Immutep Further Expands United States Patent Estate for Efti-Based Combination Therapies

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (“Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies, today announced the grant of a new patent (number 12,788,796) entitled “Combined Preparations for the Treatment of Cancer or Infection” by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

With this latest grant, Immutep now holds five United States patents within this patent family. The portfolio has expanded progressively through a series of patents granted in December 2020, March 2021, June 2023, July 2026 and, most recently, this latest patent.

The claims of the new patent build on the protection provided by the four previously granted patents and are directed to combined preparations and pharmaceutical compositions comprising eftilagimod alfa (“efti”) and a PD-1 pathway inhibitor. Specifically, the claims encompass combinations with BMS-936559, durvalumab, atezolizumab and avelumab. The expiry date of the patent is 23 March 2038 (including 806 days of patent term adjustment).

The patent grant provides additional protection for the use of efti in combination with PD-1 pathway inhibitors, a key class of immunotherapies used in modern cancer treatment, further expanding Immutep’s patent portfolio covering efti-based combination therapies. Immutep has also filed a continuation application to pursue additional embodiments of the invention.

Marc Voigt, CEO of Immutep, said: “We are pleased to receive this latest US patent grant, which further strengthens the intellectual property protection surrounding efti. As we pursue our focused development strategy for efti, a good patent portfolio remains an important strategic asset, supporting future development and partnering opportunities. We believe in the potential of this unique biomolecule and that carefully selected clinical settings could provide meaningful opportunities for continued evaluation and value creation.”

About Eftilagimod Alfa (Efti)

Eftilagimod alfa (efti) is Immutep’s proprietary soluble LAG-3 protein and MHC Class II agonist that activates antigen-presenting cells through the MHC Class II pathway, engaging both innate and adaptive immunity, including the priming of cytotoxic CD8+ T cells and the production of co-stimulatory signals and cytokines. Its favourable safety profile enables combination with anti-PD-(L)1 therapy, radiotherapy and/or chemotherapy. Efti has received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in first-line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and first-line non-small cell lung cancer, and Orphan Drug Designation in soft tissue sarcoma.

About Immutep

Immutep is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The Company is a pioneer in the understanding and advancement of therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), and its diversified product portfolio harnesses LAG-3’s ability to stimulate or suppress the immune response. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its expertise to bring innovative treatment options to patients in need and to maximise value for shareholders. For more information, please visit www.immutep.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding anticipated clinical development, regulatory progress and potential benefits of eftilagimod alfa. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include risks associated with clinical trial outcomes, regulatory developments, and the Company’s ability to advance its product candidates.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Immutep undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements, except as required by applicable law.

Disclaimer

This announcement has been prepared for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in any jurisdiction.

Australian Investors/Media:

Eleanor Pearson, Sodali & Co.

+61 2 9066 4071; eleanor.pearson@sodali.com

U.S. Investors/Media:

Matthew Beck, astr partners

+1 (917) 415 1750; matthew.beck@astrpartners.com