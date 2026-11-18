SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenai Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering next-generation approaches to cure neurological conditions, today announced the appointment of Rekha Hemrajani to the company's Board of Directors. Ms. Hemrajani is an accomplished biotech leader and board director with nearly three decades of experience spanning biopharmaceutical operations, corporate finance, business development, and strategic transactions.

"We are delighted to welcome Rekha to our Board at this exciting stage in Kenai's journey," said Nick Manusos, Chief Executive Officer of Kenai Therapeutics. "Her extensive experience guiding biotechnology companies through key stages of growth and development will be instrumental as we continue growing and advancing our pipeline of next-generation cell therapies for neurological conditions, including our lead candidate RNDP-001."

Ms. Hemrajani has held numerous executive leadership and board positions throughout her career, helping biotechnology companies navigate key phases of growth. She currently serves on the Boards of Directors of LB Pharma, ALX Oncology, MaxCyte, and BioAge Labs.

Ms. Hemrajani previously served as Chief Executive Officer and Director of Jiya Acquisition Corporation; President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of Aravive; and a Director of Adverum Biotechnologies. She was previously the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Arcus Biosciences and RAPT Therapeutics, and held senior finance and operations leadership positions at Sagimet Biosciences. Earlier in her career, she led the licensing and M&A group at Onyx Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Amgen), and previously held roles in business development at Exelixis, and in healthcare investment banking at Credit Suisse First Boston and Lehman Brothers.

Ms. Hemrajani holds a BS in Economics and Computer Science from the University of Michigan and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

About RNDP-001



RNDP-001 is an off-the-shelf, allogeneic neuron replacement cell therapy designed to restore motor function by replacing the dopamine-producing neurons lost to Parkinson's disease. The therapy is currently being investigated in the Phase 1b/2a REPLACE™ clinical trial, an open-label, multi-center study evaluating the safety and tolerability of RNDP-001, as well as brain imaging evidence of cell survival, engraftment and new brain network function, in adult patients with moderate to moderate-severe idiopathic Parkinson's disease. RNDP-001 has been granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in recognition of the urgent need for new treatments for Parkinson's disease. The REPLACE trial was supported in part by funding from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine, a California state agency that funds regenerative medicine, stem cell, and gene therapy research (grant numbers CLIN1-14300; CLIN2-19068).

About Kenai Therapeutics



Kenai Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering next-generation approaches to cure neurological conditions. By leveraging a proprietary, Nobel Prize-winning induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) platform, Kenai is developing off-the-shelf, allogeneic neuron replacement and gene-modified cell therapies designed to be disease-modifying. Kenai's lead candidate, RNDP-001, is in Phase 1b/2a clinical development for moderate to moderate-severe forms of idiopathic Parkinson's disease. The company's additional programs target inherited and genetically driven subtypes of Parkinson's disease and other neurological conditions, with the goal of delivering long-lasting restoration of function. Kenai's exclusive manufacturing partnership with FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc. enables scalable, cryopreserved production of high-potency cell therapies. Founded in 2022, Kenai is backed by leading life science investors and is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, visit www.kenaitx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Bluesky.

About the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine



The California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) is a state agency created by California voters to accelerate stem cell and gene therapies for people with unmet medical needs. Since 2004, Californians have entrusted CIRM with $8.5 billion to accelerate promising discoveries through clinical trials, train a regenerative medicine workforce, strengthen the state's biotechnology economy, and expand access to transformative treatments. Today, CIRM is pioneering new models of therapy development and accelerating medical breakthroughs that change lives — in California and around the world. For more information, visit www.cirm.ca.gov.

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SOURCE Kenai Therapeutics/BIOCOM