severe diseases both in China and globally.

Leads Biolabs is a front-runner in next-generation immuno-oncology treatments with a differentiated pipeline of 15 innovative drug candidates, including five clinical-stage drug candidates and one registration-stage asset.

The Company adopts a science-driven R&D approach and has successfully established comprehensive R&D capabilities spanning antibody discovery and engineering, in vivo and in vitro efficacy evaluation, as well as druggability assessment. It has also developed multiple proprietary technology platforms, including LeadsBody (a CD3 T-cell engager platform), X-body (a 4-1BB engager platform), TOPiKinectics (an ADC platform) and ImBiTDC (a TDC platform), which serve as the cornerstone for its continued innovation and have been validated by the clinical outcomes of its bispecific antibody portfolios.

Leads Biolabs has established integrated capabilities across early discovery, translational medicine, clinical development, CMC and business development. The innovative nature and competitive strengths of its drug candidates, coupled with its global perspectives, proactive strategy, and efficient clinical validation, have made it an attractive partner for leading industry players and investment institutions. For more information, please visit https://en.leadsbiolabs.com/

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CONTACT: Contact: yizi@leadsbiolabs.com