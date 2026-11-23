SYDNEY, Nov. 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) ("Kazia" or the "Company"), an oncology-focused biotechnology company developing therapies that selectively reprogram cancer biology, today announced it is rescheduling its virtual event on NDL2, the Company's novel nuclear PD-L1 protein degrader, originally scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2026, to the first quarter of 2027.

Kazia is preparing to file additional patent applications, which management expects to discuss during the rescheduled event. The new date and registration details will be announced at a later date.

About Kazia Therapeutics Limited

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) is an oncology-focused biotechnology company developing therapies that selectively reprogram cancer biology, restore anti-tumor immunity and overcome treatment resistance. Kazia's lead asset, paxalisib, is an investigational oral, brain-penetrant dual PI3K/mTOR inhibitor being developed across multiple forms of cancer, including cancers of the central nervous system, advanced breast cancer and colorectal cancer. Paxalisib has received U.S. FDA Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations for glioblastoma, Fast Track designation for PI3K-altered brain metastases with radiation and Rare Pediatric Disease and Orphan Drug designations for select pediatric brain tumors, including diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma and atypical teratoid/rhabdoid tumor.

Kazia is also advancing two potentially first-in-class preclinical programs: NDL2, a nuclear PD-L1 protein degrader targeting a newly identified mechanism of immunotherapy resistance and metastatic progression, and MSETC, a SETDB1 inhibitor intended to restore immune signaling in tumors that have become resistant to immunotherapy, including checkpoint inhibitors. Additionally, Kazia's portfolio includes EVT801, a small molecule VEGFR-3 inhibitor that the Company is exploring for potential partnering opportunities. For more information, visit www.kaziatx.com, as well as follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "could," "should," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "suggests," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the potential therapeutic benefits, mechanism of action and differentiation of NDL2 and the Company's other product candidates; the potential for NDL2 to be first-in-class; the anticipated advancement of NDL2 through IND-enabling studies and into clinical development; the Company's plans to file additional patent applications and the timing thereof; the expected timing of the rescheduled virtual event; and the content of the virtual event. NDL2 is an investigational, preclinical-stage therapeutic candidate and has not been approved for clinical use.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that results of preclinical and translational studies may not be predictive of results in clinical trials in humans; the preliminary nature of early-stage data; risks associated with the research and development of therapeutic programs; the Company's ability to complete IND-enabling studies and submit an IND for NDL2 on the anticipated timeline or at all; the timing, conduct and enrollment of the Company's clinical trials, including those for paxalisib; regulatory review and approval processes; the Company's ability to obtain sufficient funding to advance its programs; reliance on third-party collaborators, contract research organizations and trial sites; the Company's ability to obtain, maintain and protect its intellectual property; competition; general economic and market conditions; and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements.

For a more complete discussion of risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company's filings with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kazia-therapeutics-reschedules-ndl2-virtual-event-to-q1-2027-302947452.html

SOURCE Kazia Therapeutics Limited