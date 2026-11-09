Immunome Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - November 6, 2026

BOTHELL, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immunome, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IMNM), a clinical-stage targeted oncology company focused on developing first-in-class and best-in-class cancer therapies, announced today that on November 2, 2026, the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Compensation Committee”) granted inducement awards consisting of non-statutory stock options to purchase an aggregate of 206,700 shares of common stock and 103,350 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to seventeen new employees under the Company’s 2024 Inducement Plan. The Compensation Committee approved the awards as an inducement material to such employees’ employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Each stock option has an exercise price per share equal to $19.59, the Company’s closing sales price on November 2, 2026, and will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date and the balance of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months. The RSUs will vest over four years, with 25% of the RSUs vesting on each anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date. Vesting for both the stock options and RSUs is subject to the new employee’s continued service relationship with the Company through the applicable vesting dates. The awards are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company’s 2024 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an applicable award agreement covering the grant.

About Immunome, Inc.

Immunome is a clinical-stage targeted oncology company committed to developing first-in-class and best-in-class cancer therapies. We are advancing an innovative portfolio of therapeutics, supported by a leadership team with deep experience in the design, development, and commercialization of cutting-edge therapies, including antibody-drug conjugates. Our pipeline includes varegacestat, an investigational, oral, once-daily gamma secretase inhibitor for which an NDA has been accepted by the U.S. FDA; IM-1021, a clinical-stage ROR1 ADC; IM-1617, a clinical-stage solid tumor ADC; IM-3050, a clinical-stage FAP-targeted radiotherapy; and IM-1340, an IND-cleared solid tumor ADC. We are also advancing a broad portfolio of early-stage ADCs pursuing undisclosed solid tumor targets. For more information, visit www.immunome.com.

Investor Contact

Max Rosett

Chief Financial Officer

investors@immunome.com