Innovent Showcases Preclinical Data of its First-in-Class IL-6 x TL1A Bispecific Antibody at ACR Convergence 2026

PALO ALTO, Calif. and SUZHOU, China, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic, ophthalmology and other major disease areas, presented for the first time the preclinical data of IAR177 as a poster in ACR Convergence 2026 held in Orlando, Florida. By simultaneously targeting two distinct pathways, IAR177 is designed to break the existing therapeutic ceiling of various rheumatic diseases. IAR177 is a thoughtfully designed molecule with the following features:

Unique Epitope of anti- TL1A prevents immune complex formation and alleviates immunogenicity risk.

TL1A prevents immune complex formation and alleviates immunogenicity risk. Potent blockade of IL6 of different states maximizes signaling inhibition.

maximizes signaling inhibition. Superior Efficacy: In-vitro and in-vivo model of rheumatoid arthritis demonstrate better response of IAR177 than single-target blockade, underscoring the therapeutic potential in suboptimal responders and refractory patients.

and model of rheumatoid arthritis demonstrate better response of IAR177 than single-target blockade, underscoring the therapeutic potential in suboptimal responders and refractory patients. Excellent Developability and PK profile support high-concentration formulation for infrequent and subcutaneous dosing.

Dr. Huizhong Xiong, Vice President of Innovent Academy:



"Rheumatic diseases are complex systemic illnesses that can cause extensive damage with limited efficacy. IAR177 is a rationally-designed and thoroughly optimized IL-6 x TL1A bispecific antibody. It can achieve higher efficacy and potentially disease modification and remission by profoundly suppressing two disease drivers through different stages and tissues of the disease. We hope it will provide patients with the next-generation of more effective treatment option, and become an integral part of our expanding rheumatology pipeline."

About IAR177 (IL-6/TL1A Bispecific Antibody)



IAR177 is a bispecific antibody by Innovent Biologics that targets IL-6 and TL1A. Preclinical studies indicate that due to its unique epitope selection, IAR177 avoids the formation of immune complexes and effectively blocks various forms of target stimulants. Its superior disease-alleviating activity over single-target blockade is further validated in mouse disease models. Outstanding developability and pharmacokinetic profile in monkeys support a convenient clinical dosing regimen for this drug in the future.

About Innovent

Innovent is a leading biopharmaceutical company founded in 2011 with the mission to empower patients worldwide with affordable, high-quality biopharmaceuticals. The company discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes innovative medicines that target some of the most intractable diseases. Its pioneering therapies treat cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic, autoimmune and eye diseases. Innovent has launched 20 products in the market. It has 1 asset under NDA review, 6 assets in Phase 3 or pivotal clinical trials, and 20 more molecules in early clinical stage.

Innovent has entered into more than 30 strategic partnerships with global players such as Eli Lilly, Roche, Takeda, Pfizer, Sanofi, Incyte, and MD Anderson Cancer Center, representing an aggregate value of over RMB 350 billion. These efforts have set a benchmark for the high-quality outbound internationalization of China's innovative drug industry.

Guided by the motto, "Start with Integrity, succeed through Action," Innovent maintains the highest standard of industry practices and works collaboratively to advance the biopharmaceutical industry so that first-rate pharmaceutical drugs can become widely accessible.

For more information, visit www.innoventbio.com, or follow Innovent on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking statement

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Innovent, are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. Innovent does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of Innovent with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Innovent's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, Innovent's competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions.

Innovent, the Directors and the employees of Innovent assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements contained in this site; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements does not materialize or turn out to be incorrect.

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SOURCE Innovent Biologics