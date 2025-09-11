SUBSCRIBE
BIOCOM is the largest regional life science association in the world, representing more than 550 member companies in Southern California across all major life science sectors, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostic, medical device, connected health and biorenewables. The association focuses on initiatives that positively influence the region’s life science community in the development and delivery of innovative products that improve health and quality of life. BIOCOM provides a tremendous range of initiatives and programs in public policy, capital access, group savings, professional network building and talent development. For more information on BIOCOM or the Southern California life science community, please click around our site (www.biocom.org) or call (858) 455-0300.

4510 Executive Drive Plaza One San Diego California 92121
Tel: 858-455-0300
Visit website
Email Us
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Nov. 20
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
November 19, 2020
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Oct. 2
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
October 1, 2020
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Los Angeles County Emerges as California’s Third Biotech Hub, Report Shows
California is well-known for its position in the biotech and pharma industry, with two world-class hubs in the Bay Area and the San Diego region. However, a new survey reveals the state is actually home to three significant hubs.
June 7, 2019
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Job Trends
Exclusive: Here’s What’s Happening in the California Life Sciences Job Market
California’s life science sector is a major player in the state’s job creation and economic development. In 2016, life science companies in California employed more than 360,000 professionals.
January 4, 2019
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Rose
Job Trends
Biotech Hires Go Beyond Lab Scientists, Report Shows
Biotech companies need more than just researchers to ensure success. The most recent 2018 Talent Report issued by Biocom shows that 88 percent of California life science companies are planning on hiring over the next 12 months.
October 31, 2018
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Bay Area Pursues Stem Cell Home Base; San Diego Also Leading Contender For Headquarters
October 19, 2005
 · 
1 min read
Policy
Biotech Community Discouraged That State Budget Offers No Life Sciences Plan
October 19, 2005
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Biocom California Appoints New Members to Its Board of Directors and Board of Governors
June 5, 2025
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
Santa Clara University and Biocom California Institute Partner to Advance Biomanufacturing Workforce Development
March 19, 2025
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Biocom California Recognizes Akilah Weber Pierson and Kent Lee as Elected Officials of the Year
March 3, 2025
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Biocom California Appoints New Members to its Board of Governors
November 12, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Biocom California Establishes International Collaboration with BPI to Bolster Cooperation Between Both Organizations
September 27, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Policy
Biocom California Statement on First Drugs Selected for IRA Price Setting
August 29, 2023
 · 
2 min read
Biotech Bay
Biocom California Institute Partners with Regional Workforce Development Board NOVAworks to Support the Life Science Workforce
July 12, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Business
Biocom California Appoints New Members to its Board of Directors
May 23, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Bay
Biocom California Statement on Silicon Valley Bank
March 13, 2023
 · 
2 min read
Business
Biocom California Appoints Miguel Motta as Vice President of Strategic Operations and Head of its San Diego Office
July 7, 2022
 · 
3 min read
