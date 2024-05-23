SUBSCRIBE
Compensation

Pictured: Collage of man contemplating employment
Career Advice
With the Salary Growth Rate Slowing, Should Biopharma Employees Look for New Jobs?
The past year saw the slowest year-over-year growth in biopharma salaries in the past five years, according to the BioSpace 2024 Life Sciences Salary Report.
March 19, 2024
6 min read
Angela Gabriel
Job Trends
Report: 2024 U.S. Life Sciences Salary Trends
BioSpace’s 2024 Salary Report explores the average salaries and salary trends of life sciences professionals.
March 18, 2024
1 min read
BioSpace Insights
Job Trends
Report: 2021 U.S. Life Sciences Salary Trends
The 2021 Salary Report is significant in more ways than one. This year, BioSpace analyzed salary data through two key lenses: the impact of the pandemic, and for the first time, race and ethnicity.
August 21, 2023
1 min read
BioSpace Insights
Job Trends
Report: 2022 U.S. Life Sciences Salary Trends
BioSpace’s 2022 Salary Report explores the average salaries and salary trends of life sciences professionals. Though movement in the labor market slowed during the pandemic, recovery has been swift and employers are once again having to cope with a highly competitive talent market.
August 21, 2023
1 min read
BioSpace Insights
Job Trends
Report: 2023 U.S. Life Sciences Salary Trends
BioSpace’s annual Salary Report explores the average salaries and salary trends of life sciences professionals.
August 21, 2023
1 min read
BioSpace Insights
Job Trends
Report: Benchmarking Paid Time Off Policies
BioSpace is exploring PTO trends and federal holidays granted to life sciences professionals.
August 21, 2023
1 min read
BioSpace Insights
