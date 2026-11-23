Phase 3 randomized, placebo- and active-controlled trial will evaluate onzotrigine for patients undergoing bunionectomy surgery and is expected to enroll approximately 480 patients

Topline results expected in the second half of 2027

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latigo Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LTGO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative non-opioid pain medicines, today announced the initiation of its Phase 3 clinical trial of onzotrigine in patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain following bunionectomy surgery. Onzotrigine is an investigational oral Na V 1.8 inhibitor designed to provide fast-acting, opioid-sparing relief from acute pain.

“Patients and physicians are still waiting for effective non-opioid options for acute pain, and we are pleased to initiate this Phase 3 trial to expand the evidence for onzotrigine as an opioid-free pain management option in a second surgical model,” said Todd N. Smith, president and chief executive officer of Latigo. “We look forward to topline results from this trial, which we expect in the second half of 2027.”

“In the previously reported results from our abdominoplasty trial, onzotrigine delivered statistically significant pain relief versus placebo, as well as a greater analgesic effect than the opioid comparator (hydrocodone/acetaminophen, commonly known as Vicodin), a rapid onset of relief and a meaningful reduction in the need for opioid rescue medication,” said Neil Singla, M.D., chief medical officer of Latigo. “By including an oxycodone/acetaminophen (commonly known as Percocet) arm in the bunionectomy trial, we will also be able to compare onzotrigine against a commonly used opioid that is more potent than the comparator in our abdominoplasty program.”

About the Phase 3 Bunionectomy Trial

The trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo- and active-controlled study in approximately 480 adults undergoing bunionectomy surgery. Patients will be randomized as follows:

Approximately 200 patients to onzotrigine (450 mg loading dose followed by 300 mg twice daily)

80 patients to oxycodone/acetaminophen (5 mg/325 mg every six hours)

Approximately 200 patients to placebo





The primary endpoint is SPID48 (the time-weighted sum of the pain intensity difference over 48 hours) versus placebo, consistent with the abdominoplasty trial. Secondary endpoints include opioid sparing assessments and time to meaningful pain relief. Oxycodone 5 mg is available as rescue medication, as in the abdominoplasty trial. Patients are treated for 48 hours and then followed for safety for 14 days. Topline results are expected in the second half of 2027.

About Latigo Biotherapeutics

Latigo Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative non-opioid pain medicines. Latigo’s drug candidates are designed to rapidly and effectively stop the transmission of pain without the risk of addiction. The Company’s lead product candidate, onzotrigine (previously referred to as LTG-001), is an oral Na V 1.8 ion channel inhibitor designed to provide fast-acting, opioid-sparing relief for the treatment of acute pain. LTG-321 is an oral Na V 1.8 inhibitor being developed for chronic musculoskeletal pain. Additionally, Latigo is advancing research of additional Na V 1.8 inhibitors that can address alternative formulation and delivery approaches as well as other ion channel targets for the treatment of pain. Learn more at latigobio.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “continue,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” or “will,” or similar expressions which concern our strategy, plans, projections, or intentions. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Latigo’s future plans and prospects, its ability to execute on development plans, including Latigo’s planned and ongoing clinical trials and non-clinical studies for its product candidates, including onzotrigine and LTG-321; the enrollment and expected timing of the Phase 3 bunionectomy and open-label safety trials of onzotrigine; the potential of onzotrigine and Latigo’s other product candidates to address the need for non-opioid acute pain treatment options; and the expected timing of topline results for onzotrigine. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates, and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the Company’s forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, that the Company has limited operating history and no history of commercializing products; that the Company has incurred substantial losses since its inception and may never achieve or maintain profitability; that the Company will require substantial additional financing to achieve its goals; risks and uncertainties related to delays in its clinical trials, the discovery, development and regulation of its existing or future product candidates, including the uncertainty of related costs and regulatory filings, and that results from clinical trials or other studies may not support further development; risk that results of earlier studies and trials may not be predictive of future trials or real-world results; risks related to the legal and regulatory framework for the industry, and potential exposure to legal proceedings, regulatory inquiries, and other legal matters; risks related to the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including those described from time to time under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in Latigo’s filings with the SEC, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 filed with the SEC on November 5, 2026. Latigo undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

Investor Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors

ir@latigobio.com

Media Contact:

Michael Fitzhugh

LifeSci Communications

mfitzhugh@lifescicomms.com