News
Drug Development
FDA
Drug Delivery
Deals
Business
Policy
Cell and Gene Therapy
Weight Loss
Rare Disease
Cancer
Job Trends
Artificial Intelligence
NextGen: Top Start Ups to Watch
Podcasts
Reports
Webinars
Press Releases
All News & Releases
Insights
Jobs
Career Advice
Companies
Hotbeds
More
Best Places to Work
Employer Resources
Post Jobs
Talent Solutions
Advertise
Submit a Press Release
SUBSCRIBE
Menu
SUBSCRIBE
Show Search
News
Drug Development
FDA
Drug Delivery
Deals
Business
Policy
Cell and Gene Therapy
Weight Loss
Rare Disease
Cancer
Job Trends
Artificial Intelligence
NextGen: Top Start Ups to Watch
Podcasts
Reports
Webinars
Press Releases
All News & Releases
Insights
Jobs
Career Advice
Companies
Hotbeds
More
Best Places to Work
Employer Resources
Post Jobs
Talent Solutions
Advertise
Submit a Press Release
Search Query
Submit Search
Kenai Therapeutics
NEWS
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
NEWS
Business
Kenai Emerges from Stealth With $82M Series A, Targets Parkinson’s
Formerly known as Ryne Bio, Kenai Therapeutics emerged on Thursday with backing from several groups and has a cell therapy candidate going after Parkinson’s disease.
March 1, 2024
·
2 min read
·
Tyler Patchen
JOBS
Currently, there are no jobs for this company on BioSpace
Browse all jobs
here
Oops!
There was an issue retrieving the jobs list. Please reload the page to view more jobs.
Load More
Title
Location
Company Name
Desc
View details
IN THE PRESS
Business
Kenai Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Dr. Derek Hei as Chief Technology Officer
October 23, 2024
·
2 min read
Biotech Beach
Kenai Therapeutics Announces $82 Million Series A Financing to Advance Next Generation Allogeneic Cell Therapies for Neurological Diseases
February 29, 2024
·
5 min read
Business
Kenai to Kenya: Alaska Spine Center’s Non-Profit Foundation Performs Free Spine Surgeries in Africa
November 19, 2019
·
3 min read