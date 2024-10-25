SUBSCRIBE
Pictured: 3D illustration of stem cells used for cell therapy
Kenai Emerges from Stealth With $82M Series A, Targets Parkinson’s
Formerly known as Ryne Bio, Kenai Therapeutics emerged on Thursday with backing from several groups and has a cell therapy candidate going after Parkinson’s disease.
March 1, 2024
2 min read
Tyler Patchen
Kenai Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Dr. Derek Hei as Chief Technology Officer
October 23, 2024
2 min read
Biotech Beach
Kenai Therapeutics Announces $82 Million Series A Financing to Advance Next Generation Allogeneic Cell Therapies for Neurological Diseases
February 29, 2024
5 min read
Kenai to Kenya: Alaska Spine Center’s Non-Profit Foundation Performs Free Spine Surgeries in Africa
November 19, 2019
3 min read