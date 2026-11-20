TREMFYA ® (guselkumab) showed statistically significant improvement in disease activity on the BASDAI score versus placebo, reflecting meaningful reductions in pain, stiffness, swelling and fatigue in a Phase 4 study 1,2

Guselkumab demonstrated more than 2 times greater reduction in MRI-assessed inflammation versus placebo at Week 24 in the sacroiliac joints, which connect the lower spine to the pelvis and are responsible for pain and stiffness 1,3

Guselkumab was evaluated in first-ever PsA study using objective MRI assessments to confirm axial inflammation alongside patient-reported symptoms1,4





BEERSE, BELGIUM (20 November 2026) – Johnson & Johnson today announced Week-24 results from the Phase 4 STAR study of TREMFYA® (guselkumab) in biologic-naïve adults with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and axial involvement (axial PsA). Guselkumab met primary and major secondary endpoints that demonstrated significant improvement in axial symptoms compared to placebo and significant reduction of MRI-assessed inflammation in the sacroiliac joints.1,a The Phase 4 STAR study is the first dedicated randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled study designed to prospectively evaluate an IL-23 inhibitor specifically in patients with axial involvement in PsA confirmed by magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).1,4 The late-breaking results are being presented at the Emirates Society for Rheumatology (ESR) Annual Meeting.

For people living with PsA, axial involvement can add another layer of burden to an already complex disease.3 Chronic inflammation of the spine and sacroiliac joints can cause back pain and stiffness, limiting patients’ mobility and physical function.3 PsA affects an estimated 2 in every 1,000 adults in Europe, with approximately 27% experiencing axial involvement in one international study.5,6 Despite advances in treatment, axial PsA remains challenging to classify, and very few prospective clinical trials have been dedicated specifically to this patient population, underscoring the urgent need for more robust evidence in this subset of PsA patients.3,7

“Axial involvement in psoriatic arthritis can be difficult to identify and evaluate, leaving clinicians with limited evidence to guide patient selection for clinical trials and possibly treatment decisions,” said Prof. Mikkel Østergaard, M.D., Ph.D, DMSc, Clinical Professor of Rheumatology at the University of Copenhagen and Consultant in Rheumatology and Chairperson of the Copenhagen Center for Arthritis Research (COPECARE) at the Center for Rheumatology and Spine Diseases, Rigshospitalet, Glostrup.e “In the STAR study, guselkumab showed significant improvements in patient-reported symptoms and MRI-assessed axial inflammation in the sacroiliac joints, backed by the well-characterised safety profile. Together, these findings provide important evidence to help inform treatment decisions for this debilitating and understudied manifestation of psoriatic arthritis.”

Guselkumab demonstrated clinically meaningful improvements, reflecting reductions across patient-reported domains including spinal pain, stiffness, fatigue, joint symptoms and areas of tenderness.1,2 At Week 24, mean Bath Ankylosing Spondylitis Disease Activity Index (BASDAI)b scores, which are on a 10-point scale, improved by −3.3 with guselkumab 100 mg every four weeks (Q4W) and −2.9 with guselkumab every eight weeks (Q8W) versus −2.1 with placebo.1,2

Guselkumab Q4W and Q8W also demonstrated significant improvements in symptoms, as measured by the Ankylosing Spondylitis Disease Activity Score using C-reactive protein (ASDAS-CRP)c compared with placebo at Week 24 (−1.5 and −1.3; respectively versus −0.8).1 These exceeded the internationally recognised standard of ≥1.1 units for clinically important improvement, reflecting a reduction in C-reactive protein, a marker of inflammation in the body.8

Guselkumab also provided high levels of skin clearance in patients treated with guselkumab Q4W and Q8W, consistent with skin clearance demonstrated in other PsA studies such as DISCOVER I and II and APEX.1,9,10,11 Additionally, the overall safety profile observed in the STAR study was consistent with the established safety profile of guselkumab in psoriatic disease, and no new safety signals were identified.1

The notable measure in this study was MRI-assessed sacroiliac joint inflammation, measured using the Spondyloarthritis Research Consortium of Canada (SPARCC)d score.1 Guselkumab reduced scores by −7.1 and −5.2, with Q4W and Q8W respectively, versus −2.4 with placebo, representing more than 2 times greater improvement than placebo.1

“At Johnson & Johnson, we are committed to advancing the science in psoriatic arthritis and generating evidence that reflects the full complexity of the disease, and what matters to the people living with it,” said Mark Graham, Therapeutic Area Head, Immunology, CVM & CNS J&J Innovative Medicine EMEA. “STAR is the first dedicated, randomised, placebo-controlled study of an IL-23 inhibitor in people with axial involvement in PsA. It shows that guselkumab can improve axial symptoms and MRI-detected inflammation, thus reinforcing the potential of guselkumab in addressing the diverse manifestations of psoriatic arthritis.”

Editor’s notes:

The change from baseline in Health Assessment Questionnaire - Disability Index (HAQ-DI) was numerically greater for Q8W dosing but did not achieve statistical significance.1 BASDAI is a validated patient-reported outcome (PRO) originally developed to measure disease activity on a 0 to 10 scale in ankylosing spondylitis (AS), now referred to as radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (r-axSpA).2 ASDAS-CRP, or Ankylosing Spondylitis Disease Activity Score with C-Reactive Protein, is a validated, composite index that combines patient-reported symptoms with a laboratory biomarker to objectively measure inflammation and disease severity.12,13 The Spondyloarthritis Research Consortium of Canada (SPARCC) magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) score is a validated, objective, semiquantitative scoring system used to measure active inflammatory changes in the spine and sacroiliac joint.14 Prof. Østergaard is a paid consultant for Johnson & Johnson. He has not been compensated for any media work. The Investigator’s Global Assessment (IGA) is a five-point scale with a severity score ranging from 0 to 4, where 0 indicates clear, 1 is minimal, 2 is mild, 3 is moderate, and 4 indicates severe disease.15

About the STAR study (EudraCT 2021-000465-32)16

STAR is a Phase 4, multicentre, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating guselkumab in biologic-naïve adults with active psoriatic arthritis and axial disease.16 Eligible participants had active PsA with objective evidence of axial inflammation confirmed by centrally read MRI and elevated C-reactive protein, despite previous treatment with non-biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs), apremilast and/or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).16

The study enrolled 411 participants worldwide and includes a 24-week placebo-controlled treatment period followed by a 24-week active-treatment period.4,16 The primary endpoint evaluated change from baseline in the Bath Ankylosing Spondylitis Disease Activity Index (BASDAI) at Week 24.16 Secondary endpoints include additional assessments of axial disease activity, MRI inflammation, physical function, peripheral musculoskeletal manifestations, skin disease and safety.16

About psoriatic arthritis with axial involvement

Psoriatic arthritis with axial involvement (axial PsA) is a chronic inflammatory condition where psoriatic arthritis affects the spine and sacroiliac joints (connecting the lower spine to the pelvis).17,18 It can cause inflammatory back pain, neck stiffness, and reduced mobility, in addition to the joint, skin or nail manifestations commonly associated with PsA.18

Despite significant advances in the treatment of psoriatic arthritis, axial involvement remains an area of substantial ongoing need and research.3,7 While it shares some clinical features with axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA), axial involvement is increasingly recognised as a distinct domain of psoriatic arthritis.19 However, there is currently no universally accepted definition or validated classification criteria specific to PsA with axial involvement, and prospective studies conducted exclusively in patients with axial involvement remain very limited.3,7

About guselkumab

Developed by Johnson & Johnson, guselkumab is the first approved fully-human, IL-23p19 subunit inhibitor that blocks IL-23 and binds to CD64, a receptor on cells that produce IL-23.20,21,22,23 Findings for the unique mechanism of action are limited to in vitro studies, and the clinical significance of this finding is not known.24

Guselkumab is approved in the EU for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis (Pso) in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy and for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) in adult patients who have had an inadequate response or who have been intolerant to a prior disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drug therapy.20 It is also approved in the EU and U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis who have had an inadequate response, lost response, or were intolerant to either conventional therapy, or a biologic treatment and for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease who have had an inadequate response, lost response, or were intolerant to either conventional therapy or a biologic treatment.20,25

Johnson & Johnson maintains exclusive worldwide marketing rights to guselkumab.

Guselkumab important safety information

In controlled periods of clinical studies with guselkumab, adverse drug reactions (ADRs) that consisted of respiratory tract infections were very common (≥10 percent); increased transaminases, headache, diarrhoea, arthralgia, rash and injection site reactions were common (≥1 to <10 percent); and herpes simplex infections, tinea infections, gastroenteritis, decreased neutrophil count, hypersensitivity, anaphylaxis, and urticaria were rare ADRs (≥0.1 percent to <1 percent).20

Healthcare professionals are asked to report any suspected adverse reactions via the relevant national reporting system.

Please refer to the Summary of Product Characteristics for full prescribing information for guselkumab: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/tremfya-epar-product-information_en.pdf

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow and profoundly impact health for humanity.

Learn more at https://www.jnj.com/innovativemedicine/emea/ .

Follow us at https://www.linkedin.com/company/jnj-innovative-medicine-emea .

Cautions concerning forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 related to TREMFYA®. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; uncertainty of commercial success for new products; the ability of the company to successfully execute strategic plans; impact of business combinations and divestitures; challenges to patents; changes in behaviour and spending patterns or financial distress of purchasers of health care products and services; and global health care reforms and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections captioned “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” and in Johnson & Johnson’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com, www.investor.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Media contact:

Sophie Daneau

SDaneau@ITS.JNJ.com



Investor contact:

Jess Margevich

investor-relations@its.jnj.com

CP-613529

November 2026

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