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How US pharma manufacturing pay stacks up to other jobs in the industry

June 23, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Gabrielle Masson
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iStockphoto/IIIerlok_Xolms

Anticipated to be one of fastest-growing jobs in manufacturing, pharmaceutical jobs offer a salary 32% higher than the average U.S. manufacturing role.

The median annual wage for U.S. pharma manufacturing employees is $69,900, a salary significantly higher than the average $51,670 that the typical manufacturing worker brought home in 2024.

Both counts surpass the $49,500 average yearly salary for all U.S. workers, according to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

Drug production is expected to be one of the main drivers of employment growth in U.S. manufacturing through 2034, with the BLS forecasting the sector will create 19,000 jobs across 10 years. The predicted figure would make pharma the eighth fastest-growing area of U.S. manufacturing in terms of both percentage and number of jobs created.

Among 12 total manufacturing sectors fueling the anticipated growth over the decade ending in 2034, the pharma-specific salary ranks fourth, falling behind roles in aerospace products, semiconductors and motor vehicle manufacturing.

Although total manufacturing employment is expected to remain relatively stable through 2034, about half of its sectors are projected to add new jobs. Across all categories, the industrial machinery mechanic position is expected to gain the most jobs, with 41,200 new roles forecast by 2034. In 2024, the average salary for an industrial machinery mechanic was $64,680.

The BLS released its 2034 employment projections after President Donald Trump started his second term and launched efforts to bring pharma manufacturing back to the U.S., prompting drugmakers to commit hundreds of billions of dollars toward domestic sites. Despite the reshoring momentum, the projections show little sign of faster job growth in the industry overall.

Manufacturing Labor market Compensation
Gabrielle Masson
Gabrielle Masson Gabrielle Masson
Gabrielle is a senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at gabrielle.masson@biospace.com.
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