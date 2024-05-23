Compensation
LATEST FROM BIOSPACE
The past year saw the slowest year-over-year growth in biopharma salaries in the past five years, according to the BioSpace 2024 Life Sciences Salary Report.
BioSpace’s 2024 Salary Report explores the average salaries and salary trends of life sciences professionals.
The 2021 Salary Report is significant in more ways than one. This year, BioSpace analyzed salary data through two key lenses: the impact of the pandemic, and for the first time, race and ethnicity.
BioSpace’s 2022 Salary Report explores the average salaries and salary trends of life sciences professionals. Though movement in the labor market slowed during the pandemic, recovery has been swift and employers are once again having to cope with a highly competitive talent market.
BioSpace’s annual Salary Report explores the average salaries and salary trends of life sciences professionals.
BioSpace is exploring PTO trends and federal holidays granted to life sciences professionals.
PRESS RELEASES