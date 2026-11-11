Imperative Care Announces Two New Board of Directors Appointments

Brett Wall and Dr. Josh Makower bring decades of leadership in life sciences innovation and business growth

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Imperative Care, a medical technology company focused on advancing the treatment of thromboembolic disease, today announced the appointments of Brett Wall, former executive vice president and president of Medtronic’s neuroscience portfolio, and Dr. Josh Makower, director and co-founder of the Stanford Mussallem Center for Biodesign, to its board of directors.

“For over three decades, Brett and Josh have been legends and pioneers in their own right, propelling medical technology innovation to new heights. We are honored to welcome them to Imperative Care’s board of directors,” said Fred Khosravi, chairman and CEO of Imperative Care. “Brett has been a trailblazer and an authority in leading neuroscience businesses. Josh is a renowned medical technology pioneer, investor, and educator, having turned numerous innovative concepts into successful medical technology companies that serve patients, while empowering others to do the same.”

Wall joins the board as an independent director, bringing more than two decades of experience building neurovascular and neuroscience businesses. He held a neurovascular marketing leadership role at Micro Therapeutics before leading the neurovascular and international businesses for ev3. He later served as president of Covidien’s neurovascular and international businesses. He joined Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) through its acquisition of Covidien and most recently served as executive vice president and president of Medtronic’s neuroscience portfolio — a multibillion-dollar group of businesses spanning neuromodulation, cranial and spinal technologies, neurovascular, pelvic health, and ear, nose and throat.

Makower joins the board as the representative for Elevage Medical Technologies, replacing Dr. Evan Melrose. At Elevage, Makower serves as a senior advisor and board member. He has founded and built medical device companies across a wide range of clinical areas, many through ExploraMed, the incubator he founded and chairs. At Stanford, Makower is the Yock Family Professor of Medicine and of Bioengineering and the Byers Family Director of the Stanford Mussallem Center for Biodesign, which he co-founded. He holds more than 300 patents and patent applications.

“Imperative Care’s work in democratizing vascular thrombectomy calls for a board that understands how new technologies are created and how they reach patients at scale,” said John Hamre, Ph.D., chairman of the nominating and governance committee of Imperative Care’s board of directors. “Brett and Josh bring that combination of experience, and we are fortunate to welcome leaders of their caliber to our board. Their judgment and perspective will strengthen our ability to guide Imperative Care’s growth and advance our mission.”

Imperative Care also announced that Holly Sheffield has stepped down from its board of directors after five years of service.

“Holly’s counsel and guidance to the board and our leadership team have consistently made Imperative Care a better company,” said Khosravi. “We are grateful for her pivotal contributions throughout her tenure.”

About Imperative Care, Inc.

Imperative Care, headquartered in Silicon Valley, is a medical technology company focused on advancing the treatment of thromboembolic disease. Its commercial portfolio spans stroke and vascular thrombectomy and includes the Zoom Stroke System, Symphony Thrombectomy System and Prodigy Thrombectomy System. Together, these technologies form an aspiration thrombectomy portfolio designed to enable physicians to remove blood clots across neurovascular and peripheral indications throughout the body, with a focus on improving procedural efficiency. Imperative Care is building on its established commercial platforms with the Telos Robotic Platform* to bring greater precision and standardization to procedures and expand access to lifesaving treatment.

Learn more at www.imperativecare.com.

*Currently in development. Not cleared or approved for use or available for sale.

Media Contact:

Sarah Staley

Imperative Care, Inc.

sstaley@imperativecare.com

Investor Contact:

Phil Nalbone

Imperative Care, Inc.

investors@imperativecare.com