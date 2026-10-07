Inflammasome Therapeutics to Present New Phase 2 Analyses of K8 in Geographic Atrophy at AAO Retina Subspecialty Day

The company will also participate in the Goldman Sachs Healthcare Private Company Conference in New York on 19 October and the Empire Forum: Retina Pipeline and Markets in New York on 5 November.

NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inflammasome Therapeutics today announced that additional analyses from its Phase 2 study of Kamuvudine K8 in geographic atrophy will be presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) Retina Subspecialty Day in New Orleans on Friday 9 October 2026.

Liangbo Shen, MD, will present “A Phase 2 Clinical Trial of the Inflammasome Inhibitor Kamuvudine K8 in Geographic Atrophy” at 5.00 pm CT.

The six-month Phase 2 study evaluated K8 in 30 participants with bilateral geographic atrophy across nine US centres. One eye received K8 while the fellow eye remained untreated, with imaging assessed by masked readers at an independent reading centre.

Dr Shen’s AAO presentation will include additional analyses from the study that have not previously been presented publicly.

K8 is a rationally modified investigational compound derived from the nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor scaffold and designed to retain inflammasome inhibition while separating it from antiviral activity and mitochondrial toxicity.

K8 is delivered directly into the eye using a bioerodible implant designed for sustained release over approximately three months.

A global Phase 3 pivotal programme in geographic atrophy is planned, subject to regulatory input.

Following AAO, Inflammasome Therapeutics will participate in the Goldman Sachs Healthcare Private Company Conference in New York on 19 October and the Empire Forum: Retina Pipeline and Markets in New York on 5 November, where the company expects to discuss its clinical programmes, kamuvudine platform and next stage of development.

Presentation details

Friday 9 October 2026

5.00 pm CT

AAO Retina Subspecialty Day

New Orleans, Louisiana

About Inflammasome Therapeutics

Inflammasome Therapeutics is a privately held, clinical-stage biotechnology company developing dual inflammasome inhibitors for ophthalmic and neurodegenerative diseases. Its kamuvudine platform includes K8 for geographic atrophy and programmes in neurodegenerative disease. Further information is available at www.inflam.com.

About Geographic Atrophy

Geographic atrophy is an advanced form of dry age-related macular degeneration characterised by the progressive and irreversible loss of retinal tissue and central vision.

About K8

K8, or kamuvudine-8, is an investigational dual inflammasome inhibitor being developed as a sustained-release intravitreal implant for geographic atrophy.

Notes to editors

K8 is investigational and has not been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration or other regulatory authorities.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning K8 and its clinical development and regulatory pathway. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.

MEDIA

Bernie Ursell

ArtiaCo.

b.ursell@theartiaco.com

+44 7525 931 384