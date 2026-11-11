Hemab Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 11, 2026

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemab Therapeutics (Nasdaq: COAG), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies that reimagine the treatment of blood coagulation disorders to sustain life and human resilience, today announced that members of the Hemab Therapeutics management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences and host investor meetings.

2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat: Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 5:00 PM GMT

Location: London, United Kingdom

9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat: Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at 3:00 PM ET

Location: Coral Gables, FL

A live webcast of the presentation and fireside chat will be available for replay under “Events & Presentations” section in the Investors section of Hemab Therapeutics’ website at hemab.com.

About Hemab Therapeutics

Hemab Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies that reimagine the treatment of blood coagulation disorders to sustain life and human resilience. Hemab’s mission is to discover, develop, and commercialize innovative therapies for the millions of patients worldwide suffering from serious bleeding and thrombotic diseases. Hemab is building a franchise of innovative therapeutics designed to address critical gaps in the treatment of coagulation disorders, including sutacimig (HMB-001), a bispecific antibody in clinical development for the prophylactic treatment of Glanzmann thrombasthenia and Factor VII deficiency, HMB-002, a monovalent antibody in clinical development for the prophylactic treatment of Von Willebrand Disease, and HMB-003, an antifibrinolytic targeting plasmin inhibition in clinical development for heavy menstrual bleeding.

Learn more at hemab.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Media:

Deerfield

Peg Rusconi

peg.rusconi@deerfieldgroup.com

Investors:

Hemab Therapeutics

Mads Behrndt

investors@hemab.com