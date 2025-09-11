BIOCOM is the largest regional life science association in the world, representing more than 550 member companies in Southern California across all major life science sectors, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostic, medical device, connected health and biorenewables. The association focuses on initiatives that positively influence the region’s life science community in the development and delivery of innovative products that improve health and quality of life. BIOCOM provides a tremendous range of initiatives and programs in public policy, capital access, group savings, professional network building and talent development. For more information on BIOCOM or the Southern California life science community, please click around our site (www.biocom.org) or call (858) 455-0300.

